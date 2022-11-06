Iran lawmakers demand severe punishment for 'rioters' as protests rage

FILE PHOTO: A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by Iranian morality police, is seen in Tehran
30
·2 min read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Hardline Iranian lawmakers urged the judiciary on Sunday to "deal decisively" with perpetrators of unrest, as the Islamic Republic struggles to suppress the biggest show of dissent in years.

Widespread anti-government demonstrations erupted in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the strict dress code imposed on women.

"We ask the judiciary to deal decisively with the perpetrators of these crimes and with all those who assisted in the crimes and provoked rioters," 227 lawmakers from Iran's 290-seat, hardline-led parliament said in a statement, according to state media.

The activist HRANA news agency said that 318 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of Saturday, including 49 minors. Thirty-eight members of the security forces had also been killed, it added.

State media said last month that more than 46 security forces, including police, had been killed. Government officials have not provided an estimate of any wider death count.

Iranian leaders have vowed tough action against protesters they have described as rioters, blaming enemies including the United States of fomenting the unrest.

Demonstrations continued in many cities on Sunday, from Tehran to central city of Yazd and northern city of Rasht, according to rights groups and videos on social media.

Reuters could not verify the rights groups' reports independently, or the social media posts and footage.

In the Kurdish city of Marivan, rights group Hengaw said security forces opened fire on crowds who had gathered after the funeral of another woman, Nasrin Ghaderi, to protest against her death.

Hengaw said Ghaderi died in a coma on Saturday after suffering severe blows to her head by the security forces while demonstrating in Tehran.

A prosecutor, cited by state media, said Ghaderi had a pre-existing heart issue and had died of "poisoning", without going into further detail. There was no immediate official comment on the report of gunfire.

Weeks after Amini's death, a coroner's report denied Amini had died due to blows to the head while in custody, as claimed by her parents, and linked her death to past medical conditions.

Students in a dozen universities, including in the northern cities of Rasht and Amol, held protests on Sunday chanting "death to Dictator", a reference to Iran's top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the unverified videos on social media.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • President Raisi says Iran thwarted U.S. destabilisation

    President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran's cities were "safe and sound" after what he called a failed attempt by the United States to repeat the 2011 Arab uprisings in the Islamic Republic, Iranian media reported on Saturday as protests continued for a 50th day. Iran's clerical leadership has struggled to suppress demonstrations which erupted in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who had been detained by morality police for flouting strict laws on women's dress. Hundreds of people, mostly protesters, have been killed according to activists in one of the most serious waves of unrest to sweep the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution which overthrew the U.S.-backed Shah.

  • Bill Clinton visits North Jersey to stump for Josh Gottheimer, his former speechwriter

    Formerly one of Bill Clinton's speechwriters, Josh Gottheimer is running for a fourth term in the 5th Congressional District.

  • Wagner attempts to recruit fighters in border regions with Ukraine – Russian media

    Russia’s Wagner Group mercenary company has begun to recruit fighters in Russian oblasts bordering Ukraine, in particular Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, the Concord company group, which is half owned by Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, reported on Russian social media.

  • Weary of crackdown, Iran's regime takes on citizen journalists

    Covering the anti-regime protests in Iran has taken a heavy toll on journalists across the country, as the Islamic Republic wages a ruthless crackdown. Since the protest movement erupted in September, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody after being arrested for breaching Iran's strict dress code for women, Iranian authorities have detained, injured, and killed hundreds of protesters in an effort to snuff out the demonstrations. Globally, Iran ranks as the third-worst country for press freedom, according to Reporters without Borders.

  • Romania rejects Putin's false statements that the country has ‘territorial claims’ against Ukraine

    Bucharest has described as “absolute nonsense” a statement by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about Romania having "territorial claims" against Ukraine, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a message on its website posted on Nov. 5.

  • Thousands march in Peru, demanding resignation of leftist President Castillo

    Thousands of people took to the streets across Peru on Saturday to demand the resignation of embattled President Pedro Castillo, a leftist whose government is under investigation for corruption. Carrying the Andean nation's vertically striped red-white-red flag and signs with anti-government slogans, protesters marched towards the opposition-dominated Congress in the capital Lima. Castillo has called those who oppose his government "reactionaries" and "the enemies of people".

  • Germany, other EU members plan to expand Iran sanctions -Der Spiegel

    Germany and eight other EU member states are planning to expand sanctions on Iran to include individuals and organisations linked to violence against protesters in the Islamic Republic, magazine Der Spiegel reported, without disclosing its sources. A package containing 31 proposals was introduced in Brussels on Wednesday targeting individuals and institutions in the security sector as well as companies responsible for suppression in Iran, the magazine reported. Ties between the Islamic Republic and the West are increasingly strained as Iranians keep up anti-government protests.

