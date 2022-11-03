Iran offers Ukraine joint investigation into drones used by Russia yet again

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanani, once again rejected the claims of Russian military support in the war against Ukraine and reiterated Tehran's offer to carry out a joint investigation on Thursday, 3 November.

Source: Nasser Kanani cited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, European Pravda.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised the Ukrainian party to stay realistic and instead of publishing alleged false accusations against Tehran, seriously consider a constructive proposal to hold a bilateral expert-technical meeting once Kyiv may provide evidence.

Kanani also reiterated that Iran adheres to active neutrality and makes efforts to seek a peaceful solution to the crisis in Ukraine. He denied the supply of any military machinery and equipment used in the Russian war against Ukraine.

At the end of October, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, suggested setting a joint research group of Iranian and Ukrainian military experts to investigate allegations of the use of Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine.

Russia has recently been massively using kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine, namely Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. Russian forces use them under the title "Geran". Tehran has repeatedly denied the supply of drones to Russia. The White House considers Iran's denials false.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Iran's provision of weapons to Russia to wage a full-scale war makes it an accomplice to aggression and war crimes against Ukraine. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, submitted to the Ukrainian President a proposal to sever diplomatic relations with Iran due to Russia's use of Iranian drones against Ukraine.

