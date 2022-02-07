Iran nuclear talks will resume on Tuesday, EU confirms

FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna

VIENNA (Reuters) - Indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Tuesday, the European Union, which is coordinating the talks, confirmed on Monday.

"Following a short break, the 8th round of negotiations in Vienna in the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume tomorrow, on Tuesday 8 February," the EU said in a statement. Envoys headed home 10 days ago to ask their bosses to help resolve the thorniest remaining issues.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Toby Chopra)

