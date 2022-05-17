Iran inaugurates new drone production line in Tajikistan

·1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran said Tuesday it inaugurated a production line for manufacturing a new military drone in Tajikistan, a first for both nations.

A report by the official IRNA news agency said the ceremony took place during a visit to the Central Asian nation by Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces.

The move is seen as an effort by Iran to address the balance of power in the region: Afghanistan under its Sunni Muslim Taliban rulers poses a threat to its two neighbors, predominantly Shiite Iran and secular Tajikistan.

The report said the drone is dubbed the Ababil-2 after a bird in the Quran. It is capable of carrying out attacks as well as surveillance missions from a range of 200 kilometers (124 miles) with 1 1/2 hours of flight time, the report said. It did not reveal other details such as the capacity of the production line.

The announcement marks first time that Iran has launched a military production line abroad.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 7 Companies Leading the Net Zero Energy Revolution

    Last year marked a global shift in corporations adopting low-carbon and net-zero pledges as experts at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, declared that the climate crisis is at a ...

  • Talks between Venezuela's Maduro, opposition expected; U.S. easing some restrictions -sources

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the country's opposition are expected to announce a resumption of political negotiations in Mexico, as Washington eases some restrictions on Maduro's heavily sanctioned government, people familiar with the matter said. President Joe Biden's administration, as soon as Tuesday, will authorize U.S. oil company Chevron Corp to open negotiations with Maduro's government, temporarily lifting a U.S. ban on such discussions, two people told Reuters. However, there is no final U.S. decision yet on renewing Chevron's current, limited license to operate in Venezuela, the sources said.

  • Somalia's foreign partners hail peaceful election of new president

    Somalia's international partners on Monday welcomed the election of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who takes office after months of political instability and faces crises including a violent insurgency and devastating drought.

  • Somalia: President Biden reverses Trump's withdrawal of US troops

    It reverses a decision by his predecessor Donald Trump to withdraw some 700 troops from the country.

  • Iran says no development in Tehran-Riyadh talks, MP says top envoys to meet

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's foreign ministry said on Tuesday there has been "no new development" since April in talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported, shortly after a lawmaker said top diplomats of the rival countries will meet soon. Earlier, an Iranian lawmaker told the semi-official Fars news agency that Iran's Hossein Amirabdollahian will soon meet his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Iraq to discuss issues such as the reopening of embassies and the Yemen crisis. When asked about the meeting, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said: "No new developments have taken place since the last round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Iraq".

  • Mexico to suspend import duties on food staples to tackle inflation

    Mexico will waive import duties for one year on a range of household staples, most of them foodstuffs, in a bid to curb inflation, the government said on Monday. The government unveiled the plan in its official gazette after earlier this month agreeing with businesses to increase production of staples such as corn, rice and beans to control inflation, which is at an over two-decade high. The products on the government import list included corn oil, rice, tuna, pork, chicken, beef, onions, jalapeño peppers, beans, corn flour, wheat flour, eggs, tomatoes, milk, lemons, white corn, apples, oranges, wheat and carrots.

  • A plane crashed on the way to an airport inauguration due to stormy conditions

    On this day in weather history, a plane crashed in Iran due to storm conditions.

  • Wendy Rogers ethics investigation launched over Buffalo mass shooting social media post

    The Arizona Senate opened an ethics investigation into Senator Wendy Rogers on May 16 who tweeted inflammatory comments about last weekend’s racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that left 10 people dead.

  • Retired FBI agent discusses Buffalo shooting probe

    The city of Buffalo, New York, is still reeling from the mass shooting at a local supermarket. As residents struggle to come to grips with the deadly attack, investigators are working to learn more about the suspect, who they say is a self-described white supremacist who targeted Black people. Mary Ellen O'Toole, a retired FBI special agent and the director of the forensic sciences program at George Mason University, joined CBS News to discuss the suspect and the investigation.

  • Biden will ease sanctions on Venezuela for Maduro commitment to dialogue with Guaidó

    The Biden administration will ease sanctions on President Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela in exchange for a commitment from the government to dialogue in Mexico City with Venezuela’s opposition movement, sources familiar with the matter told McClatchy and the Miami Herald, marking a turning point in Washington’s pressure campaign on Caracas.

