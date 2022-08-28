Iran May Drain Offshore Crude Oil Cache If Nuclear Deal Reached

Sharon Cho
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Progress toward an Iranian nuclear deal has thrown the spotlight onto a sizeable cache of crude held by Tehran that could be swiftly dispatched to buyers in the event an agreement gets hammered out.

Most Read from Bloomberg

About 93 million barrels of Iranian crude and condensate are currently stored on vessels in the Persian Gulf, off Singapore and near China, according to ship-tracking firm Kpler, while Vortexa Ltd. estimates the holdings at 60 to 70 million barrels. In addition, there are smaller volumes in onshore tanks.

“Iran has built up a sizable flotilla of cargoes that could hit the market fairly soon,” said John Driscoll, chief strategist at JTD Energy Services Pte. Still, it may take “a bit of time” to iron out insurance and shipping issues, as well as spot and term sales post-sanctions, he said.

The possible full readmittance of Iran to the global crude market, with the potential lifting of US sanctions, comes at complex moment for oil traders. Investors are juggling the countdown toward far tighter European Union curbs on Russian crude flows from December as part of the the bloc’s pushback against the war in Ukraine. In addition, the Biden administration’s mammoth sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will end in October.

The potential return of Iranian barrels into global oil markets -- both from the volumes in floating storage and over the longer term -- has weighed on futures prices in recent weeks, offsetting signs of tightness elsewhere.

The focus for diplomats is the revival of a multinational accord that limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of related sanctions, including on oil flows. The original deal collapsed after then-President Donald Trump abandoned it. Last week, the US sent its response to the latest proposal, boosting speculation an agreement may soon be struck, although Tehran said Sunday that exchanges will now drag on into September.

Iran’s offshore crude hoard compares with average daily global supply this year of about 100 million barrels a day, according to an estimate from the International Energy Agency. In the US, President Joe Biden has been releasing about 180 million barrels from the SPR over a six-month period.

Since former President Trump stopped granting waivers to import Iranian oil following American sanctions, Iran’s daily shipments have held at about 1 million barrels, according to Emma Li, an analyst at Vortexa. China has remained among the top buyers, as other nations backed away.

Longer term after any deal is struck and the offshore cache is drained, Iran would seek to rebuild production and step up overseas sales. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which is skeptical about a breakthrough in the near term, said even if a deal is reached, these wouldn’t begin until 2023, according to a note.

While Iran may aim to fill the void left by Russia in Europe, namely in Spain, Italy, Greece and even Turkey, Tehran would also attempt to reclaim share in the prized Asian market, even if it takes a sweetening of terms, Driscoll said.

In 2017 and 2018, Europe consumed an average of 748,000 barrels and 528,000 barrels a day of Iranian oil, respectively, while Asia took 1.2 million and close to 1 million barrels a day, Kpler data showed.

“It’s natural for Iran to want to supply Europe first to fill in the hole left by post-invasion sanctions against Russia,” Driscoll said. “But in the longer run, they will be looking to place their barrels under long-term deals in Asia.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban jabs Pakistan over US drones: ‘don’t use your airspace against us’

    The Taliban’s acting defense minister on Sunday accused Pakistan of allowing U.S. drones to enter and attack Afghanistan through Pakistan’s airspace. “According to our information, the drones are entering through Pakistan to Afghanistan, they use Pakistan’s airspace, we ask Pakistan, don’t use your airspace against us,” the Taliban’s Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob told reporters at a…

  • Japan’s Drying Rice Paddies Are Now a National Security Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian missiles pounding Ukraine have spooked Japan into boosting defense spending. Now, with tensions rising over the Taiwan Strait, calls are growing to address another security threat: shriveling rice paddies. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los AngelesT

  • Turkey Says Greek Missile System Locked on Its Fighter Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Greek air defense missile locked onto Turkish F-16 fighter jets flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.Greece’s Russian-made S300 air defense system on the island of Crete locked onto the Turkish planes on Aug. 23 as they flew over the Mediterranean, according to the statement. Earlier in the week, Turkey made a similar accusation against the Greek military.Turkey was trying to make “fake news,” and no such inciden

  • French PM Leaves Door Open for Windfall Tax on ‘Super Profits’

    (Bloomberg) -- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is leaving open the possibility of a new tax on corporate “super profits” after lawmakers rejected the move last month. In an interview published in Le Parisien newspaper, Borne said she’d prefer alternatives to a windfall levy, such as companies lowering prices for consumers and giving bonuses to employees to bolster their spending power.But she noted that while the government’s policy has been to lower corporate taxes, the public would have

  • Biden mocks Trump's claims that he declassified documents found at Mar-a-Lago: 'C'mon'

    "I just want you to know I've declassified everything in the world. I'm President, I can do it — C'mon," Biden said in response to Trump's claims.

