Iran may be facilitating Russian war crimes in Ukraine, Washington says

Read also: US, Israel discussing ways to prevent Iran from supplying drones to Russia

“Their weapons are being used to kill civilians in Ukraine and to try to plunge cities into cold and darkness which, from our point of view, puts Iran in a place where it could potentially be contributing to widespread war crimes,” Sullivan told reporters.

On Dec. 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russia had received a new batch of at least 250 Shahed combat drones from Iran.

On Jan. 6, the United States imposed sanctions against six senior managers of Iranian company Qods Aviation Industries, which is considered Iran's largest developer and manufacturer of drones.

