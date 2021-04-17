Iran offers upbeat assessment of progress in nuclear talks

This satellite photo provided from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Iran began enriching uranium Friday, April 16, 2021, to its highest level ever at Natanz, edging closer to weapons-grade levels to pressure talks in Vienna aimed at restoring its nuclear deal with world powers after an attack on the site. (Planet Labs via AP)
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — A senior Iranian official offered a cautiously upbeat assessment of progress in talks aimed at bringing the United States back into world powers' 2015 deal with Tehran on its nuclear program, saying Saturday that a “new understanding” appears to be taking shape.

Iran has been negotiating with the five powers that remain in the agreement -- France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China — in Vienna over the past two weeks. An American delegation also has been in Vienna, but not talking directly to Iran.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister said the talks had entered a new phase, adding that Iran had proposed draft agreements that could be a basis for negotiations.

“We think that the talks have reached a stage where parties are able to begin to work on a joint draft,” Abbas Araghchi told Iranian state television. “It seems that a new understanding is taking shape, and now there is agreement over final goals.”

”The path is better known, but it will not be easy path,” Araghchi added. “It does not mean that differences of views have come to the end.”

The accord is aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, something it says it doesn't want to do. It restricted Iran’s nuclear program in return for relief from U.S. and international sanctions. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. unilaterally out of the accord, opting for restored and additional American sanctions.

Since then, Iran has steadily violated restrictions in the deal, like the amount of enriched uranium that it can stockpile and the purity to which it can be enriched. Tehran’s moves have been calculated to pressure the other participants to do more to offset crippling U.S. sanctions. President Joe Biden has said he wants to bring the U.S. back into the deal but that Iran must reverse its violations.

Additional complications have arisen: last weekend, Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility was sabotaged. The attack was widely suspected of being carried out by Israel, which opposes the nuclear deal, though authorities there have not commented.

Iran responded by announcing it would increase uranium enrichment to 60% purity, far higher than ever before, and install more advanced centrifuges at the Natanz facility. On Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed offers seen so far in Vienna as “not worth looking at.” Still, he said he had confidence in his negotiators, and Iran's Saturday readout seemed upbeat.

Diplomats from the six countries participating told expert-level working groups on sanctions-lifting and nuclear issues “to continue their activities on Saturday afternoon, Sunday and next week” to make further progress, Russian representative Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted.

Enrique Mora, the European Union official who chaired the talks, tweeted that “progress has been made in a far from easy task. We need now more detailed work.”

Recommended Stories

  • Iran Nuclear Talks Show Progress as Big Powers Focus on Details

    (Bloomberg) -- World powers have made progress in their efforts to revive the stricken Iran nuclear deal and now have to focus on details and show common commitment to the U.S. returning to the accord and its full restoration, senior negotiators said.Enrique Mora, who is leading the talks in Vienna on behalf of the EU, said the latest round of meetings involving Iran, the U.S., Russia and China on Saturday, were “intensive” and that “progress has been made in a far from easy task”.Mora added that the group needed to now focus on more detailed work and it was key that all the parties are committed to seeing the U.S. rejoin the accord that former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, and that it’s fully implemented by both Washington and Tehran.Russia’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the countries would continue working over the weekend and into next week as they agreed to “not waste time” and reach a successful outcome “as soon as possible”.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran identifies suspect behind blast at Natanz nuclear site

    "Reza Karimi, the perpetrator of this sabotage... has been identified" by Iran's intelligence ministry, state TV said. It said the suspect had fled Iran before last Sunday’s blast that the Islamic Republic has blamed on arch-foe Israel.

