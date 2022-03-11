Iran Nuclear Talks Suspended as Window Closes on Deal

Jonathan Tirone and Golnar Motevalli
(Bloomberg) -- World powers and Iran suspended their efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear accord, reigniting a crisis that’s set to roil already surging oil markets and could plunge the energy-exporting Persian Gulf into a new cycle of violence.

A pause in the Vienna talks was required due to “external factors,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter, without elaborating. Borrell said the sides had come very close to agreement but didn’t say when -- or if -- the negotiations would be able to resume.

The rupture follows escalating tensions between the Kremlin and the White House. Russia warned on Saturday that it wanted U.S. guarantees that sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine wouldn’t affect its planned partnership with Iran.

Oil prices extended gains on the break in negotiations as traders discarded cautious expectations that the U.S. would eventually lift its sanctions on Iran’s economy and ease an effective blockade on the OPEC member’s oil exports.

U.S. and European officials had warned for weeks that the window for a deal was closing, urging an agreement on a handful of outstanding issues.

Atomic Advances

The U.S. and its European and regional allies must now decide how they respond if Iran continues to advance a nuclear program that has already enriched uranium to just below the level needed for atomic weapons.

Absent the deal, Iran’s nuclear work has been racing ahead, with its engineers threatening to make the original accord obsolete because of their new advances.

International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors reported last week that Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity rose more than fourth fifths in the last three months.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the pause wasn’t necessarily the end of the road, and could provide momentum to resolve the outstanding issues.

The Ukraine Factor

“Undoubtedly the war in Ukraine has made it more difficult to get an agreement,” said Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveny, who helped facilitate the talks, this week. Diplomats had “been trying to push for a deal before Russia’s war in Ukraine happened because we knew that it would create a lot of complexity.”

Russia weighed in with its new condition just hours after the head of the world’s nuclear watchdog announced from Tehran that one of the last major hurdles to a deal had been cleared. Up until that moment, diplomats had said on and off the record that a deal could be announced within days.

As expectations of a breakthrough diminished this week, however, both the U.S. and Iran said lingering disagreements over the scope and timing of sanctions relief looked difficult to overcome. Sticking points have also included Iran’s demand that the U.S. guarantee it would never again leave the pact.

Regardless of Moscow’s stance, EU officials said a deal to salvage the accord could still have been reached if Tehran and Washington had been able to compromise.

While Iran’s economy has remained surprisingly resilient to U.S. sanctions -- even as it was struck down by the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East -- unrest and protests have become increasingly frequent and the country’s clerical leadership will be wary of fresh outbreaks of dissent in response to the deal’s collapse.

