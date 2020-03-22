Iran Leader Refuses U.S. Help to Fight COVID-19, Citing Conspiracy Theory

JON GAMBRELL / AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s supreme leader refused U.S. assistance Sunday to fight the new coronavirus, citing an unfounded conspiracy theory that the virus could be man-made by America.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s comments come as Iran faces crushing U.S. sanctions blocking the country from selling its crude oil and accessing international financial markets.

But while Iranian civilian officials in recent days have increasingly criticized those sanctions, 80-year-old Khamenei instead chose to traffic in the same conspiracy theory increasingly used by Chinese officials about the new virus to deflect blame for the pandemic.

“I do not know how real this accusation is but when it exists, who in their right mind would trust you to bring them medication?” Khamenei said. “Possibly your medicine is a way to spread the virus more.”

He also alleged without offering any evidence that the virus “is specifically built for Iran using the genetic data of Iranians which they have obtained through different means.”

“You might send people as doctors and therapists, maybe they would want to come here and see the effect of the poison they have produced in person,” he said.

There is no scientific proof offered anywhere in the world to support Khamenei’s comments.

However, his comments come after Chinese government spokesman Lijian Zhao tweeted earlier this month that it “might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe(s) us an explanation!”

Lijian likewise offered no evidence to support his claim, which saw the U.S. State Department summon China’s ambassador to complain.

Wuhan is the Chinese city where the first cases of the disease were detected in December. In recent days, the Trump administration has increasingly referred to the virus as the “Chinese” or “Wuhan” virus, while the World Health Organization used the term COVID-19 to describe the illness the virus causes. Even a U.S. senator from Arkansas has trafficked in the unfounded conspiracy theory it was a man-made Chinese bioweapon.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Scientists have not yet determined exactly how the new coronavirus first infected people. Evidence suggests it originated in bats, which infected another animal that spread it to people at a market in Wuhan. The now-shuttered Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market advertised dozens of species such as giant salamanders, baby crocodiles and raccoon dogs that were often referred to as wildlife, even when they were farmed.

An article published last week in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Medicine similarly said it was “improbable” that the virus “emerged through laboratory manipulation of a related SARS-CoV-like coronavirus.”

Khamenei made the comments in a speech in Tehran broadcast live Sunday across Iran marking Nowruz, the Persian New Year. He had called off his usual speech at Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad over the virus outbreak.

His comments come as Iran has over 21,600 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus amid 1,685 reported deaths, according to government figures released Sunday.

Iran is one of the hardest-hit countries in the world by the new virus. Across the Mideast, Iran represents eight of 10 cases of the virus and those leaving the Islamic Republic have carried the virus to other countries.

Iranian officials have criticized U.S. offers of aid during the virus crisis as being disingenuous. They have accused the Trump administration of wanting to capitalize on its “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran since withdrawing from the nuclear deal in May 2018. However, the U.S. has directly offered the Islamic Republic aid in the past despite decades of enmity, like during the devastating Bam earthquake of 2003.

Reassigning blame could be helpful to Iran’s government, which faced widespread public anger after denying for days it shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing 176 people. Widespread economic problems as well has seen mass demonstrations in recent years that saw hundreds reportedly killed.

Iranian hard-liners have supported conspiracy theories in the past when it suited their interests. Following the Sept. 11 attacks, some publicly doubted al-Qaida’s role and state TV promoting the unfounded conspiracy theory that the Americans blew up the building themselves.

Former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad similarly raised doubt about the Sept. 11 attack, calling it a “big lie,” while also describing the Holocaust as a “myth.”

Meanwhile on Sunday, Iran imposed a two-week closure on major shopping malls and centers across the country to prevent spreading the virus. Pharmacies, supermarkets, groceries and bakeries will remain open.

___

Associated Press writer Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

  • President Trump's top scientist, once sidelined, now faces a coronavirus test
    Yahoo News

    President Trump's top scientist, once sidelined, now faces a coronavirus test

    Several decades after that teenage adventure, Droegemeier is one of President Trump's top scientific advisers as the head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, known as the OSTP. In that role, he is facing a different kind of natural disaster: a dangerous pandemic with cases doubling every few days, stranding Americans at home and shuttering businesses and offices across the country. Yet while Droegemeier is now a member of the White House's coronavirus task force, he was not initially included on the list when it was first formed in January, a move that surprised colleagues and outside experts, sources tell Yahoo News.

