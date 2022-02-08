Iran nuclear talks resume amid pressure for results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

VIENNA (AP) — Diplomats from Iran and world powers reconvened in Vienna on Tuesday to seek a deal reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear accord, with pressure mounting for results soon.

Negotiators from Iran and the remaining parties to the agreement — Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — got back to work after a break of a little over a week to return to their capitals for consultations.

The United States has participated indirectly in the talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal.

The accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Under Trump, the U.S. reimposed heavy sanctions on Iran. Tehran has responded by increasing the purity and amounts of uranium it enriches and stockpiles, in breach of the accord.

Officials say that the talks are reaching their final stage, though it's unclear how long that might take. The negotiations have dragged on for months, punctuated by a long gap last year caused by the arrival of a hard-line new government in Iran. The current eighth round started just after Christmas.

The three Western European participants have been warning for a while that time is running out for a successful conclusion of the talks. They have argued that the accord will soon become an “empty shell" in light of Iran stepping up its nuclear program.

Iran insists that its program is peaceful.

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed several sanctions waivers related to Iran’s civilian nuclear activities. The move reverses the Trump administration’s decision to rescind them.

Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday welcomed the sanctions relief but called it insufficient.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Tuesday that the talks are “currently at a crucial juncture" and that all involved “should enhance the sense of urgency.”

“As the culprit in the Iranian nuclear crisis, the U.S. should thoroughly correct its wrong policy of maximum pressure on Iran and lift all illegal sanctions on Iran and third parties," Zhao said. "On this basis, the Iranian side should resume full compliance.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia, inflation and Washington gridlock: Biden’s next defense budget is still a big question mark

    If Russian President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, defense analysts foresee a boost in the U.S. troop presence in Europe that would trigger a supplemental defense funding request to Congress so as not to deplete other Pentagon accounts.

  • Biden plan to spend $725M to clean up abandoned coal mines

    Nearly $725 million in federal funding is available this fiscal year to 22 states and the Navajo Nation for the reclamation of abandoned coal mines and cleanup of acid mine drainage, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Monday. The funding is included in President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure package and is part of an overall plan to spend $11.3 billion in the U.S. abandoned mine lands program over 15 years. “In community after community, this legacy pollution was left behind by industry, and it poorly impacts our quality of life, from contaminated drinking water systems to playgrounds and schoolyards,” former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, picked by Biden last year to supervise the president’s infrastructure plan, said during a conference call.

  • Spotify's $100M diversity pledge is 'half-baked' and 'amounts to a bribe,' experts say

    Spotify's pledge to commit $100 million to develop and market content from groups that have historically been marginalized is being seen as too vague and

  • Covid-conscious or power play? Why Putin keeps his distance from world leaders

    The huge table separating Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron at talks over Ukraine has gone viral

  • Dakar explodes with joy as Senegal crowned African champions

    Dakar exploded with joy at the final whistle as Sadio Mane's Senegal beat Mohamed Salah's Egypt for their first ever Africa Cup of Nations crown.

  • Iran supreme leader: Biden, Trump have tarnished reputation of US

    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei this week blasted President Biden and former President Trump, saying the two administrations have tarnished the reputation of the United States."These days, the U.S. is being hit in ways it never computed. The two American presidents - the current and former heads of state - have joined hands to tarnish the image of the United States," according to a report by Iran's official IRNA news agency on...

  • Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna on Tuesday

    Talks to revive Iran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers are resuming on Tuesday after breaking off for a bit over a week for diplomats to return home for consultations. The European Union, which chairs the talks in Vienna, announced the resumption on Monday. The United States pulled out of the Vienna accord in 2018 under then President Donald Trump and reimposed heavy sanctions on Iran.

