Iran invites IAEA chief for talks before showdown with West

FILE PHOTO: International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Grossi attends a news conference in Vienna
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Francois Murphy, Parisa Hafezi and John Irish
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Francois Murphy, Parisa Hafezi and John Irish

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will fly to Tehran this weekend for talks that may ease a standoff between Iran and the West just as it risks escalating and scuppering negotiations on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Three diplomats who follow the International Atomic Energy Agency closely told Reuters that Grossi's trip before next week's meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors was confirmed. Two said he would meet the new head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, on Sunday.

The IAEA and Iran's envoy to the agency later confirmed the trip and the meeting.

"Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will meet with Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Head of the AEOI, Mohammad Eslami, in Tehran on Sunday," the IAEA said, adding that Grossi was expected to hold a news conference at Vienna airport around 8:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) on Sunday.

The IAEA informed member states this week that there had been no progress on two central issues: explaining uranium traces found at several old, undeclared sites and getting urgent access to some monitoring equipment so the agency can continue to keep track of parts of Iran's nuclear programme as provided for by the 2015 deal.

Separate, indirect talks between the United States and Iran on both returning to compliance with the deal have been halted since June. Washington and its European allies have been urging hardline President Ebrahim Raisi's administration, which took office in August, to return to the talks.

Under the 2015 deal between Iran and major powers, Tehran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

SANCTIONS

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018, re-introducing painful economic sanctions. Iran responded as of 2019 by breaching many of the deal's core restrictions, like enriching uranium to a higher purity, closer to that suitable for use in nuclear weapons.

Western powers must decide whether to push for a resolution criticising Iran and raising pressure on it for stonewalling the IAEA at next week's meeting of the agency's 35-nation Board of Governors. A resolution could jeopardise the resumption of talks on the deal as Tehran bristles at such moves.

The European parties to the 2015 deal - Britain, France and Germany - held a meeting with the United States in Paris on Friday to discuss how to react at the IAEA board and to review options if Iran continues to stall on returning to negotiations. But diplomats said no decisions had been taken as of yet.

Countries on the IAEA Board of Governors will be watching Grossi's visit to see whether Iran yields either on granting access to the monitoring equipment to service it or offers the prospect of answers on the uranium particles found at the undeclared former sites.

Moves on those issues would make it less likely that a resolution is brought against Iran, diplomats say.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy in Vienna, Parisa Hafezi in Dubai and John Irish in Paris; Editing by Jason Neely, Andrew Cawthorne and Timothy Heritage)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kevin Pangos to sign two-year contract with Cavaliers

    Pangos was named to the All-EuroLeague first team last season after averaging 13.1 points and 6.7 assists with Zenit Saint Petersburg.

  • 'Homecoming' to a ghost town sparks Greek Cypriot anguish

    The freshly paved street with its new bicycle lane markings meanders through the heart of abandoned Varosha, in ethnically split Cyprus' breakaway north, to a crumbling cinema in front of Savvas Constantinides’ family home. Like any tourist or sightseer, Varosha’s Greek Cypriot former residents must look from behind ropes at empty houses and schools, gutted hotels and looted stores.

  • Teams could boycott T20 World Cup over Afghanistan: Paine

    Australia Test captain Tim Paine said Friday he believes teams could pull out of next month's Twenty20 World Cup or boycott playing Afghanistan over the Taliban's reported ban on women participating in sport.

  • Taliban Official Says They'll Ban Women from Playing Some Sports, Underlining Fears of Repression

    The deputy head of the Taliban's cultural commission says women will not be permitted to "play the kind of sports where they get exposed"

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden’s goal for cleaner jet fuel may not fly

    President Joe Biden and his team are promoting an agreement reached with the U.S. airline industry to cut aircraft greenhouse-gas emissions 20% by decade's end, but the deal might not fly. In an announcement Thursday, the White House unveiled an array of measures to reduce climate-changing emissions. The administration is also setting a goal of replacing all of today's kerosene-based jet fuel with cleaner or “sustainable” fuel by 2050.

