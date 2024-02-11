Iran marks 45th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a celebration event to mark the 45th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Mohammad Javad Ostad/Iranian Presidency/dpa

Tens of thousands of government supporters in Iran have celebrated the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Images on state television showed crowds of people on the streets of the capital Tehran on Sunday.

Security forces and clerics also took part in the nationwide parades. Ballistic missiles were presented in Tehran.

According to the state news agency IRNA, President Ebrahim Raisi was expected to give a speech at the main event in Freedom Square.

In February 1979, an uprising by the then revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini led to the collapse of the monarchy.

In recent years, the Iranian leadership's relationship with the West has deteriorated dramatically because of Tehran's controversial nuclear programme, human rights violations and Iran's support for militant groups in the Middle East.

The majority of Iranians are indifferent to Sunday's celebrations.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a celebration event to mark the 45th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Mohammad Javad Ostad/Iranian Presidency/dpa