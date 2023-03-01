Iran can now make enough material for nuclear bomb in 'about 12 days'

Iran has been building up its atomic programme - DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Iran can now amass enough material for a nuclear bomb in “about 12 days”, a top US Defence Department official has said, in a sign of the "remarkable" progress Tehran has made with its atomic programme since Washington abandoned a deal to contain it.

“Back in 2018, when the previous administration decided to leave the [Iran nuclear deal], it would have taken Iran about 12 months to produce one bomb’s worth of fissile material," US undersecretary for policy Colin Kahl told the House of Representatives’ Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.

"Now it would take about 12 days,” he added.

"Iran's nuclear progress since we left the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] has been remarkable."

He was responding to a Republican politician asking why President Joe Biden had sought to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

It comes as the UN atomic watchdog requests answers from Tehran over uranium particles enriched to near weapons grade.

A leaked report by the United Nations Atomic Energy Agency showed it was in discussions with Iran over the origin of uranium particles enriched to 83.7 percent purity as its Fordow enrichment plant.

"Iran informed the Agency that 'unintended fluctuations in enrichment levels may have occurred.. Discussions between the Agency and Iran to clarify the matter are ongoing," the confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report said

The IAEA report only speaks about “particles,” suggesting that Iran isn't building a stockpile of uranium enriched above 60 percent — the level it has been enriching at for some time.

Last week a spokesperson for Iran’s civilian nuclear programme Behrouz Kamalvandi sought to portray any uranium particles enriched to that level as an “anomaly”.

However, experts say such a great variance in the purity even at the atomic level would appear suspicious to inspectors.

Despite amassing enough uranium for several bombs, it would take months to weaponise it, if Tehran decided to pursue nuclear weapons. Iran denies doing so and the US does not believe it is currently doing so.

"To the best of our knowledge, we don’t believe that the supreme leader in Iran has yet made a decision to resume the weaponisation program that we judge they suspended or stopped at the end of 2003,” CIA Director Williams Burns said over the weekend.

“But the other two legs of the stool, meaning enrichment programme, they’ve obviously advanced very far.”

Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal limited Tehran’s uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms (661 pounds) and enrichment to 3.67 percent — enough to fuel a nuclear power plant.

But Tehran progressively reduced its compliance following the unilateral withdrawal of the US under former president Donald Trump.