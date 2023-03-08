Iran jails Irish-French national for 6.5 years: family

1
·2 min read

Iran has jailed for six and a half years on national security charges an Irish-French citizen held since October, his family said, adding that health problems meant his life was in danger.

Bernard Phelan, a Paris-based travel consultant, was arrested in October in the northeastern city of Mashhad and has been held ever since.

He is one of some two dozen foreigners jailed in Iran who campaigners see as hostages held to extract concessions from the West.

Phelan, 64, is accused of transmitting information to an enemy state, a charge he denies, his family said in a statement late Tuesday.

At an initial hearing on February 20, where he was allowed to be accompanied only by a regime-appointed lawyer, he was sentenced to three and a half years, earning a deduction for health reasons and his age.

But a second hearing on February 26 saw the sentenced raised to six and a half years, the family said.

"The health of Bernard is very worrying and his life is in danger," the family's statement said.

The family said that his health has "deteriorated considerably" in detention and he needs daily medication for a number of health issues, and that it fears his supplies are running out.

His health issues include cardiovascular problems, hypertension, high risk of stroke and kidney failure and a bone problem that generates significant chronic pain, while his eyesight is also deteriorating.

Phelan went on a dry hunger strike in January to protest his detention but stopped the action at the request of his family, who feared he would die.

With Iran rocked by anti-regime protests since September, Phelan has been accused of taking photos of a burned mosque and police officers, and sending images to a British newspaper, the family said, adding that he denies the accusations.

He has also been accused of taking 900-year-old pieces of pottery from a village, which he also denies, it added.

Six French citizens, described as "hostages" by the French foreign ministry, are currently held in prison by Iran.

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was released from prison in February but it remains unclear if she is able to leave the country.

French citizen Benjamin Briere, detained in May 2020 and later sentenced to eight years in prison for espionage, was acquitted by an appeals court but remains in prison in a situation deemed "incomprehensible" by his family.

Held like Phelan in the prison of Vakilabad in Mashhad, Briere is continuing a hunger strike he started a month ago, and is "exhausted physically and mentally", according to his French lawyer.

sjw/jh/js

Recommended Stories

  • Franco-Irish citizen sentenced to 6.5 years in Iran as health worsens - family

    Iran has sentenced Franco-Irish citizen Bernard Phelan to 6.5 years in prison for "providing information to another country", his sister said in a statement, adding that her 64-year-old brother was at risk of dying in custody. Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months with Tehran detaining seven French nationals in what Paris has said are arbitrary arrests that are equivalent to state hostage taking. One of those, Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah, was released, but it is still unclear how much longer she will have to stay in Iran before returning to France.

  • Should You Short Ormat Technologies (ORA)?

    Massif Capital, an investment management company, released its “Massif Capital Real Assets Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy returned -1.14% net of fees and delivered a -5.8% return (net of fees) year to date. The fund generated a 6.55% return from the […]

  • UK defends asylum plan after Nazi comparison

    Britain Wednesday hit back at critics including the United Nations and football presenter Gary Lineker, after he compared its new plan on illegal immigration to the rhetoric of Nazi-era Germany.Rights groups and the United Nations said the legislation would make Britain itself an international outlaw under European and UN conventions on asylum.

  • Iran open to prisoner swap with Belgium

    Iran said on Monday that it was open to a prisoner swap with Belgium after the latter's Constitutional Court upheld an exchange treaty in a case that could see a convicted Iranian diplomat switched for a jailed Belgian aid worker. Aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele was arrested on a visit to Iran in February 2022 and sentenced in January to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes on charges including spying.

  • Iran accuses school poisoning suspects of links to foreign media, riots -state media

    Iran arrested several people it said were linked to a wave of school poisonings and accused some of connections to "foreign-based dissident media" and recent riots, according to an Interior Ministry statement shared by state media on Tuesday. Over 1,000 girls have fallen ill after being poisoned since November, according to state media and officials, with some politicians blaming religious groups opposed to girls' education. "Three members of a team of four people arrested have a history of being involved in recent riots and their connection to foreign-based dissident media has been ascertained," the statement said without elaborating.

  • UN human rights chief urges China to address issues in Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong

    The new United Nations human rights chief voiced "grave concerns" on Tuesday over conditions in Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, urging Beijing to take "concrete steps" to address its recommendations for the regions. Volker Turk, delivering his Global Update speech in Geneva, said that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has "opened up channels of communication with a range of actors" in China on issues including "the protection of minorities" in Tibet and X

  • 5 takeaways following LSU baseball’s 4-0 weekend

    Here's what we've learned about the Tigers so far this season.

  • Offensive line a priority for Broncos going into offseason

    “We need to upgrade at the offensive line," Broncos GM George Paton said.

  • Yasin Willis talks most recent Rutgers football visit, his official visits and the hunt for SEC offers

    New Jersey running back Yasin Willis talks about his recent visit to Rutgers football.

  • Alabama announces spring football practice schedule, A-Day kickoff time

    Alabama announces spring football practice schedule and kickoff time of the annual A-Day Game.

  • Fragrance firms hit by price cartel probe

    European and American antitrust authorities are investigating some of the biggest names in the global fragrance industry over allegations they colluded to fix prices and thwart competitors, Switzerland's regulator said Wednesday.The European Commission, the EU's powerful antitrust authority, said Tuesday that its teams carried out unannounced inspections "at the premises of companies and an association active in the fragrance industry in various member states" after consulting US, UK and Swiss c

  • Robert Williams III’s play with the Boston Celtics is slowly improving

    Timelord is looking better with almost every game he plays.

  • Max Homa asked Jay Monahan if he was nervous about PGA Tour TV ratings and the answer was holistic

    Homa has grown into his role as one of the leaders of the recent top-heavy PGA Tour movement.

  • Reports: Suspected drone strike in Syria kills at least 3

    A war monitoring group said the blast was likely caused by a drone strike that targeted Iran-backed militiamen. A Britain-based opposition war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said four people died when the strike hit a building housing Iran-backed militiamen in the province of Deir el-Zour. A local activist collective, Deir Ezzor 24, reported that the building was used as base for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

  • The Supreme Court may shut down student loan forgiveness — and refinancing startups are waiting to pounce

    Private lenders promise big savings if you refinance your student loans — but the offers will screw you out of future student loan forgiveness.

  • Biden Wants to Close Tax Loopholes and Raise Taxes on Rich People to Protect Medicare

    When he was running for president, Joe Biden was very clear that he was not Bernie Sanders - he wasn't a socialist, and he didn't believe the American economy and political system did not need to be completely torn down. … Continue reading → The post Biden Wants to Close Tax Loopholes and Raise Taxes on Rich People to Protect Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • COVID vaccine may lower your risk of heart attacks, strokes after infection, study finds

    A study author said the research “is supportive evidence that vaccination may have beneficial effects on a variety of post-COVID-19 complications.”

  • Bulgaria transfers to Ukraine weapons worth billions of dollars through third countries

    Bulgaria has provided arms worth billions of dollars to Ukraine over the past two years despite not a single deal being signed between the two countries at the government level, journalists from Euractiv said in an article published on March 6.

  • Four-star SF Marcus Adams was nearing UCLA commitment. Then, KU coach Bill Self called

    The 4-star 2024 small forward committed to Kansas on Tuesday night. On Monday? He told The Star he was leaning toward UCLA.

  • Former Miami resident wanted to save strays in Venezuela. Now he’s the one in need of rescue

    On the night his life was ruined, animal-rights activist and former South Florida resident Jonatan Palacios, 39, got a call no one ever wants to receive: The SUV carrying his family through a mountainous road in western Venezuela had plunged off a cliff.