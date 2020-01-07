Iran news – live: Tehran military chief vows to ‘set US allies ablaze’ as Trump administration prompts confusion over Iraq withdrawal

Iranian revolutionary guards take part in an anti-US rally to protest the killings during a US air stike of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vowed to “set ablaze” places supported by the US, drawing cries of “death to Israel” from the vast crowd of mourners gathered for slain general Qassem Soleimani’s funeral in his hometown of Kerman.

It came amid confusion in Washington as a leaked “poorly-worded draft letter” forced the Trump administration to deny plans to pull American troops from Iraq, where Iran-backed militias threatened to “send American soldiers back in coffins” if US citizens re-elect Donald Trump, thereby endorsing “his crimes”.

Despite calls for de-escalation, US-Iranian relations appeared in further disarray as Iran’s foreign minister claimed he had been denied a visa to attend an upcoming UN meeting in New York, and Tehran moved to designate the US military’s command at the Pentagon a “terrorist force”.