  • Democrats May Use Short-Term Funding Bill to Suspend the Debt Ceiling

    Funding for a good chunk of the federal government runs out when the fiscal year ends on September 30, and the White House is reportedly pushing Congress to pass a short-term continuing resolution to keep the doors open this fall while lawmakers negotiate a full-year plan. More than just short-term funding: Democrats are reportedly considering using the next continuing resolution to do more than just keep the government open. According to Politico, the White House wants to include a suspension o

  • India is turning the site of a colonial massacre into an Instagram-friendly attraction

    The Indian government is determined to make its colonial past more tourist-friendly. The “revamp” of the Jallianwala Bagh is a classic example of this. The site of a massacre ordered by British officers more than a century ago, the somber memorial has recently been given what several observers have called a tawdry makeover.

  • U.N. chief urges China, US to keep bilateral spats out of climate fight

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the United States and China on Friday to prevent any problems between the superpowers from harming cooperation to combat climate change ahead of the U.N. COP26 climate change conference next month. "We understand that there are problems in the relations between the U.S. and China, but those problems do not interfere with the needs of both the U.S. and China to do everything possible to make sure that the COP is a success, independently of the relations between the two," Guterres told reporters. During a visit to China last week by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-holds-virtual-climate-meeting-with-us-describes-environment-policy-oasis-2021-09-02 climate change was an "oasis" in China-U.S. relations but could not be separated from broader disputes.

  • Ravens release veteran OT Andre Smith from practice squad

    The Ravens released a veteran from their practice squad to make room for RB Devonta Freeman

  • Fitch Upgrade of ‘Taiwan, China’ Jolts Traders, Irks Taipei

    (Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings referred to Taiwan as being part of China in the headline of a ratings announcement for the first time since at least 2003, triggering confusion among some traders and a rebuke from the government in Taipei.Fitch’s statement began with the phrase “Fitch Upgrades Taiwan, China to ‘AA’; Outlook Stable,” which some observers initially read as meaning a dual upgrade of both Taiwan and mainland China. Previous statements from Fitch used only “Taiwan.” So too have recent s

  • DeSantis vows to fight Biden vaccine requirements

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vows to fight President Joe Biden's new federal vaccine requirements in an all-out effort to curb the surging COVID-19 delta variant. (Sept. 10)

  • The Collini Case: post-war Germany’s struggle to rid the government of Nazis

    Berlin, 2001: a man steps from a lift into the lobby of a plush hotel. He’s grizzled, scruffy, his grey hair pushed into a sloppy ponytail. There are splashes of blood on his clothes, and he leaves splodges of gore behind him as he crosses the polished marble floor. He slumps into a chair. An anxious employee approaches. “He’s dead,” the man tells her. “In the presidential suite.”

  • Big Ten football standings 2021: Where each team stands in conference

    Big Ten football standings for 2021 season, updated each week. Here's how Wolverines, Spartans, Buckeyes and the rest of the league is faring.

  • What You Need To Know About Insuring an Electric Car

    Everyone knows that EVs don't take gas and that it's cheaper to charge a battery than it is to fill a tank. It's no secret that EVs cost less to maintain and that they don't break down as much because...

  • 'Patience is wearing thin': Biden rolls out vaccine requirements that will affect 100 million workers

    The Biden administration is developing a plan that will require businesses with 100 or more workers to ensure workers are fully vaccinated or tested weekly.

  • China’s Season of Stock Market Turbulence Continues: A Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s overhaul of tutoring companies ignited a volatile period for stock markets both onshore and in Hong Kong this summer, leaving investors on edge.As autumn arrives traders remain on guard for what regulators may target next as the government tightens its grip on sectors ranging from private education to digital gaming, e-cigarettes, property and insurance.They’re also on the lookout for bargains and stocks that will benefit from President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” cam

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Appeal For Questions To Ask His Dad Goes Exactly How You’d Think

    Donald Trump's son called for topics to talk about with his father during their 9/11 boxing commentary gig. He received some critical responses.

  • Taliban celebrate beheading of Afghan soldier in grisly video

    EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan soldier, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room.

  • Critics Remind Dan Crenshaw That Mandatory Vaccines Have Existed In U.S. For Decades

    The GOP congressman told Democrats to "leave people the hell alone" on vaccinations, even though Americans have had to get them for decades.

  • US Navy sails through South China Sea, defying China’s new maritime rules

    The U.S. Navy defied China’s new maritime rules when a destroyer sailed through the South China Sea.