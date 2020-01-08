Iran missile strikes Q&A: Was the missile attack enough to satisfy Tehran's need for revenge?

Iranians celebrate in the street after missiles launched at US-led forces in Iraq - VIA REUTERS

What happened?

The Iranian military fired 22 missiles from Iran at US bases in Iraq in retaliation for America’s killing of Qassim Soleimani.

According to the Iraqi military, 17 missiles were fired at the al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and five missiles were fired at a smaller base in Irbil in northeast Iraq.

Was anyone hurt?

All indications right now are that no one was killed or injured in the missile barrage. US officials say there were no American casualties and the Iraqi army say none of its personnel were killed. The Ministry of Defence says there were no UK casualties.

Is Iran’s attack over?

Iran is signaling that it does not plan further direct attacks against the US and is not looking for further escalation.

“Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence,” said Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister. “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader, said military action alone was “not sufficient” to avenge Soleimani and suggested he wanted to see a broader political effort to expel the US from the Middle East.

What happens next?

The ball is firmly in Donald Trump’s court.

The US president must decide if he’s prepared to ignore the Iranian missiles and move on, in which case there is a good chance the cycle of escalation stops, or whether American credibility and his own political prestige demand that the US retaliates.

If he chooses the second option we should expect more shooting in the days to come.

Mr Trump is due to speak on Wednesday morning US time but his early response has been uncharacteristically relaxed.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!” he wrote on Twitter.

Is this enough to satisfy Iran’s need for revenge?

It will be a bit humbling for Iran if their “severe revenge” for Soleimani’s death is essentially a fireworks show that didn’t kill anyone.

But there may also be sighs of relief in Tehran that no Americans were killed as the Iranian regime is eager to avoid a head-on war with superior US forces.

For now, Tehran has video footage missiles lifting off into the night in defiance of the US, which will no doubt play on a loop for days on pro-government television.

