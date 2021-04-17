Iran Nuclear Talks Show Progress as Big Powers Focus on Details

Golnar Motevalli and Arsalan Shahla
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) --

World powers have made progress in their efforts to revive the stricken Iran nuclear deal and now have to focus on details and show common commitment to the U.S. returning to the accord and its full restoration, senior negotiators said.

Enrique Mora, who is leading the talks in Vienna on behalf of the EU, said the latest round of meetings involving Iran, the U.S., Russia and China on Saturday, were “intensive” and that “progress has been made in a far from easy task”.

Mora added that the group needed to now focus on more detailed work and it was key that all the parties are committed to seeing the U.S. rejoin the accord that former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, and that it’s fully implemented by both Washington and Tehran.

Russia’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the countries would continue working over the weekend and into next week as they agreed to “not waste time” and reach a successful outcome “as soon as possible”.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Biden says Japan and U.S. committed to working together to meet China challenge

    U.S. President Joe Biden said he had a productive summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday and the two countries were committed to working together to meet the challenge posed by China and issues including North Korea. Biden spoke at a White House news conference after an afternoon of talks with Suga, the first in-person summit of his presidency. Biden said the two countries had agreed to work together on 5G, semi-conductor supply chains, artificial intelligence, genomics and quantum computing.

  • White House Holds Russia's SVR Responsible For SolarWinds Cyber Hack: Reuters

    The White House has blamed the Russian foreign intelligence service, SVR, for the SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) hack that compromised nine federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies, Reuters reports. The U.S. had previously held the Russian government responsible for the colossal hack. Five Russian cybersecurity firms reportedly aided the Russian cyber operations. The Treasury Department deemed it as a national security concern considering the scope and scale of the compromise. The National Security Agency, FBI, and Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency also disclosed SVR’s exploitation of five known computer software weaknesses. White House said the compromise of the SolarWinds software allowed intrusions of 16,000 computer systems worldwide. Price action: SWI shares closed higher by 1.17% at $18.2 on Thursday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMaxeon Raises 5M Via Secondary Equity Offering At 6.8% DiscountUS Congress Members Seek Chip Manufacturing Tools Embargo On Beijing: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Hedge Funds Nailed Treasuries Rout With $100 Billion in Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds have been a major player in this year’s Treasury selloff, offloading more than $100 billion of the securities since the start of January, according to holdings data.The world’s biggest net sales of U.S. government debt so far in 2021 has been in the financial center of the Cayman Islands, well known as a domicile for leveraged accounts. Investors there dumped $62 billion of US. sovereign bonds in February, after selling $49 billion the previous month, Treasury Department data show.The January and February selling flow also appears to offer some clues about recent price action. Treasuries rallied on Thursday despite stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, with many participants pointing to short-covering demand as the reason.“Hedge funds overall were probably keenly involved in the rates move, but I don’t think they were alone,” said Richard Kelly, head of global strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “The market broadly built up some decent short positions in a relatively short time.”U.S. 10-year yields have jumped more than 60 basis points since the end of December to trade at 1.58% on Friday. Among the catalysts for the bearish tilt were Democratic victories in the Georgia Senate run-off race that paved the way for another round of stimulus spending, and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. Rising yields then prompted a return of convexity-type hedging flows.Hedge Fund Research Inc.’s Macro Total Index, which tracks discretionary macro managers among others, climbed 0.2% in January and clocked a 2.8% gain in February.(Updates with Toronto-Dominion Bank comment in fourth paragraph and hedge fund index data in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Germany's Merkel urges lawmakers to support pandemic bill

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged parliament Friday to pass a bill that would mandate a nationwide “emergency brake” when the spread of the coronavirus becomes too rapid, saying that it was needed to prevent the country's health care system from becoming overwhelmed. Passing the bill is an uphill battle for Merkel, with state governments reluctant to cede any authority over health care to the federal government. The emergency brake being proposed would apply in regions with more than 100 new weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

