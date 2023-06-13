Iran Negotiator Resurfaces in Talks With Europe: Iran Snapshot
(Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what's happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.
Latest developments
Iran’s lead nuclear negotiator met with European officials on Tuesday, the latest indication of renewed diplomatic engagement between western powers and the Islamic Republic since talks to revive an atomic deal stalled last year.
Ali Bagheri Kani discussed a “range of issues and mutual concerns” with officials from Germany, France and the UK during a visit to the United Arab Emirates, he said in a tweet, without specifying the issues or identifying the officials.
The three European countries were part of a 2015 pact that restricted Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The US abandoned it in 2018.
Last year, the same three mediated unsuccessful talks between the US and Iran. Bagheri Kani, who represented Iran at the talks, has rarely spoken publicly since.
Tehran and Washington have denied reports that they’re close to an interim agreement to replace the original deal. Iran says they’re in touch through intermediaries about prisoner swaps.
Oil
Oil rose from a three-month low on Tuesday, supported by potential Chinese economic stimulus. Brent crude rose 2.26% to $73.46 per barrel.