  • China says Pompeo 'lying' in new coronavirus clash
    AFP

    China says Pompeo 'lying' in new coronavirus clash

    The United States and China on Friday took their growing clash over the coronavirus pandemic to social media, with Beijing telling Secretary of State Mike Pompeo he was "lying through (his) teeth." In an interview on Fox News, Pompeo said Beijing "wasted valuable days" after identifying the novel coronavirus by letting "hundreds of thousands" leave the epicenter of Wuhan to places including Italy, which has surpassed China as the country with the highest death toll. "The Chinese Communist Party didn't get it right and put countless lives at risk as a result of that," Pompeo said.

  • Target is apologizing after selling coveted N95 masks to the public while health care workers across the country run out
    Business Insider

    Target is apologizing after selling coveted N95 masks to the public while health care workers across the country run out

    Reuters/Nicholas Pfosi Target apologized on Saturday for selling N95 masks in Seattle stores while health care workers around the country have been running out amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company said the masks were put on shelves "in error," and said they have since been donated to Washington state health officials. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also tweeted about the incident, saying his staff "stepped in" once they learned the Target stores were selling the masks.

  • Strongest earthquake in 140 years rattles Croatia's capital, at least 1 dead
    AccuWeather

    Strongest earthquake in 140 years rattles Croatia's capital, at least 1 dead

    The star marks the epicenter of a strong earthquake that rattled Croatia on Sunday morning, local time. A strong earthquake rattled Zagreb on Sunday morning, local time, killing at least one person and littering the streets with debris. The temblor, which struck 5.7 miles (9.2 km) to the north of Zagreb and had a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), was rated a magnitude 5.4, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

  • Trump responds to question on coronavirus fears: 'I say that you're a terrible reporter'
    Yahoo News Video

    Trump responds to question on coronavirus fears: 'I say that you're a terrible reporter'

    When a reporter asked President Trump "what do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?" he responded by saying "I say that you're a terrible reporter."

  • Dozens test positive for coronavirus after attending wedding
    NBC News

    Dozens test positive for coronavirus after attending wedding

    Dozens of people who attended a wedding earlier this month at a retreat in Stanwell Tops, Australia, have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials said. During a news conference on Monday to provide an update on the pandemic in the country, New South Wales Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant said six guests from the March 6 wedding at Tumbling Waters Retreat were infected with the virus. One of the guests was Australian Sen. Andrew Bragg, who said he was among those who tested positive.

  • Italy coronavirus deaths jump by almost 800, government shuts most workplaces
    Reuters

    Italy coronavirus deaths jump by almost 800, government shuts most workplaces

    Italy recorded a jump in deaths from coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world's hardest-hit country to almost 5,000. In its latest desperate effort to halt the epidemic Rome ordered that all businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the country's supply chain. "It is the most difficult crisis in our post-war period," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a video posted on Facebook, adding "only production activities deemed vital for national production will be allowed".

  • Mother and daughter arrested 'for selling body parts from funeral home without the consent of families'
    The Independent

    Mother and daughter arrested 'for selling body parts from funeral home without the consent of families'

    A mother and her daughter have been arrested for selling body parts from their funeral home for medical research, often without the knowledge of the dead people's families. Shirley Koch and Megan Hess have been charged with six counts of mail fraud and three counts of illegal transportation of hazardous materials, according to the US Attorney's Office in the District of Colorado. Ms Koch and Ms Hess set up the Sunset Mesa funeral home in Montrose, Colorado in 2009.

  • Coronavirus: Has America ever been this humbled?
    BBC

    Coronavirus: Has America ever been this humbled?

    In one short week, the United States has gone from being the world's superpower, to asking nurses to sew their own protective gowns and masks. In the early phases of this war, the country has failed miserably. Miserably.

  • Dallas megachurch pastor Jeffress capitulates to coronavirus warnings, moves services online
    Yahoo News

    Dallas megachurch pastor Jeffress capitulates to coronavirus warnings, moves services online

    The pews will be empty this Sunday at First Baptist Dallas, the megachurch whose pastor, Robert Jeffress, is one of President Trump's most ardent supporters and a frequent guest on Fox News, where he espouses his evangelical, conservative, small-government views. Following the recommendations of the United States government and the entire public health community, First Baptist will hold worship online. “We are following very carefully the government's guidelines in holding services,” Jeffress told Yahoo News in a conversation earlier this week.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Government Could Underwrite ‘70 Percent’ of U.S. Payroll if Coronavirus Containment Continues
    National Review

    Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Government Could Underwrite ‘70 Percent’ of U.S. Payroll if Coronavirus Containment Continues

    Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) on Friday warned that federal and state governments could be forced to support a large segment of the American workforce if measures designed to contain the Wuhan coronavirus remain in place. “The federal government in some form, working with the states and the private sector, but mostly the federal government is going to underwrite 70 percent of the payroll in this country if the containment policies continue to be this aggressive.” Graham said the economic stimulus currently being hashed out by senators in conjunction with the White House will be much more expensive than originally thought.

