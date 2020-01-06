Iran news – live: Trump threatens ‘disproportionate’ retaliation if US targets hit as European powers scramble to save nuclear deal

A Revolutionary Guard commander prays over the caskets of slain Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani during a funeral ceremony in Tehran: IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER'S WEBSITE

Donald Trump has warned he may retaliate with “disproportionate” force if Iran hits any US targets, using a Twitter post to “notify” Congress of his intentions while more bombs fell near the American embassy in Baghdad.

Hinting at sanctions against Iraq if the country moves to enforce Sunday’s vote to expel foreign troops, he also doubled down on his threat to target Iranian cultural sites, despite Mike Pompeo’s protestations the president’s comments had been misinterpreted.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands mourned Qassem Soleimani’s killing at an emotional ceremony in Tehran amid vows to avenge his death, as Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron urged Iran to reconsider its decision to effectively abandon 2015’s nuclear deal.