  • Saudi Arabia's game is simple: keep oil prices high as threats to its revenue loom, analysts say

    "More market uncertainty has boosted prices, which is exactly what Saudi Arabia is looking to do," said Morningstar analyst Stephen Ellis.

  • Israeli PM Lapid, unable to get Biden on phone, pushes for meeting to discuss Iran: report

    Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid has been unable to get President Biden on the phone to discuss the Iran nuclear deal, and hopes to meet in person next month in New York.

  • Abbott Calls Out ‘Biden’s Absence at Our Border’ as He Sends More Migrant Buses to NYC

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Saturday that the Lone Star state is “filling the gaps left in Biden’s absence at our border,” as another bus carrying some 50 illegal immigrants arrived in New York City from Texas.

  • Tammy Abraham breaks season duck in win for Roma

    The former Chelsea striker is now the joint third top English goalscorer in Serie A history.

  • Florida federal judge to appoint special master in Trump records case

    U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon stated that she was inclined to grant the request from Donald Trump’s lawyers, who asked for the appointment of an independent special master to oversee the review the records taken from Mar-a-Lago.

  • Little Revenue, Lots of Debt: Trump’s Truth Social Faces Bleak Financial Future

    The former president's social platform reportedly owes $1.6 million to its web hosting service and has been bleeding daily users since its launch

  • Milan brush aside Bologna, Abraham snatches point on Dybala's Juve return

    AC Milan continued their unbeaten start to their Serie A title defence with a 2-0 win over Bologna on Saturday as Tammy Abraham earned Roma a 1-1 draw at Juventus on Paulo Dybala's return to his old stomping ground.

  • Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance

    Chaz Andrews has wanted to join the Army since he was 19, but he has failed the service's academic test more than 10 times over the past decade. Now, at age 29, Andrews thinks he has a real shot to pass, thanks to a new Army program that gives lower-performing recruits up to 90 days of academic or fitness instruction to help them meet military standards. “I didn’t want to give up on it,” he said during a recent break in his classroom schedule at Fort Jackson, where he is one of more than 300 recruits who have been allowed to enlist in the new Army prep course.

  • Pakistan foreign minister says help needed after 'overwhelming' floods

    Pakistan needs financial help to deal with "overwhelming" floods, its foreign minister said on Sunday, adding that he hoped financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund would take the economic fallout into account. Unusually heavy monsoon rains have caused devastating floods in both the north and south of the country, affecting more than 30 million people and killing more than 1,000. "I haven't seen destruction of this scale, I find it very difficult to put into words ... it is overwhelming," said Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in an interview with Reuters, adding many crops that provided much of the population's livelihoods had been wiped out.

  • Duke athlete who is goddaughter of Fort Worth lawyer target of racial slur by BYU fan

    Lesa Pamplin, who is a judicial candidate for Tarrant County Criminal Court No. 5, wrote on her Twitter account that volleyball player Rachel Richardson was racially heckled “every time she served.”

  • Here are the Democrats who have vocalized their mixed reviews of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

    President Biden's sweeping executive action to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for some earners was met with some Democratic resistance.

  • Dried-Out Farms From China to Iowa Will Pressure Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Drought is shrinking crops from the US Farm Belt to China’s Yangtze River basin, ratcheting up fears of global hunger and weighing on the outlook for inflation. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los AngelesTop Central Bankers Deliver Hawkish Message at Jackson

  • Britain Hasn’t Quite Managed to Kick Its Russian Diesel Habit

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain has yet to completely remove its reliance on Russian fuel, according to data that contradicts an official report earlier this week that the UK has successfully brought buying to zero.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los AngelesTop Central Bankers Deli

  • Act fast to get your free COVID-19 tests; government program will end Sept. 2

    The program is set to be suspended Sept. 2 -- or earlier, if supplies run out -- because Congress has not provided additional funding to replenish the government's stockpile, according to a message on the COVID test website.

  • UK to provide underwater drones to help Ukraine demine sea coast

    The UK is to give Ukraine six underwater drones to help it demine its coast and ensure it is safe for ships to export Ukrainian grain, Sky News reported on Aug. 27.