  • United says it could lay off more than half of its employees if it doesn't get help from the government as the coronavirus ravages the world's airlines
    Business Insider

    United says it could lay off more than half of its employees if it doesn't get help from the government as the coronavirus ravages the world's airlines

    Scott Olson / Getty Images United Airlines said on Friday that without financial assistance from the government, it would be forced to "reduce our payroll" up to 60%, suggesting layoffs or furloughs were possible. United and other airlines have been severely impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak. US airlines have requested a nearly $60 billion bailout from the federal government — the White House has proposed $50 billion in loans — but have faced backlash over cash spent on stock buybacks throughout the 2010s.

  • Iran leader refuses US help, citing virus conspiracy theory
    Associated Press

    Iran leader refuses US help, citing virus conspiracy theory

    Iran's supreme leader refused U.S. assistance Sunday to fight the new coronavirus, citing an unfounded conspiracy theory claiming the virus could be man-made by America. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments come as Iran faces crushing U.S. sanctions blocking the country from selling its crude oil and accessing international financial markets. But while Iranian civilian officials in recent days have increasingly criticized those sanctions, 80-year-old Khamenei instead chose to traffic in the same conspiracy theory increasingly used by Chinese officials about the new virus to deflect blame for the pandemic.

  • Why is the coronavirus so much more deadly for men than for women?
    LA Times

    Why is the coronavirus so much more deadly for men than for women?

    Men are faring worse than women in the coronavirus pandemic, according to statistics emerging from across the world. On Friday, White House COVID-19 Task Force director Dr. Deborah Birx cited a report from Italy showing that men in nearly every age bracket were dying at higher rates than women. Birx called it a “concerning trend.”

  • Thousands defy Iraq's coronavirus curfew to visit martyred imam's shrine
    NBC News

    Thousands defy Iraq's coronavirus curfew to visit martyred imam's shrine

    The Iraqi government has been forced to deploy troops after hundreds of thousands of people defied coronavirus restrictions and attempted to visit a shrine sacred to Shiite Muslims, two senior security sources with knowledge of the situation told NBC News. An estimated 300,000 to 400,000 people arrived at the shrine of Musa al-Kadhim, the seventh of the 12 imams who are considered to be the spiritual and political successors of the Prophet Muhammad, to the north of the country's capital Baghdad, one of the sources said Friday. “Security forces closed the area around the shrine in order to prevent people from entering them, gathering inside,” he said, adding: “We believe that the number of infected people will increase next week because of this visit.”

  • China scrambles to curb rise in imported coronavirus cases
    Reuters

    China scrambles to curb rise in imported coronavirus cases

    China on Sunday reported 46 new cases of coronavirus, the fourth straight day with an increase, with all but one of those cases imported from overseas, according to the country's National Health Commission. While China has drastically reduced the number of reported domestically transmitted cases - the one reported on Sunday was the first in four days - it is seeing a steady rise in imported cases, mostly from Chinese people returning from abroad. On Saturday, China reported 41 new coronavirus cases for the previous day, all of them imported.

  • Asia steps up virus efforts as second wave of infections strikes
    AFP

    Asia steps up virus efforts as second wave of infections strikes

    From Australia's Bondi Beach to the streets of New Delhi, authorities across Asia ramped up efforts this weekend to stem the coronavirus amid fears of a second wave of infections in places where outbreaks had appeared under control. Tighter travel restrictions were imposed in several countries while Malaysia deployed its army to enforce a lockdown as the number of cases in the region soared past 95,000 -- a third of the world's infections, an AFP tally shows. Outside China -- where the virus was first detected in December and infected more than 80,000 people -- South Korea is the hardest-hit country in Asia with over 8,500 cases.

  • Senate GOP stimulus plan would exclude up to 64 million tax filers from full rebate, economist says
    The Week

    Senate GOP stimulus plan would exclude up to 64 million tax filers from full rebate, economist says

    Senate Republicans unveiled their proposal for sending out cash to Americans amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, but as is, a large number wouldn't receive the full amounts. Under the economic stimulus plan released Thursday, payments of up to $1,200 would be sent out to individuals and $2,400 to married couples, though the amount phases out for single filers making $75,000 a year and joint filers making $150,000 a year. But The Wall Street Journal notes that "individuals need to have qualifying income of at least $2,500 or income tax liability to get the minimum payment of $600."

