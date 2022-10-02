Iran lawmakers chant 'thank you, police' despite growing public fury over woman's death

Protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran
67
Parisa Hafezi
·3 min read

By Parisa Hafezi

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian lawmakers chanted "thank you, police" during a parliament session on Sunday, in a show of support for a crackdown on widespread anti-government protests against the death of a young woman in police custody.

The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini from Iranian Kurdistan, have spiralled into the biggest show of opposition to Iran's authorities in years, with many calling for the end of more than four decades of Islamic clerical rule.

Pledging allegiance to the Islamic Republic's top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the lawmakers chanted: "The blood in our veins is a gift to our leader", a video shared on Iranian state media showed.

Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based group, in a statement said that "so far 133 people had been killed across Iran", including more than 40 people it said were killed in clashes last week in Zahedan, capital of the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province.

Iranian authorities have not given a death toll, while saying many members of the security forces have been killed by "rioters and thugs backed by foreign foes". Last week state television said 41 had died, including members of the security forces.

Khamenei has not commented on the nationwide protests, which began at Amini's funeral on Sept. 17 and quickly spread to Iran's 31 provinces, with all layers of society, including ethnic and religious minorities, taking part.

Several prominent soccer players who are stars in Iran and around Asia, including the former captain of Iran's national team, Ali Daei, have criticised the repression of protesters. Some social media posts suggested that Daei has been banned from leaving Iran. Reuters could not confirm the report.

The protests have not abated despite the growing death toll and the crackdown by security forces using tear gas, clubs, and in some cases, according to videos on social media and rights groups, live ammunition.

Videos on social media showed students protesting at numerous universities and demonstrations in several cities such as Tehran, Yazd, Kermanshah, Sanandaj, Shiraz and Mashhad on Sunday, with participants chanting "independence, freedom, death to Khamenei".

Activist Twitter account 1500tasvir, which has more than 160,000 followers, posted video of protesters in the central city of Isfahan calling for a nationwide strike and setting up a road block to bring truck drivers to their ranks.

Reuters could not verify the videos. Protests about Amini's death also continued in many cities around the world on Sunday.

Iranian state media shared a video of pro-government students, who gathered at the Ferdowsi university in Mashhad, chanting "the Islamic Republic is our red line".

DEATH IN COMA

Amini was arrested on Sept. 13 in Tehran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police who enforce the Islamic Republic's strict dress code. She died three days later in hospital after falling into a coma.

The lawyer for Amini's family, Saleh Nikbakht, told the semi-official Etemadonline news website that "respectable doctors" believe she was hit in custody. Amini's autopsy report and other medical details have not been released, but her father said he saw bruises on her leg and that other women detained with her said she was beaten.

Iran's police authorities say Amini died of a heart attack and deny she was beaten to death in custody.

The country's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered an investigation into Amini's death. He said last week that a forensic report would be presented in "coming days".

Amnesty International on Friday reported that hundreds were injured and thousands have been arrested in the protests.

State media said at least 20 people were killed in the Zahedan clashes, blaming a separatist group from the Baluchi minority for starting a shootout in the city.

Amini's death and the crackdown have drawn international criticism of Iran's rulers, who in turn accuse the United States and some European countries of exploiting the unrest to try to destabilise the Islamic Republic.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Frank Jack Daniel)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Woman. Life. Freedom.’ Boise rally targets Iranian regime in wake of worldwide protests

    Demonstrators took to the steps of the Idaho Capitol Saturday in solidarity with those across the globe to raise awareness of Iran’s regime

  • Ukrainians raise US$54,130 for bulletproof vests for Armed Forces of Ukraine

    MYKHAILO ZAHORODNII - SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022 Thanks to the online event Probih Do 100 Tysiach Bronezhyletiv (Race for 100,000 Bulletproof Vests) volunteers managed to raise over UAH 2,000,000 (roughly US$54,130) for bulletproof vests for Ukrainian defenders.

  • S. Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons

    South Korean activists say they clashed with police while launching balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda materials across the North Korean border, ignoring their government’s plea to stop such activities since the North has threatened to respond with “deadly” retaliation. Park Sang-hak, a North Korean defector-turned-activist, said he his group had launched about eight balloons from an area in the South Korean border town of Paju Saturday night when police officers arrived at the scene and prevented them from sending their 12 remaining balloons. The balloons flown toward North Korea carried masks, Tylenol and Vitamin C tablets along with propaganda materials, including booklets praising South Korea’s economic wealth and democratic society and hundreds of USB sticks containing videos of U.S. Congress members denouncing the North’s human rights record, Park said.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Sees Russia Pullout From Lyman as Encouraging

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleIndonesia Soccer Stampede Kills 131 as Use of Tear Gas QueriedGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysFed Begins to Split on the Need for Speed to Peak RatesUkraine Latest: US Sees Russia Pullout From Lyman as EncouragingUkrainian forces on Saturday entered a strategic eastern town after encircling Russian troops, challenging President Vladimir Putin’s claim to have annexed t

  • Russia attacks Zelenskyy's hometown; pope urges Putin to stop 'spiral of death': Ukraine live updates

    The hometown of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was attacked by suicide drones as Russia pushed back against a Ukrainian offensive. Updates.

