Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna amid new complications

  • FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo Russia's Governor to the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Mikhail Ulyanov smokes a cigarette in front of the 'Grand Hotel Wien' where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna, Austria. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, file)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019 file photo, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at a press conference in Tehran, Iran. A recording of Iran's foreign minister offering a blunt appraisal of diplomacy and the limits of power within the Islamic Republic has leaked out publicly, providing a rare look inside the country's theocracy. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
1 / 2

Austria Iran Nuclear

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo Russia's Governor to the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Mikhail Ulyanov smokes a cigarette in front of the 'Grand Hotel Wien' where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna, Austria. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, file)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID RISING
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — World powers were set to resume high level talks in Vienna on Tuesday focused on bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran, in their first session since comments surfaced from the Iranian foreign minister alleging that Russia was trying to scupper the pact.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has thus far refused to comment on the remarks from Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, made in a seven-hour interview with a think tank associated with the Iranian presidency that leaked over the weekend.

Russia's top representative at the Vienna talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, who has outwardly been one of the most optimistic about the possibility of getting Tehran and Washington to agree to terms for the U.S. to rejoin the 2015 deal, also made no mention of the allegations before the meetings, saying in a tweet only that “the participants will continue negotiations on restoration of the nuclear deal.”

Ulyanov is joining representatives from China, Germany, France, and Britain — the other parties to the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — for the talks chaired by the European Union.

“Participants will continue their discussions in view of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and on how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA,” the EU delegation said before the talks.

The U.S. is not at the table because it unilaterally pulled out of the deal in 2018 under then President Donald Trump, who restored and augmented American sanctions in a campaign of “maximum pressure” to try and force Iran into renegotiating the pact with more concessions. President Joe Biden wants to rejoin the deal, however, and there is a U.S. delegation in Vienna taking part in indirect talks with Iran, with diplomats from the other world powers acting as go-betweens.

The deal promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. The reimposition of American sanctions has left the country's economy reeling, and Tehran has reacted by steadily increasing its violations of the restrictions of the deal, such as increasing the purity of uranium it enriches and its stockpiles, in a thus-far unsuccessful effort to pressure the other countries to provide relief.

The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something it insists it doesn’t want to do. Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make a bomb, but nowhere near the amount it had before the nuclear deal was signed.

The comments from Zarif, who himself helped negotiate the original 2015 nuclear deal, have the potential to complicate the Vienna talks, which are currently focused on how the U.S. would roll back its sanctions — and which ones — and how Iran would return to compliance.

In the interview, reviewed by The Associated Press, Zarif describes Russia as wanting to stop the nuclear deal, suggesting Moscow wanted to keep Iran at odds with the West.

“If Iran hadn't become Mr. Trump's priority, China and Russia would have become his priority,” Zarif said.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has called the leak of the recording “illegal,” but hasn't disputed its authenticity.

The Vienna talks began in early April, and there have been several rounds of high-level discussions, while expert groups have been working on proposals on how to resolve the issues around American sanctions and Iranian compliance, as well as the “possible sequencing” of the U.S. return.

The comments from Zarif are just the latest complication that the diplomats have to deal with.

Among other things, an attack suspected to have been carried out by Israel recently struck Iran’s Natanz nuclear site, causing an unknown amount of damage.

Tehran retaliated by beginning to enrich a small amount of uranium up to 60% purity, its highest level ever.

___

Jon Gambrell contributed to this story from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Stories

  • EU says Iran talks in Vienna to resume on Tuesday

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear accord will resume on Tuesday, the European Union said on Monday, the latest of several rounds of talks to bring the United States back into the deal and to convince Tehran to end its breaches. Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia have been meeting in Vienna to agree steps that would be needed if the agreement, which was abandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, is to be revived. A U.S. delegation is in a separate location in Vienna, enabling representatives of the five powers to shuttle between both sides because Iran has rejected direct talks.

