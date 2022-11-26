Iran leader praises force tasked with quashing protests

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·3 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader praised paramilitary volunteers tasked with quashing dissent on Saturday in a televised address as dozens of eye doctors warned that a rising number of demonstrators have been blinded by security forces during anti-government protests.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed members of the Basij, the volunteer paramilitary wing of the elite Revolutionary Guard, and reiterated unsupported claims that protesters demonstrating countrywide are "tools" of the U.S. and its “mercenaries."

“(The) Basij should not forget that the main clash is with global arrogance, or the U.S.," Khamenei said in the address marking Basij week in Iran, echoing previous statements lambasting the protests as a foreign plot to destabilize Iran.

Extolling the military and social virtues of the Basij over the decades, Khamenei said the forces “sacrificed themselves in order to save people from a bunch of rioters and mercenaries,” referring to the recent country-wide unrest. “They sacrificed themselves in order to confront oppression.”

The Basij have taken a leading role in clamping down on demonstrations that began Sept. 17, ignited by the death of a young woman while in the custody of Iran’s morality police. Her death sparked months of protests over the country's mandatory headscarf but quickly morphed into one of the greatest challenges to Iran's theocracy since the chaotic years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Protests continued Saturday at some universities in the capital Tehran and other cities, according to social media. Because of a severe country-wide crackdown by Iranian security forces, demonstrations have become more scattered. Protesters have also called for commercial strikes.

Khamenei's comments came a day after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with a group of Basij members and praised their efforts to maintain security, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Iran's ferocious crackdown on dissent has drawn criticism, with at least 448 people killed and more than 18,000 arrested in the protests and the violent security force response that followed, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group monitoring the demonstrations. Iran has not offered a death toll or a number of those arrested.

In a letter, 140 ophthalmologists raised concerns about a rising number of patients with severe eye injuries resulting from being shot with metal pellets and rubber bullets, according to pro-reform Iranian news site Sobhema and Iran International as well as other sites on social media. “Unfortunately in many cases the hit caused the loss of sight in one or both eyes,” the letter, addressed to the head of the country's ophthalmologists association, said.

The doctors requested that the head of Iran's Opthalmology Association pass on their concerns about the irreparable damage caused by security forces to the relevant authorities.

It was the second letter from eye doctors expressing concerns about police brutality and the shooting of pellets and rubber bullets into the eyes of demonstrators and others. A previous letter was signed by over 200 ophthalmologists.

Last week, videos circulated on social media of law student Ghazal Ranjkesh in the southern city of Banda Abbas who lost an eye after being shot with a metal pellet on her way home from work.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran fan stopped from entering match over t-shirt

    STORY: The Iran supporter was wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words 'Woman, Life, Freedom' alongside an image of Mahsa Amini - a 22-year old Kurdish woman whose death in the custody of Iran's morality police sparked anti-government protests across Iran. Iran's national soccer team sang during the playing of their national anthem on Friday having refrained from doing so in their opening game earlier this week in apparent support for protesters back home.

  • Iran's Khamenei praises Basij forces for confronting 'rioters' -TV

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Basij militia forces have sacrificed their lives in what he called riots, the wave of protests sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in September. The protests that began after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sept. 16 have turned into one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Challenging the Islamic Republic’s legitimacy, protesters from all walks of life have burned pictures of Khamenei and called for the downfall of the Islamic Republic.

  • Man arrested on disorderly conduct charge after carrying weapon in public in East El Paso

    On Nov. 10, 911 calls were made and schools in the area were “locked down” as sheriff’s deputies tried to determine Mario Fernando Diaz’s intensions.

  • 4 minors arrested for string of carjackings, Walmart theft, deputies say

    Deputies said the minors were involved in four known carjackings.

  • Ronaldo's 'total genius' won World Cup penalty, says FIFA group

    Cristiano Ronaldo showed "total genius" by winning a controversial penalty in Portugal's World Cup win over Ghana, FIFA technical study group member Sunday Oliseh said on Saturday.

  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.28 Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy California Resources Corporation ( NYSE:CRC ) for its dividend will need to make their move...

  • U.S. President Biden says Russian oil price cap in play

    NANTUCKET, Mass. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that price caps on Russian oil being proposed under the Group of Seven nations (G7) scheme were in play, adding that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the issue. "Yes, it's in play," Biden told reporters during a Thanksgiving holiday visit to a fire station on Nantucket Island. European Union governments were set to resume talks on Thursday evening or Friday after failing to reach a deal on Wednesday on the level to cap prices for Russian sea-born oil.

  • Show's over already for host Qatar's World Cup team

    The show is over already for the Qatar team, which was eliminated Friday from the World Cup less than a week after it opened the tournament and launched the first version of soccer's biggest event in the Middle East. Qatar lost 3-1 to Senegal for its second straight defeat at the World Cup and its exit was confirmed a few hours later, when Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1 in the other Group A game. Becoming the quickest host nation team to depart the tournament in the 92-year history of the World Cup, Qatar can’t qualify for the last 16 no matter what happens in its last game against Netherlands.

