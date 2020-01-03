Qassem Soleimani was commander of Quds Force, and is pictured here during a 2018 meeting with Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei: EPA

The US is now effectively at war with Iran, an American Middle East expert has warned, after Donald Trump ordered the killing of Tehran’s top military commander in Iraq.

Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike near Baghdad Airport. The head of the elite Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force died alongside Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior commander in Iraq’s militia.

Brett McGurk, a former special envoy in the coalition to defeat Isis under both Barack Obama and Mr Trump, said in an interview with MSNBC that while Mr Soleimani’s death was “a measure of justice done”, Americans “need to presume ... that we are in a state of war with Iran”.