  • Good to go: top nuclear scientist backs Chernobyl day trips

    Exclusive: ‘Your visit is helping the local economy with the post-disaster clean up,’ says Dr Claire Corkhill

  • NYPD seek man who kicked Chinese American in head

    Police say a 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, and his attacker is still at large. (April 25)

  • Iran's top diplomat praises Iraq efforts as regional broker

    Iran’s foreign minister on Monday praised Baghdad's efforts aimed at bolstering regional stability, saying he hopes they would lead to “more negotiations and understandings” in the region. Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke to reporters during a visit to the Iraqi capital, which earlier this month hosted the first round of direct talks between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. Zarif also extended Iran’s condolences after a massive fire at a Baghdad hospital for coronavirus patients over the weekend killed 82 people.

  • European Parliament set to greenlight post-Brexit trade deal

    European Union lawmakers are set to formally ratify the post-Brexit deal between the EU and the United Kingdom amid ongoing tensions between London and Brussels over Northern Ireland trade rules. The deal, which was finalized on Christmas Eve, already has been ratified by the U.K. Parliament and conditionally came into force pending the European Parliament's approval. Because of disagreement on how to apply trade rules in Northern Ireland, some EU legislators previously threatened to hold back the ratification vote, but a large majority of lawmakers are in favor of the deal.

  • Chess: Russia's Nepomniachtchi to challenge Carlsen for world title

    Russian chess grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi clinched victory at the Candidates Tournament on Monday, earning him the chance to challenge Norway's Magnus Carlsen for the world title later this year. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) had suspended the tournament at its halfway point in March 2020 when Russia grounded international flights to slow COVID-19 transmission, raising concerns that foreign players would have trouble returning home. The eight-player tournament resumed earlier this month in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) east of Moscow, with security measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

  • Leaked interview with Iran's foreign minister may undermine nuclear negotiations

    In a leaked audiotape that was part of an oral history project documenting the work of the current Iranian administration, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif admitted that his diplomatic efforts are often hamstrung by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which really calls the shots in Iran, The New York Times reports. "I have sacrificed diplomacy for the military field rather than the field servicing diplomacy," Zarif reportedly said in the recording, later adding that he has often been left in the dark about the government's actions. The leak may have some far-reaching consequences at a critical juncture for Tehran, which is renegotiating a nuclear pact with Washington and other governments and is gearing up for presidential elections in June. Zarif is associated with Iran's reformist political movement, which generally favors at least some form of engagement and deal-making with countries like the U.S. Zarif's supporters are now worried that his comments could reinforce "voter apathy and the idea that elected officials are not really in charge," the Times says, making it difficult for their preferred candidates to hold off hardliners in the upcoming contest. Plus, the tape could directly affect the nuclear talks themselves. "This ties the hands of the negotiators," Sina Azodi, a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council who focuses on Iran, told the Times. "It represents Zarif as someone who is not trustworthy domestically, and overall paints a picture that Iran's foreign policy is dictated by theater policies of the military and Zarif is a nobody." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterFox News admits Biden doesn't actually want to cancel meat. Late night hosts pounce anyway.Republicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse off

  • Ranking 5 possible scenarios for the top of the NFL Draft order

    The 2021 NFL Draft order will likely be shaken up between now and Thursday night, but it never hurts 49ers fans to speculate how the first five picks might play out.

  • Police reform on agenda for Biden address to joint session of Congress

    President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks as he approaches 100 days in office.

  • Is There Any Hope for Inovio?

    A year ago, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) held a leading position in the coronavirus vaccine race. The clinical-stage biotech company launched a clinical trial only a month after Moderna. Today, Moderna's vaccine has vaccinated millions of individuals worldwide.

  • NFL draft betting: Trey Lance's draft odds shifted with news the 49ers are considering him at No. 3

    Trey Lance could go as high as third to the 49ers.

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Defends Controversial Election Law

    On March 25, Georgia enacted an overhaul of it’s election law, which includes several restrictions such as a shortened time frame to request absentee ballots, a ban on most out-of-precinct provisional ballots and limitations on drop boxes.

  • Halle Berry debuted baby bangs while wearing a semi-sheer gown on the Oscars red carpet

    Halle Berry also wore a purple strapless gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana, Louboutin shoes, and jewels from Ridano.

  • Florida advances bill to limit voting by mail and use of drop boxes in latest bid to restrict election access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • ‘Intolerable.’ Teens seen in photo ‘re-enacting’ George Floyd death at NC high school

    The photograph shared on social media appears to show a high school student kneeling on another student’s neck.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’