  • Fauci tempers Trump's optimism on chloroquine use for coronavirus
    Yahoo News

    Fauci tempers Trump's optimism on chloroquine use for coronavirus

    President Trump and the leading scientific expert on infectious diseases on his coronavirus task force offered starkly different views Friday about whether Americans should feel hopeful that the antimalarial drug chloroquine could be used to stop the spread of COVID-19. “The answer is no. And the evidence that you're talking about, John [Roberts, Fox News correspondent], is anecdotal evidence, so as the commissioner of FDA and the president mentioned yesterday, we're trying to strike a balance between making something with a potential of an effect to the American people available, at the same time we do it under the auspices of a protocol that would give us information to determine if it's truly safe and truly effective,” Fauci said. There have been reports from France and China that chloroquine has helped some COVID-19 patients, but there has been nothing like a large-scale clinical test in which, ideally, thousands of patients are treated with the drug and their outcomes compared with those of others who did not receive it.

  • Senators' utterly shameless stock dumping
    USA TODAY Opinion

    Senators' utterly shameless stock dumping

    Several senators appear to have failed that basic test, with Richard Burr, R-N.C., topping the list. Among the stocks Burr dumped were hospitality companies Wyndham and Extended Stay America, which are down by more than half since Burr sold. Also: Park Hotels, a real estate investment trust, recently spun off from Hilton, that owns hotel properties.

  • The UK has just two weeks to stop a coronavirus outbreak as bad as Italy. Here's why time is running out
    Business Insider

    The UK has just two weeks to stop a coronavirus outbreak as bad as Italy. Here's why time is running out

    Business Insider Getty The UK is just two weeks away from a coronavirus outbreak as bad as Italy. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns that the crisis is "accelerating" and could soon overwhelm the country's healthcare system. Analysis of international COVD-19 data shows the UK could be just days away from an Italian-level crisis.

  • Associated Press

    Mexico navy copter down in police operation; 1 dead, 10 hurt

    Authorities in Mexico say a Mexican navy helicopter has crashed during an anti-kidnapping operation, killing a police officer and injuring 10 military personnel in the Gulf state of Veracruz. The official Twitter account of Veracruz Gov. Cuitláhuac García says the aircraft crashed Saturday in the mountainous Zongolica area while supporting state officers in the rescue of kidnapping victims. The navy department says in a statement that the helicopter went down after taking off to move two kidnapping victims who had been rescued during an operation that resulted in the arrest of five suspects.

  • United Airlines reinstates some international flights to help displaced customers get home
    USA TODAY

    United Airlines reinstates some international flights to help displaced customers get home

    A day after Friday's announcement that it would reduce international flights by 95% for April due to the government's coronavirus-induced travel advisories, United Airlines said it is reinstating a handful of international flights to Asia, Australia, Latin America, the Middle East and Europe "in an effort to get customers where they need to be" and "help displaced customers who still need to get home." The reinstated routes will be in effect through the end of the month and include outbound flights between Newark and Amsterdam, Munich, Brussels and Sao Paulo; Washington Dulles to London; San Francisco to Frankfurt; and San Francisco to Seoul.

  • As deliveries soar, UPS drivers say company's coronavirus precautions may not keep them or customers safe
    NBC News

    As deliveries soar, UPS drivers say company's coronavirus precautions may not keep them or customers safe

    Deliveries are soaring during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans stay home from work and school, but 12 UPS drivers in nine states tell NBC News they don't think their company has done enough to protect workers or the millions of customers they serve. UPS has told drivers across the country not to share their hand-held devices with customers when making signature deliveries, and drivers in California, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington said their daily morning meetings had been canceled since Monday to avoid forming crowds. But drivers in all nine states said UPS hadn't provided any protective gear to workers in their areas — no gloves or masks — or instituted “no contact” deliveries.

  • Coronavirus medical supplies donated by Alibaba's Ma arrive in Ethiopia
    Reuters

    Coronavirus medical supplies donated by Alibaba's Ma arrive in Ethiopia

    The first batch of protective and medical equipment donated by Chinese billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma was flown into the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Sunday, as coronavirus cases in Africa rose above 1,100. The virus has spread more slowly in Africa than in Asia or Europe but has a foothold in 41 African nations and two territories. The shipment is a much-needed boost to African healthcare systems that were already stretched before the coronavirus crisis, but nations will still need to ration supplies at a time of global scarcity.