  • Europe Car Sales Surge 63% in March, Erasing Earlier Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s auto sales soared last month from a depressed level a year ago, making up for a dismal start to the year even as virus-related restrictions persisted in key markets.New car-registrations rose 63% in March, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said Friday. The gains erased an early-year decline to leave sales up 0.9% for the quarter.While automakers are benefiting from easy comparisons to a year ago, when countries were locking down to contain the spread of Covid-19, last month’s sales stack up well even relative to pre-pandemic. The 1.39 million vehicles registered was the highest since June 2019.Carmaker shares advanced on sales regaining momentum and Daimler AG reporting better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter. The Mercedes-Benz maker cited strong sales in all major regions.The Stoxx Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts Index climbed 1.5% in early trading, led by gains for Volkswagen AG, parts maker Continental AG and Daimler.Consumers returning to dealerships are a welcome development for the industry after months of Europe’s car market lagging behind rising sales seen in China and the U.S. Carmakers’ concerns have shifted dramatically from demand to supply issues, with the global chip shortage hampering production for the likes of VW, Stellantis NV and Renault SA.“Only the critical global supply situation for various semiconductor categories currently has a limiting effect on this upswing,” VW Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said at the Hannover Messe trade fair Thursday.March tends to be a seasonally strong time of year for Europe’s auto industry, so registrations were still about 13% below what the industry averaged for the month in the decade before the pandemic, according to the ACEA.While Italy -- the epicenter of Europe’s initial virus outbreak -- saw sales rise almost 500% last month, they remained 12% below 2019 levels as virus-related measures curb economic activity.Carmakers have been coping with restrictions by moving sales processes online and taking advantage of government subsidies for electric vehicles. Economic forecasters have said the continent’s growth prospects rest on a vaccination program that started slowly but has begun to accelerate.Even as many areas slowly return to normal, carmakers are benefiting from health concerns about using public transport or ride-hailing services during the pandemic.Among Europe’s five largest markets, sales rose 29% and 21% in Italy and France in the first quarter. Registrations fell 15% in Spain, 12% in the U.K. and 6.4% in Germany.The industry witnessed historic consolidation during the quarter, with France’s PSA Group merging with Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler to form Stellantis. About 47% of vehicles registered in the first three months of the year were VW or Stellantis models.(Updates with shares, Daimler earnings in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pinterest Analyst Defends Stock After Sudden Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- The sudden tumble in the shares of Pinterest Inc. Friday has one analyst defending the stock.Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik brushed off speculation that channel checks for the social-media company have been relatively muted, saying the concerns were overblown. Pinterest shares fell as much as 11% Friday, the most in more than five months, which Shmulik said created a buying opportunity. The stock pared some losses to close down 9.7%.The analyst said channel checks for Pinterest are as strong as he has ever heard, acknowledging that they remain challenging, given that significant changes from large ad buyers can have a material impact. Shmulik has a market perform rating on the stock. It has 18 buys, 9 holds and one sell rating, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Pinterest didn’t respond to a request for comment.San Francisco-based Pinterest is expected to report first-quarter results on April 27 after market close. The stock has gained 16% this year and hit a record as recently as Feb. 16.(Updates share moves and chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran nuclear talks to last several days then pause: EU official

    Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain. A delegation from the United States, which pulled out of the accord under President Donald Trump, is based in a nearby hotel as Iran has refused to hold direct talks. Talks will continue "for a few days and then I think the two most relevant delegations will go back home to receive more precise instructions and then, I don't know when, we will resume," the EU official told reporters in a phone briefing.

  • Letters to the Editor: If you're liberal, this is what should upset you about California

    Rumors of California's demise may be greatly exaggerated, but the Golden State faces a serious crisis of poverty and income inequity.

  • What will happen to Citibank customers’ accounts and credit cards as it exits India?

    Citibank has hinted there won't be any possible layoff and closure of physical branches in the countries it is exiting.

  • Biden explains decision to impose new sanctions on Russia, but envisions 'more effective relationship'

    In a call with Putin on Wednesday, Biden said, he informed the Russian president of the new sanctions but also stressed that he had sought to deliver a “proportionate” response to them.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • No jokes here: Dwyane Wade purchases ownership stake in Utah Jazz

    Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz, following a legacy of basketball stars turned owners.

  • Latina grandmother assaulted on LA bus in anti-Asian attack

    A 70-year-old woman was getting off a bus in LA when another passenger dragged her to the other end of the vehicle and beat her, her son says

  • Coronavirus: Brazilians told to delay having children ‘until a better moment’ as variant spreads

    Country’s health system is buckling under pressure of highly contagious P1 variant

  • Trump’s post-presidency makeover: Former president losing weight, cutting back on M&Ms and ditching spray tan, report says

    ‘When I saw him, he looked healthier and in better physical condition than I had seen him in a long time,’ a Trump advisor says

  • The US is readying sanctions against Russia over the SolarWinds cyber attack. Here's a simple explanation of how the massive hack happened and why it's such a big deal

    Federal investigators and cybersecurity experts say that Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service is probably responsible for the attack.

  • Russia is expelling 10 US diplomats in retaliation to Biden's latest sanctions and amid Ukraine tensions

    The US slapped new sanctions on over 30 Russian entities on Thursday over Russian election interference and the SolarWinds hack.

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • Universal background checks for gun buyers a modest step, but Republicans still reject it | Opinion

    The latest mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis makes me wonder once again who is crazier: the gunmen who carry out these murders or the millions of Americans who vote for politicians who oppose laws that could prevent these tragedies.

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below