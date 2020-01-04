Iran news – live: Commander tells Trump ‘Americans will be punished wherever they are within reach’, as revenge attack fears grow after Soleimani assassination

Iranians deface a US flag as thousands of people take to the streets to mourn the death of Soleimani: EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations has warned the US “has started a military war by an act of terror” with the killing of Qassem Soleimani, as Donald Trump claimed he ordered the Quds Force general’s death to prevent war rather than provoke it.

The country’s UN diplomat declared Iran “has to act, and we will act”, while secretary general Antonio Guterres joined global calls for de-escalation as he cautioned the “world cannot afford” another Gulf War.

Meanwhile, a coffin carrying the body of Soleimani was driven through the streets of Baghdad as thousands of Iraqis mourned his and Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis’ deaths, with some chanting “death to America”.