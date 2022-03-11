Iran nuclear talks "paused" over Russia's last-minute sanctions demands

Barak Ravid
·1 min read

Nuclear talks in Vienna between Iran and the world powers were officially "paused" on Friday, with no clear timetable for renewing them, according to the European Union's top diplomat.

Why it matters: Although a draft agreement is practically ready, Russia's new demands that sanctions imposed over Ukraine won't limit Moscow's ability to conduct trade with Iran have dramatically complicated the situation.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The latest: Russian chief negotiator Mikhail Ulyanov told reporters in Vienna the pause on the talks has nothing to do with Russia.

  • He claimed it's due to remaining gaps between some of the parties in the talks, denying Russia has caused an impasse.

  • "The conclusion of the deal does not depend only on Russia. There are other actors who need additional time and have additional concerns," Ulyanov said.

What they're saying: "A pause in Vienna talks is needed, due to external factors. A final text is essentially ready and on the table," tweeted EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is the coordinator of the talks.

  • Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted: "Pause in Vienna Talks could be a momentum for resolving any remaining issue and a final return."

  • "Successful conclusion of talks will be the main focus of all. No external factor will affect our joint will to go forward for a collective agreement."

What's next: Borrell said he will continue to be in touch with Iran, the U.S. and the world powers participating in the talks to overcome the current situation and close the agreement.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Russian forces widen attacks on Ukraine to include more cities

    Ukrainian officials reported Russian airstrikes on Friday near airports in the western cities of Ivano-Frankiivsk and Lutsk and more bombings in the eastern city of Dnipro, where at least one civilian was reported killed. The big picture: Ukrainian officials say it's the first time Dnipro has been attacked, as Russia's military appears to be widening its assault to more cities. Ukrainian lawmaker Inna Sovsun tweeted Friday it shows there's "no safe city" in Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your

  • Groups warn Biden administration on cutting off Russian Internet

    A broad coalition of civil society groups is making the case that, as odious as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is, its citizens should not be deprived of basic internet access.Why it matters: The U.S. has imposed strict sanctions on Russia and at least two internet providers have already cut off service to the country. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: In a letter to the White House, the groups argue that the U.S. and other actors should "

  • Pakistan warns arch-rival India over mystery flying object

    Pakistan on Friday warned New Delhi of "unpleasant consequences" over what it said was an Indian-originated, but unidentified high-altitude supersonic object that crashed in Pakistani territory. Pakistan foreign office said in a statement it summoned on Friday India's charge d'affaires in Islamabad to lodge a protest over what it said was the unprovoked violation of its airspace. Pakistan called for an investigation of the incident, which it said could have endangered passenger flights and civilian lives.

  • Ukrainian no-fly zone would end war quicker, says Polish ambassador

    Imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would help bring the conflict there to a faster conclusion and save lives, the Polish ambassador to Kyiv said on Thursday, as Russia continued a relentless bombardment of several cities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been pleading for NATO to impose a no-fly zone, but the alliance is wary of any step that might draw it into direct conflict with Russia. "Every day of delay costs hundreds of human lives," Bartosz Cichocki told private broadcaster TVN24 from Kyiv.

  • Dow futures jump more than 300 points after reports of possible progress between Russia and Ukraine

    Stock futures jumped Friday, keying off a possible sign for optimism in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Germany Is Stalling EU Efforts to Broaden Russia’s SWIFT Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultGermany has emerged as the main roadblock to broaden European Union sanctions against Russia by targeting the country’s biggest bank and its energ

  • Letters: Biden never hid in bunker Trump used for 'escape.' LaRose 'another RepubliCANT'

    What would Biden do in Zelenskyy's shoes? Gun laws won't make us safer. LaRose had time to figure things out. Secretary of State right about primary.

  • EU foreign policy chief says 'pause' needed in Iran talks

    The European Union's foreign policy chief said Friday that “a pause” was needed in ongoing talks over Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers, blaming “external factors” for the delay. The comments by Josep Borrell come as a roadmap appeared imminent for the U.S. to rejoin an accord it unilaterally withdrew from in 2018 and for Iran to again limit its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

  • Ukraine bans exports of wheat, oats and other food staples

    Ukraine's government has banned the export of wheat, oats and other staples that are crucial for global food supplies as authorities try to ensure they can feed people during Russia's intensifying war.

  • Russia doesn't plan to attack other countries and 'did not attack Ukraine' says Lavrov

    Responding to a reporter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says that Russia is not planning to attack other countries and that his country "did not attack Ukraine either."

  • Thanks to Inflation, 64% of Americans Now Live Paycheck to Paycheck

    The first rule of personal finance is that you should always set aside part of your paycheck for retirement savings and an emergency fund. But that's not possible if you're living paycheck to paycheck...

  • China eases control to let ruble fall faster against yuan

    China is easing government exchange rate controls to let the Russian ruble fall faster in value against the Chinese yuan to help insulate Beijing from economic sanctions on Moscow. The margin by which the ruble is allowed to fluctuate against the yuan in state-controlled daily trading will be doubled in size to 10% above or below the day's opening price starting Friday, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System announced. Russia’s central bank was blocked from using its foreign currency reserves to defend the exchange rate.

  • ABC Reporter Calls Out Tucker Carlson Over ‘Word For Word’ Russian Propaganda

    Jonathan Karl said the Fox News host's comments are "almost a plagiarism of Vladimir Putin."

  • Bay Area nonprofit lends helping hand to Ukrainian refugees

    For Igor Markov, a Ukrainian American living in Mountain View, Calif., watching Russia invade his country has been heartbreaking — so he and his team are stepping up to the plate to help as the refugee crisis following Russia’s invasion grows.

  • NYC revival plan includes tourism, clean streets, pot sales

    After two years of the pandemic battering New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is hoping to steer his city toward an economic revival by luring tourists back, beautifying the streets and embracing New York’s looming legal pot industry. Adams, a Democrat who was elected last year on a pro-business, anti-crime message, unveiled an economic development plan Thursday that he said would usher in a “New New York.” New York City, with a population of 8.8 million, became the early epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. and was again at the center of the storm this past winter when the omicron variant emerged.

  • Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 76-72 shaky escape against Maryland in the Big Ten tournament and what's next

    Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch gives his initial thoughts on the Spartans' performance Thursday against Maryland in the Big Ten tourney

  • Exclusive-Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips, clouding outlook

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45%-54% of the world's semiconductor grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Hong Kong converts 3 public hospitals into Covid-only facilities in latest effort to fight 5th wave

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on March 9, 2022, announced three public hospitals in the city have been or will be converted into centres for solely treating Covid-19 patients, as infections in the city continue rising. Lam said the government is determined to isolate infected patients in hospitals and other facilities to curb the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant, which has brought the city's health care system to its knees.

  • Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows’ voter registration in question

    Mark Meadows, who as chief of staff to President Donald Trump promoted his lies of mass voter fraud, is facing increasing scrutiny about his own voter registration status.

  • Michael Flynn meets with Jan. 6 committee

    Former national security adviser Michael Flynn met with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and exercised the Fifth Amendment, his attorney confirmed.David Warrington, Flynn's lead attorney, said in a statement that Flynn met with the House panel on Thursday and "exercised his Fifth Amendment right to decline to answer the Committee's questions."Staff from the committee had "insinuated" Flynn was admitting...