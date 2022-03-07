Iran nuclear deal possible soon, Russia's contribution constructive -Iranian spokesperson

FILE PHOTO: Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Iran believes a deal on its nuclear programme can be quickly reached if Washington accepts points made by Tehran at talks in Vienna, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday, adding that Russia's contribution to negotiations so far had been constructive.

The talks, which aim to revive a 2015 agreement between Iran and western powers, have become mired in uncertainty following a demand from Russia for a U.S. guarantee that the sanctions that Moscow faces over the Ukraine invasion would not hurt its trade with Iran.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said a deal can be reached in "the shortest time" with U.S. approval of Iran's stance.

Iran was still waiting to receive an explanation from "diplomatic channels" on the Russian demand, but the talks should not be affected by any sanctions including those imposed on Russia, Khatibzadeh told a news conference in Tehran.

"Iran's peaceful nuclear cooperation should not be limited and affected by any sanctions, including Iran's peaceful cooperation with Russia and China," he said.

"Russia's approach to reaching a collective agreement in Vienna to date has been constructive."

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra and John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • Iranian nuclear talks clouded by Russian demands

    Talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were mired in uncertainty on Sunday following Russia's demands for a U.S. guarantee that the sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict will not hurt its trade with Tehran. Moscow threw the potential spanner in the works on Saturday, just as months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna appeared to be headed for an agreement, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying the Western sanctions over Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the nuclear deal. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to dispel talk of such obstacles on Sunday when he said that the sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine had nothing to do with a potential nuclear deal with Iran.

  • 'Putin will not stop in Ukraine', Lithuanian president warns Blinken

    Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda on Monday warned Washington’s top diplomat Antony Blinken that a failure to stop Russia’s aggression in Ukraine would lead to a global conflict. Addressing the U.S. secretary of state as he began a tour of Baltic states, Nauseda said Russian leader Vladimir Putin “will not stop in Ukraine” and that the world had an obligation to help Ukrainians “by all means available.”

  • Blinken says new Russia demands on Iran nuclear deal 'irrelevant'

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday dismissed as "irrelevant" Russian demands for guarantees that new sanctions linked to Ukraine will not affect Moscow's rights under a reworked Iran nuclear deal.

  • China calls Russia its ‘most important’ partner as it refrains from condemning Ukraine attack

    China’s Foreign Minister on Monday called Russia Beijing’s “most important strategic partner,” amid its continued refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia announces cease-fire amid shelling, deadly Iowa tornadoes, gas prices: 5 things to know Monday

    Russian troops pummel Ukrainian cities amid cease-fire, tornadoes kill 7 in Iowa and more news you need to know Monday.

  • Oil spikes to 2008 highs as U.S., Europe mull Russian oil import ban

    Brent crude soared near $130 a barrel on Monday, its highest since 2008, as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuelled tight supply fears. Brent crude futures jumped $10.88, or 9.2%, to $128.99 a barrel by 0723 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed $9.80, or 8.5%, to $125.48. The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, Blinken said on Sunday, and the White House coordinated with key Congressional committees moving forward with their own ban.

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House is exploring a bill that would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products, a move that could add to economic pressure as more companies pull out of the country in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Neede

  • In New York's 'Little Odessa,' Ukrainians see Russians as neighbors, not enemies

    In just one day, Inga Sokolnikova filled two rooms in her beauty salon in New York City's Brighton Beach with donated diapers, clothes and medical supplies for her native country of Ukraine. The war in Ukraine has shaken Brighton Beach, a neighborhood filled with Cyrillic signage where residents from Russia and a slew of former Soviet Union countries have been living side by side for decades following waves of immigration beginning in the 1970s, earning it the nickname Little Odessa. Russia's invasion of Ukraine less than two weeks ago has stirred complicated emotions, but many Ukrainians here said the community has come together to support them.

  • Video Shows Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Workers Pleading With Russians To Stop Shooting

    "You are endangering the safety of the entire world," a power plant worker can be heard shouting in video published by CNN and The New York Times.

  • Blinken says Poland sending fighter jets to Ukraine gets a 'green light' from US

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that plans for Poland to send a fighter jets to Ukraine have gotten "the green light" from the U.S. and that the Biden administration would work to backfill those needs.Host Margaret Brennan on CBS's "Face the Nation" asked Blinken, "If, for instance, the Polish government, a NATO member, wants to send fighter jets, does that get a green light from the U.S.?""That gets the green light. In...

  • Thomas the Tank Engine Becomes a Boss Fight In 'Elden Ring'

    After making an appearance in Resident Evil Village, one of the gaming world's most oddly beloved...

  • Britain vows to speed up Ukrainian refugee process

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain defended its record on welcoming refugees fleeing Ukraine on Monday, after criticism it was not doing enough and was far behind its European neighbours in helping address the biggest humanitarian crisis since World War Two. The United Nations estimates that more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia started bombarding its neighbour, with hundreds of thousands pouring into Poland, Romania, Slovakia and elsewhere. The British government has been condemned by charities, opposition lawmakers and France after its insistence that refugees first acquire a visa means some Ukrainians have been stuck in the French city of Calais, unable to enter Britain, and provoking a diplomatic spat.

  • SoCal doctor joins humanitarian relief efforts to help Ukraine

    A Southern California doctor with ties to Ukraine is joining the humanitarian relief efforts to help Ukrainian war refugees amid the Russian invasion.

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • John Bolton: Putin was 'waiting' for possible US withdrawal from NATO

    Former national security adviser John Bolton said on Friday that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin was "waiting" for a possible United States withdrawal from NATO, claiming former President Trump would have likely made such a move had he been reelected.Bolton, during a Washington Post Live event, was asked about his memoir, in which he claimed that Trump wanted to leave the military alliance in 2018. The newspaper's Opinions Editor-at...

  • Gold Medalist Oksana Masters Says It's Been 'Difficult' to Compete in Winter Paralympics amid War in Ukraine

    "I feel selfish, helpless, and guilty for being here," the Ukrainian-born American biathlon athlete said of competing at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Visa, Dollar Tree, Bitcoin in Focus

    Visa and Mastercard suspended operations in the rogue state, setting the stage for additional losses.

  • Elon Musk says he will travel to a high-radiation location and 'eat locally grown food on TV' after his tweet calling for more nuclear-powered energy in Europe draws criticism

    There have been two major nuclear plants disasters in history: at Chernobyl in the former Soviet Union in 1986, and at Fukushima in 2011.

  • Germany appeals to U.N. to publish report on treatment of Uyghurs in China

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a video speech to the 47-nation U.N. Human Rights Council that the global body needs "more transparency" into the status of the mostly Muslim minority in western China.

  • State Department urges Americans to leave Russia "immediately"

    The U.S. State Department on Saturday reissued its travel advisory for Russia, urging U.S. citizens to depart the country immediately. Driving the news: The State Department also provided updated information "on the currency situation and potential delays in consular notification and access to U.S. citizens detained in Russia." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Do not travel to Russia due to the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military force