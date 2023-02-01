Iran jails couple shown dancing at Freedom Tower in viral video

A young couple who posted a video of themselves dancing romantically in the streets of Tehran have been sentenced to several years in prison, according to human rights activists and Iranian authorities.

The jailing of Instagram influencers Astiyazh Haghighi, 21, and her fiancé, Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, 22, comes amid the regime's crackdown in a bid to quell anti-government protests that have swept the country.

The couple, popular figures on social media with a combined following of almost two million, have regularly posted videos together.

In one video posted to their Instagram accounts in November, which has since been deleted but is now being circulated widely on social media, the bloggers can be seen dancing at night near Tehran’s landmark Azadi (Freedom) tower, which marks the western entrance to Iran's capital.

The couple can be seen twirling and dancing as they embrace with a glittering filter transposed onto the video, in front of the glowing monument.

While dancing is not illegal according to Iran's penal code, women dancing in public — particularly with men — is. Haghighi appeared in the video without a headscarf, an item of clothing that has become a focal point of the protests.

The couple did not link their video to the unrest that erupted across the Islamic Republic in the wake of the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in hospital after she was detained by the morality police having been accused of breaking the country’s strict dress code.

But news of the couple's prison sentences was first reported Sunday by an activist group, which said they had been violently arrested on Nov. 1 last year by security forces "after they published a video on social media showing them dancing in a city square."

Haghighi and Ahmadi were sentenced to ten years and six months each in prison, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, or HRANA, the communications arm of Human Rights Activists in Iran, which describes itself as a “non-political and non-governmental organization comprised of advocates who defend human rights in Iran.”

Story continues

The two were also banned from using social media, and prohibited from leaving the country for two years, HRANA said, adding that were reportedly denied access to a lawyer during legal proceedings. The last post on both of their Instagram accounts is from Sept. 22.

Iran's Mizan news agency, which is run by the judiciary, reported Wednesday that Haghighi and Ahmadi were arrested by authorities on Nov. 1 and later sentenced by a judge to to five years in prison each for “colluding and rallying against the country’s security.”

“Their focus was to encourage people to protest and overthrow the regime,” the report said. “They used their platform to advertise for protests, including the call for the October 26th protests. Despite being informed of their disruptive actions by security officials, they persisted and were arrested on November 1st.”

NBC News has been unable to independently verify any details of this case and it is unclear what may be behind the discrepancy between the activist group and Mizan.

A boy carries an Iranian flag in front of Azadi tower in Tehran, on Feb. 11, 2020. (Vahid Salemi / AP file)

The couple's story quickly spread among supporters of the protests on social media.

“For the crime of dancing, these two young Iranians have been sentenced,” the Iranian activist and journalist, Masih Alinejad, tweeted on Monday. “They don’t deserve such brutality,” she said, sharing the video of the pair dancing.

"This arbitrary and totally unjust long imprisonment for posting a video clearly shows that authorities are using trumped up charges through the unfair judicial system to crackdown on not just social freedoms, but on acts of peaceful resistance and mobilization that courageous protestors have been undertaking over the past several months," Tara Sepehri Far, a senior researcher on Iran at Human Rights Watch, told NBC News via email.

The protests that swept across Iran after Amini’s death developed into perhaps the greatest challenge to theocratic rule since it was established in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

After months violently cracking down on the protests, the Iranian government has now started hanging people in public, a response that prompted an outcry from human rights activists and Western officials.

So far, at least 527 people have been killed — including 71 children — four protesters have been executed, and almost 20,000 others have been arrested, according to the Washington area-based watchdog group, Human Rights Activists in Iran. Iran’s Interior Ministry said in December that the death toll was 200, including security forces who were killed.

In an Instagram post uploaded Sept. 20, Haghighi wrote about her own experience being stopped by morality police on several occasions because of her “inappropriate” clothing, and the fear it had instilled in her.

“They took me inside the van,” she recalled of one incident in her Instagram post. “The fear that it had given me never left me.”

“You often curse me, asking why I don’t speak up,” Haghighi continued on Instagram, addressing her followers. “I want to tell you that I can’t, not because I don’t want to. It’s because my mother has no one but me, and I am the head of my family. I’m afraid of my mom’s tears.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com