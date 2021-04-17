Iran Nuclear Talks Show Progress as Big Powers Focus on Details

(Bloomberg) --

World powers have made progress in their efforts to revive the stricken Iran nuclear deal and now have to focus on details and show common commitment to the U.S. returning to the accord and its full restoration, senior negotiators said.

Enrique Mora, who is leading the talks in Vienna on behalf of the EU, said the latest round of meetings involving Iran, the U.S., Russia and China on Saturday, were “intensive” and that “progress has been made in a far from easy task”.

Mora added that the group needed to now focus on more detailed work and it was key that all the parties are committed to seeing the U.S. rejoin the accord that former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, and that it’s fully implemented by both Washington and Tehran.

Russia’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the countries would continue working over the weekend and into next week as they agreed to “not waste time” and reach a successful outcome “as soon as possible”.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.