  • Israel's police chief cuts short UAE trip over spyware probe

    Israel's police commissioner cut short an official foreign trip Tuesday and rushed home to deal with a growing scandal over reports of illegal spying, including on members of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's inner circle. Under mounting pressure, Kobi Shabtai returned early Tuesday from the United Arab Emirates, where the police forces were to establish professional ties during a longer visit. The decision came a day after a local newspaper reported that police illegally used spyware, including on the phones of Netanyahu’s son and others, prompting a high-level investigation and upending the opposition leader's corruption trial.

  • Macron arrives in Ukraine after talks with Putin

    French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday, one day after engaging in more than five hours of dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.Macron spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday to discuss the increased tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, according to The Associated Press. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border,...

  • Israeli forces kill 3 suspected militants in West Bank city

    Israel says security forces killed three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday who had been responsible for recent shooting attacks. The Shin Bet internal security agency initially said they were killed in a “clash," but police later acknowledged that while the men had two assault rifles on them they did not fire them. Photos of the three men circulating online show them posing with assault rifles, with one wearing a headband of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group loosely tied to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party.

  • Supreme Court sides with Republican party in Alabama election map case

    The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold a lower court ruling that Alabama must draw new congressional districts before the 2022 elections to increase Black voting power. The high court order boosts Republican chances to hold six of the state’s seven seats in the House of Representatives.

  • COVID tests, red-eye flights and borrowed skates: Casey Dawson's crazy journey to the Beijing Olympics

    More than three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, Dawson wondered if he would be able to compete in Beijing at all.

  • N.Korea calls for economic growth, improved lives despite 'complicated problems'

    North Korea's parliament has pledged to develop the economy and improve people's livelihoods despite the "difficult and complicated problems" faced last year from sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, state media said on Tuesday. The Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the isolated state's rubber-stamp parliament, gathered on Feb. 6-7 to discuss cabinet work and government budgets and adopt new laws on childcare and the protection of overseas residents, the official KCNA news agency said. Leader Kim Jong Un did not attend the meeting, which was led by Choe Ryong Hae, chairman of the SPA standing committee.

  • Kremlin: Reports of no new Russian military maneuvers near Ukraine 'not right'

    The Kremlin is denying reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to conduct no new military maneuvers near Ukraine, calling the accounts "not right."An unidentified French official told reporters after Putin's Monday meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron that Moscow had promised not to conduct additional military maneuvers near Ukraine for the time being, according to Reuters.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, however, said on...

  • Opinion: We must give Russia multiple reasons to 'think twice' before attacking Ukraine

    Glen Duerr: The US and its allies should do as much as possible to dissuade Vladimir Putin from further territorial breaches of Ukraine.

  • Hillary Clinton Touts 'But Her Emails' Merch amid Reports Trump Tore Up Important Files

    Some drinkware and apparel feature an illustration of the infamous photo of Clinton wearing sunglasses and scrolling on her Blackberry

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Hong Kong announced stringent new coronavirus restrictions and record new infections on Tuesday, while a shortage of vegetables added to the misery as truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were unable to bring them from mainland China. There were 2,600 infections over the past two weeks compared with just two in December. China will invite more spectators to attend the Winter Olympics as the COVID-19 situation is under control within the "closed-loop" bubble, which separates all event personnel from the public, an official from the Beijing organisers said on Tuesday.

  • U.S. Republican senators vow to thwart any Iran deal if Biden skips congressional review

    A group of 33 Republican senators warned U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday that they would work to thwart implementation of any new Iran nuclear agreement if his government did not allow Congress to review and vote on its terms. Led by Senator Ted Cruz, a long-time opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal, the senators told Biden in a letter dated Monday that they would use "the full range of options and leverage available" to ensure that his government adhered to U.S. laws governing any new accord with Iran. Indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 agreement are due to resume on Tuesday.

  • These 2 Real-Life Couples Just Made Oscars History With Their Nominations

    Congratulations to power couples Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, and Kirstin Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

  • The people fighting price rises by trying to buy nothing

    A surge of interest in Buy Nothing groups is a sign buyers are hunting for new ways to avoid inflation.