  • Tech war: US-EU united front on tech to erode China's supply chain advantages, analysts say

    The united front in trade and tech forming between Washington and Brussels is likely to impede China's access to advanced technologies and erode its supply chain advantages, according to analysts. While the second US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting concluded on Monday without a specific action plan, the cross-Atlantic agreement on principles and ideologies underlying technology policies look set to generate headwinds for Beijing's ambitions of becoming a global tech power. Although

  • Summer-like temperatures set to break over 100 records this week

    Much of the country will experience its 11th day in a row of record heat on Tuesday, all part of a pattern that has been in place across the southern tier of the lower-48.

  • Afghan resistance attack Taliban, sparking reprisals in Panjshir

    The attack reportedly killed a number of Taliban fighters in a resistance stronghold in the north.

  • Taliban dissolve Afghanistan's Human Rights Commission, other key bodies

    Taliban authorities in Afghanistan dissolved five key departments of the former U.S.-backed government, including the country's Human Rights Commission, deeming them unnecessary in the face of a financial crunch, an official said on Monday. Afghanistan faces a budget deficit of 44 billion Afghanis ($501 million) this financial year, Taliban authorities said on Saturday as they announced their first annual national budget since taking over the war-torn country last August.

  • Bezos and White House battle over taxes, inflation

    STORY: The war of words between Jeff Bezos and the White House escalated on Monday, with the two sparring over the Biden administration’s handling of inflation and its plans to tax the rich.The latest round began when the Amazon CEO accused President Biden in a Friday tweet of misleading the public when Biden said that raising corporate taxes would help bring down inflation.That was followed by a weekend tweet in which the billionaire slammed Biden for (quote) “trying to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy.”On Monday, the White House hit back with an unusually personal jab - suggesting that Bezos was trying to protect his wealth and undermine labor unions.In a statement, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said (quote), "It doesn't require a huge leap to figure out why one of the wealthiest individuals on Earth opposes an economic agenda for the middle class that cuts some of the biggest costs families face, fights inflation for the long haul, and adds to the historic deficit reduction the president is achieving by asking the richest taxpayers and corporations to pay their fair share. It's also unsurprising that this tweet comes after the President met with labor organizers, including Amazon employees."Bezos responded Monday by saying the administration was trying to distract from stimulus policies that stoked inflation, tweeting (quote), “They understandably want to muddy the topic. They know inflation hurts the neediest the most. But unions aren't causing inflation and neither are wealthy people."The back-and-forth between the White House and one of the world’s richest men comes after Biden attacked Amazon for paying too little in federal taxes and has shown support for workers seeking to unionize some of Amazon’s employees.BIDEN, FROM APRIL 6: “By the way, Amazon here we come! [cheers, applause] Watch... watch!”Biden has been under growing pressure to stem inflation, which has risen to near 40-year highs… and some economists think that raising certain taxes could ease price pressures.But so far the President’s plan to make corporations and billionaires like Bezos pay more has fallen short of securing the necessary support in Congress.

  • Toxicologist rates 9 poison scenes in movies and television

    Medical toxicologist Dr. Cyrus Rangan rates nine poison scenes in movies and television, such as "The Princess Bride," for realism. He discusses the accuracy of poison scenes in "The Princess Bride" (1987); "Snakes on a Plane" (2006), featuring Samuel L. Jackson; and "Casino Royale" (2006), with Daniel Craig. He also comments on toxicity, immunity, and antivenom in "Game of Thrones" (2017); "Breaking Bad" (2009), starring Bryan Cranston; and "The Hunger Games" (2012), with Jennifer Lawrence. Rangan analyzes the medical treatments displayed in "Friends" (1997); "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011), starring Chris Evans; and "After Earth" (2013), with Will Smith. Rangan is the assistant medical director for the California Poison Control System, where he's worked for the past 20 years. He is also a medical toxicology consultant for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

  • Why Urdu language draws ire of India’s right-wing

    The right-wing appears to think the language as a foreign import but history shows quite the opposite.

  • Coaches on the hot seat heading into the 2022 season | College Football Enquirer

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss coaches who are heading into the 2022 college football season including Louisville’s Scott Satterfield, Arizona State’s Herm Edwards, Nebraska’s Scott Frost, and Auburn’s Brian Harsin.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Rouble reverses rally as Russia eases capital controls

    The bank's decision is unlikely to immediately change the balance of power in the market, where export-focused companies are obliged to convert 80% of their revenues as the central bank can not intervene itself after the West froze about half of its gold and foreign exchange reserves. But the latest move from the central bank can be seen as an indication that the recent phase of the rouble rally could be over soon, BCS Brokerage said.