  • Brazil with plenty of options to replace Neymar at World Cup

    With Neymar out for at least another match, Brazil coach Tite must now start thinking about a replacement - and this time he has plenty of options. Brazil is not as Neymar-dependent as it used to be, and Tite could go several different ways to replace the Paris Saint-Germain forward for Monday’s Group G match against Switzerland. Neymar hurt his right ankle in Brazil’s opening 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday.

  • Imran Khan: Fist rally by former Pakistan PM since being shot at

    The former Pakistani prime minister was shot at during a similar gathering three weeks ago.

  • Brennan Johnson convinced Wales are capable of beating England

    Wales will be without suspended goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey for their final group game.

  • Iran stuns Wales to grab emotional late win amid incredible drama

    Iran scored in the 98th and 101st minute to beat 10-man Wales 2-0 to secure an emotional and hugely important victory. On and off the pitch.

  • Ukrainian family of 10 flee war to a ‘blessed country’ — and safer life in WA state

    Nearly 400 Ukrainians have migrated to Tri-Cities and Moses Lake since the start of the war.

  • UK voters warm to new leader Sunak, but not to his party

    Rishi Sunak has been Britain’s prime minister for a month. Sunak, who took office a month ago Friday on Oct. 25, has steadied the nation after the brief term of predecessor Liz Truss. Britain's first prime minister of color, Sunak has stabilized the economy, reassured allies from Washington to Kyiv and even soothed the European Union after years of sparring between Britain and the bloc.

  • British nurses announce unprecedented strike

    STORY: Thousands of British nurses will go on strike in December – according to their union on Friday.An unprecedented move in their union’s century long history coming on the cusp of what looks to be a tough winter for Britain’s National Health Service. The nurses say it’s the first of several possible walkouts in a dispute over pay and unsafe staffing levels as the UK sinks deeper into its cost-of-living crisis. Nurse Chukwudubem Ifeajuna works for the NHS in southern England and says he’ll be joining.“I've had to cut down on a lot of things with the kids, which I can't afford to provide for them because of the high cost of living. So it's really, really tough for everyone, not just myself, (also) my colleagues out there, you've got a few nurses leaving as well to go to work in supermarkets because they will be paid better.” Pay rises for nurses have failed to keep up with inflation soaring at 10%. Downing Street says demands for extra spending on the NHS, to raise staff pay to 5% above inflation, were simply not affordable. Now the Royal College of Nursing – representing 300,000 nurses – has voted to strike, joining picket lines also growing in Britain’s rail, postal and education sectors. The winter ahead also looks especially tough for the NHS. There’s a record backlog of 7 million patients, amid the global health crisis. Billy Palmer at the Nuffield Trust health think tank says morale is low as patient care has been put at risk. “You've got a lot of people leaving because of, you know, being under too much pressure, for example, or those who are considering leaving. They often cite issues around not having enough staff to do a good job, for example.” Despite being passionate about his job, his patients and his colleagues, Ifeajuna says he has sometimes considered quitting, too. “But each time I've had a chance, I sort of had to pause for a minute and say, I can't leave my patients. I can't leave my colleagues to suffer alone.”

  • Biggest storylines for Panthers vs. Broncos in Week 12

    For the first time this season, Sam Darnold will be under center for the Carolina Panthers. So, if nothing else, Sunday should interesting.

  • GloriFi, an 'anti-woke' bank backed by Peter Thiel and Candace Owens, is folding just 3 months after it was set up

    Texas-based bank aimed to appeal to customers who disliked "liberal" lenders and blamed "reputational attacks" and "negative stories" for its demise.

  • I'm a Gen-Zer living in NYC and these are the ways I use TikTok as a one-stop-shop to plan my day

    TikTok has taken over my life in the best way possible. I don't really do much these days without searching the app first.

  • Kevin Bacon Is Definitely Up for Another ‘Guardians of Galaxy’ Holiday Special: ‘You Name It’ (Video)

    "When James called me up and said, 'I want to do a holiday special and you're in it,' I didn't ask what it was," Bacon told TheWrap

  • Owner of gay club: Shooting comes amid a new 'type of hate'

    The co-owner of the Colorado Springs gay nightclub where a shooter turned a drag queen’s birthday celebration into a massacre said he thinks the shooting that killed five people and injured 17 others is a reflection of anti-LGBTQ sentiment that has evolved from prejudice to incitement. Nic Grzecka’s voice was tinged with exhaustion as he spoke with The Associated Press on Wednesday night in some of his first comments since Saturday night's attack at Club Q, a venue Grzecka helped build into an enclave that sustained the LGBTQ community in conservative-leaning Colorado Springs. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has not entered a plea or spoken about the incident.