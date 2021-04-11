Iran Links Power Outage to Incident at Key Nuclear Facility

Arsalan Shahla and Golnar Motevalli
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Problems at a power-distribution unit caused an incident at Iran’s largest uranium-enrichment facility soon after officials had announced an increase in atomic activity at the site, prompting accusations of sabotage.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, cited a “power outage at some parts” of the Natanz facility, which houses thousands of gas centrifuges. The incident “caused no casualties or pollution,” state TV reported, and Kamalvandi said it was too early to say whether a deliberate act was to blame.

A hardline conservative lawmaker and member of parliament’s Energy Commission, Malek Shariati Niasar, though, called it “extremely suspicious” and indicated “sabotage and infiltration.” The commission was analyzing the disruption and would announce its findings in due course, he said.

Iran ramped up enrichment activity at Natanz as world powers are trying to agree on a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal that curbed the Islamic Republic’s atomic activities in return for sanctions relief, before former President Donald Trump abandoned it three years ago and sent regional tensions soaring.

On Saturday Iran said it had started injecting uranium gas into new centrifuge machines and started “mechanical testing” of new advanced centrifuges, called IR-9.

The latest disruption is the second suspicious incident at the Natanz facility in less than a year. In July, an explosion and fire caused significant damage to an outbuilding that contained an assembly line for centrifuge machines, officials said at the time, blaming sabotage and foreign interference.

In 2010, Natanz was the target of a major cyber attack using the Stuxnet computer virus that has been widely blamed on Israel and the U.S.

Israel, which fiercely opposes the nuclear deal, has also been blamed for several assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists inside the country over the past decade. The latest killing came in November, when the country’s most senior atomic expert died in a roadside ambush on the outskirts of Tehran.

(Updates with comments from lawmaker over possilbe cause.)