  • Protesters rally across Iran in third week of unrest over Amini's death

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Protesters rallied across Iran and strikes were reported throughout the country's Kurdish region on Saturday as demonstrations ignited by the death of a woman in police custody entered their third week. The protests, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan, have spiralled into the biggest show of opposition to Iran's clerical authorities since 2019, with dozens killed in unrest across the country. People also demonstrated in London, Rome, Madrid and other Western cities in solidarity with Iranian protesters, holding pictures of Amini, who died three days after being arrested by the Islamic Republic's morality police for "unsuitable attire".

  • Iran parliament speaker says protests could weaken society

    Iran’s parliamentary speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed endanger public order. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told lawmakers that unlike the current protests, which he said aim to topple the government, previous demonstrations by teachers and retirees over pay were aimed at reforms, according to the legislative body's website. “The important point of the (past) protests was that they were reform-seeking and not aimed at overthrowing" the system, said Qalibaf.

  • Swiss police violently disperse anti-Iran protest at embassy

    Swiss police used rubber bullets to disperse protesters in front of the Iranian Embassy in Bern after two men climbed over the embassy's fence and pulled down the Iranian flag from a flagpole in the yard. Police said late Saturday that nobody was injured and that the “large crowd” of protesters was dispersed after the use of rubber bullets. The two protesters who entered the embassy's grounds were detained, according to police in the Swiss capital.

  • Ukrainian Troops Fight to Take Full Control of Lyman, as Russians Attempt to Withdraw

    The loss of Lyman would mark another blow to Moscow’s war effort following a month in which its forces lost thousands of square miles of territory.

  • Hayes: Trump judges reminds us the rule of law is a 'human institution'

    Chris Hayes: “With each action she takes, it is harder and harder to conclude anything other than Judge Cannon is fully biased in favor of the man that got her her job, Donald Trump. It's an important reminder, that in the end, the judiciary and the law is ultimately just what a bunch of judges say it is."

  • Putin allies bashed Russia's retreat from a city in Ukraine, calling military leaders 'garbage' and saying they should be sent 'barefoot with machine guns straight to the front'

    After Russian troops retreated from Lyman, a Ukrainian city Putin claimed was part of Russia, powerful Putin supporters ripped military leadership.

  • Rick Scott Panics When Asked About Trump’s Racist Truth Social Post

    CNNSen. Rick Scott (R-FL) tried his best at justifying former President Donald Trump’s racist Truth Social post from Friday, in which the ex-commander in chief said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had a “DEATH WISH” and called his former transportation secretary Elaine Chao "Coco Chow.” The senator, flailing after being asked during a CNN appearance about the post, defended Trump's predilection for "nicknames."Trump Claims McConnell has ‘Death Wish’ in Stinging Attack“As you know, the pre

  • Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

    After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman complicates its internationally vilified declaration just a day earlier that it had annexed four regions of Ukraine — an area that includes Lyman.

  • Petraeus: War in Ukraine ‘looks very dire indeed for Vladimir Putin’

    Former CIA Director and retired Gen. David Petraeus said the war in Ukraine “looks very dire indeed for [Russian President] Vladimir Putin” in that Ukraine has outmaneuvered Russia throughout the conflict. Petraeus told radio talk show host John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM that Putin has found himself in an “irreversibly desperate”…

  • Trump — who ran his own airline into the ground — used his big rally finale to bash the industry in a bizarre rant: 'They don't know what the hell they're doing'

    Former President Donald Trump criticized the airline industry at a campaign rally for Republican candidates in Michigan.

  • State news: 4 elite paramilitary Guards killed in Iran clash

    An attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city killed 19 people, including four members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday. The assailants in Friday's attack hid among worshippers near a mosque in the city of Zahedan and attacked the nearby police station, according to the report. IRNA quoted Hossein Modaresi, the provincial governor, as saying 19 people were killed.

  • Five takeaways from the Abbott-O’Rourke debate showdown in Texas

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke traded barbs and sought to paint each other as inherently out of touch with the state in their first and only televised debate on Friday evening. The debate — hosted by Nexstar Media Group, which also owns The Hill — gave the candidates an opportunity…

  • Ron DeSantis changes with the wind as Hurricane Ian prompts flip-flop on aid

    The Florida governor ‘put politics aside’ to ask Joe Biden for federal help – unlike when he voted against aid for Hurricane Sandy victims

  • Judge favors free speech arguments in Warren vs. DeSantis case

    The federal judge considering Andrew Warren’s challenge to his suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis declined in a written order Thursday to immediately reinstate the ousted state attorney, but appeared to favor Warren’s arguments that his removal violated his free speech rights. The governor is not Warren’s boss, the judge opined, and has no right to tell him how to do his job. In a 29-page order ...

  • ‘Unfiltered Russian Propaganda’: Joe Scarborough Outraged by CPAC’s Reference to ‘Ukraine-Occupied Territories’

    Critics pile on the conservative group’s tweet (and then delete), including Keith Olbermann, who called it “anti-American pigs---"