Iran Nuclear Envoy Returns to Tehran at Critical Point for Talks

Golnar Motevalli and Patrick Sykes
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s chief negotiator at nuclear talks with world powers will return to Tehran for a “short visit” to consult with the Islamic Republic’s leadership as efforts to revive a 2015 deal reach a critical juncture.

Ali Bagheri Kani will leave Vienna later Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. It said senior European envoys will also travel to their respective capitals for consultations, without giving details. There was no statement on travel plans from any of Iran’s European interlocutors, or the U.S.

Expert-level talks would meanwhile continue in the Austrian capital, Iran said. Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, arrived at the hotel where the Iranian delegation is staying. EU and Russian diplomats have previously suggested deliberations should conclude by the end of February.

All sides say talks have made substantial progress toward a new deal that would lift U.S. sanctions on Iran’s economy and oil exports in return for caps on its nuclear program.

But key sticking points have prevented Tehran and Washington from resolving their differences over how to revive the agreement that the Trump administration jettisoned in 2018.

Iran Nuclear Diplomacy’s Endgame Nears for Energy Markets

Iranian lawmakers want a guarantee that the U.S. won’t exit the accord again, while their counterparts in Washington insist on maintaining some Trump-era sanctions on Tehran. Governments in both Iran and the U.S. will find it difficult to accept major concessions, which would face significant domestic opposition.

At the same time, diplomats are also trying to bridge differences over aspects of Iran’s past atomic activity, which could further hinder agreements on international nuclear inspections in the country.

Earlier Wednesday, Iran’s foreign minister said that he hopes outstanding issues in Vienna will be resolved in the “next few days.”

Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters he was optimistic and hoped some remaining “sensitive and important issues” will be settled this week. The Islamic Republic won’t concede any of its “red lines,” he said.

A successful outcome in Vienna would see Iranian oil exports return to global markets, and is likely to calm tensions in the Persian Gulf between Iran and longtime rivals.