  • The Secret Mission to Snatch Crimea Back From Putin’s Clutches

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyUkrainian forces are working to force Russia to retreat from Kherson, a key region Russia seized in the early days of the war this year. But behind the scenes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration is plotting next steps for a takeover of Crimea, which Russia has been occupying since 2014 when Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the peninsula.Tamila Tasheva, the official responsible for the plan to take back Crimea and kick

  • Demonstrations over the death of an Iranian TikTok star erupted into violence between protesters and security personnel, reports say

    A day of mourning for Hadis Najafi, an Iranian TikTok star who was killed on September 21, led to a confrontation between protesters and security forces.

  • 15 Biggest Israeli Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 biggest Israeli companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest Israeli companies. Israel’s economy is a developed free-market economy. Earlier on, Israel’s economy was mostly controlled by the state and established on social […]

  • French minister says will not pay for Twitter's blue checkmark

    French minister and government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Sunday that he would not pay Twitter's $7.99 a month fee for account verification and that he had concerns about the ambitions of the social media platform's new owner Elon Musk. Twitter updated its app in Apple's App Store on Saturday to begin charging for the blue checkmarks, the first major revision since Musk took over in a $44 billion deal on Oct. 28. Before Musk took over, a blue checkmark next to a user name meant Twitter had confirmed the account belonged to the person or company claiming it.

  • Fortified South China Sea artificial islands project Beijing's military reach and power, say observers

    China has further fortified its artificial islands in the South China Sea, with more buildings, radars and aircraft hangars to help project power across the Indo-Pacific, analysts said. Images taken by Philippines-based photographer Ezra Acayan revealed docks, radars, airports, military camps and large aircraft hangars on the seven Chinese artificial islands. The photos, released by Acayan on social media last week, also showed multi-storey buildings, paved roads, sports fields, and basketball a

  • Abortion is not influencing most voters as the midterms approach – economic issues are predominating in new survey

    Amy Cox, a Democratic candidate running to be an Ohio state representative, speaks with a potential voter on Oct. 23, 2022. Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty ImagesSince the Supreme Court’s June 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion, election observers have raised questions about whether and how the issue of abortion will influence the outcome of the November midterm elections. Some early survey evidence from May to July suggested a surge in support among Dem

  • Elon Musk: A lot of people 'don't want to work' once they become wealthy

    The billionaire's remarks came during a surprise appearance at the annual Baron Investment Conference on Friday, the same day Twitter announced layoffs.

  • Eli Lilly says some staff want to leave Indiana because of abortion ban - FT

    Some staff had asked to relocate outside the state even though an Indiana judge has temporarily halted the ban, the Indiana-based pharmaceutical firm's chief executive David Ricks told the newspaper in an interview. His comments come after the Republican-controlled Indiana Senate passed a law in August banning most abortions. The U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the national right to the procedure it had recognized in its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

  • Kyiv mayor reveals how many people are living in Kyiv now and whether there will be a New Year celebration

    More than 3 million people are currently in Kyiv overnight, about 350,000 of whom are internally displaced. Source: Vitalii Klychko, Mayor of Kyiv, on a 24-hour news broadcast Quote: "Just over 3 million people spend the night in our city, and many more come in from the oblast during the day.

  • Fed’s Kashkari: Oct jobs report shows why more interest rate hikes are needed

    The U.S. jobs report for October underscores why the Federal Reserve needs to keep raising interest rates higher than it had previously forecast in order to control inflation, Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said Friday.

  • Iran’s Rial Slumps to Record Low Amid Protests, Nuclear Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- The Iranian rial fell to its lowest level ever recorded in the country’s unregulated, open market on Saturday as protests against the government continued and hopes of reviving the nuclear deal remained slim. Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseChina to ‘Unswervingly’ Keep to Covid Zero Policy, Dashing HopesWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1 BillionCarvana’s

  • IRS should brace for ‘broad and deep’ scrutiny if Republicans win midterm elections. Here’s why every taxpayer should care.

    'What I don't want to see is IRS annual appropriations gutted,' one former official said.

  • U.S. To deploy B-1B strategic bomber to U.S.-South Korea drill Saturday -Yonhap

    The U.S. Air Force plans to deploy B-1B strategic bombers in U.S.-South Korea military exercises on Saturday, Yonhap News reported, after North Korea fired a barrage of weapons tests in recent days to protest allied military drills. Seoul and Washington have been holding "Vigilant Storm" air drills since Monday, which were extended by a day to Saturday in response to what the allies call continued provocations by North Korea. This is the first the B-1B has been deployed in U.S.-South Korean drills since 2017, Yonhap said.