  • Biden faces pressure to end practice of rewarding donors with plum foreign posts

    Former state department career staff urge president to dismantle pay-for-play operations and to prioritize gender parity Cindy McCain, widow of Republican senator John McCain, who gave Joe Biden an electoral boost in the critical state of Arizona, is reportedly undergoing vetting for an ambassadorship post. Photograph: Ross D Franklin/AP Joe Biden is coming under pressure from former state department career staff to match the diversity of his cabinet and senior administration positions in foreign postings – and to reform the longstanding practice in the US of rewarding political supporters with plum ambassadorial jobs. More than three months into his first term, Biden’s foreign diplomatic slate remains open, with only one top ambassador – Linda Thomas-Greenfield, to the United Nations, nominated and confirmed. Appointments, typically made soon after a new president is inaugurated, have taken longer to fill under Biden in part because of a balancing act between three competing, interconnected pools of potential appointees: diplomatic staff who endured the chaos of Trump who feel they should be rewarded; returning Obama staff; and Biden political supporters and donors. But in recent days, the White House has signaled it is ready to act after vacating the posts of all but one of Donald Trump’s political appointees – US ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan – and restocking the state department at the level of under secretary, deputy and assistant secretaries. At state, those staff typically run policy and administration in a department of 13,000 foreign service, 11,000 civil service and 45,000 local employees on a $52bn budget. With Biden’s soft power leanings illustrated by his commitment to pull troops from Afghanistan by 11 September, the burden of US foreign policy will fall on a foreign service corps that was undermined by Trump’s unpredictable approach to diplomacy. First order, says one seasoned ambassador, has been to restore the function and morale to the department; second, to reform the balance between political and career staff appointments. “It’s clear they’re going to appoint some political ambassadors but it won’t be as many and they’re going to be more interested in quality,” said Ronald E Neumann, president of the American Academy of Diplomacy, who notes that Trump appointed only two career officers out of 50 appointments at assistant secretary level or above. “The administration is trying to rebuild American diplomacy – but not from the ground up because they already have good career officers,” Neumann said. “The job is to bring them in and use them.” In so doing, the administration has to choose between officials who served during Obama and Clinton administration and existing state department staff that endured serving under the turmoil of Trump’s four years in office. “There’s a certain amount on nail-biting among career officials who stuck it out through the Trump administration who feel they need to recognized and not just bringing back career people,” Neumann added. But the administration’s willingness to follow US political custom to reward non-foreign service allies with foreign appointments has become clearer in recent days. On Monday, Politico reported that Cindy McCain, widow of the Republican senator John McCain, is undergoing vetting to be nominated for US ambassador to the UN World Food Programme, a mission based in Rome. McCain, who had been rumored to be headed to London, gave Biden an electoral boost in the critical state of Arizona with her endorsement of the Democrat over Trump – helping Biden to become the first Democratic presidential nominee to carry the state since Bill Clinton 25 years ago. Others rumored to be in line for a foreign posting include the former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, who is considered too controversial for a domestic administration post. Rahm Emanuel is rumored to be in line for a foreign posting. Photograph: Kiichiro Sato/AP Pressure to conform to a pattern of diversity hiring followed by the administration in Washington, once subtle, is now overt. As it stands, 60% of US diplomatic posts are filled by men and 40% by women. In an 9 April letter, a group of 30 female former ambassadors and national security leaders urged Biden to prioritize gender parity. “Our vision of gender parity means that a man or a woman has an equal chance, at all times, of ascending to each ambassadorship. This should be true across all geographic regions, in posts both large and small,” the Leadership Council for Women in National Security (LCWINS) said in the letter. The letter concluded: “We hope you will pay attention to growing allies within the US government who will also focus upon the diversity America’s representatives to the world should demonstrate.” Piper Campbell, former ambassador to Mongolia and the US mission to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), later told PBS that the timing of the letter was to influence the ongoing selection process. “That’s something that we hope can still be impacted,” she said. But pressure, too, to dismantle longstanding pay-for-play operations is also upon the administration. “Handing out ambassadorships to favored campaign donors is a sordid bipartisan tradition in Washington,” wrote Matt Ford in the New Republic in February, adding: “President Joe Biden has a chance to make a sharp break from this unseemly past.” While political appointments typically number one-third, Trump took the practice to the next level. The American Foreign Service Association found that 43.5% of Trump’s choices were political appointees, compared with 30% for Barack Obama, 31% for George W Bush, and 28% for Bill Clinton. Trump spared some of his nominees even cursory knowledge of the distant lands they would be serving their country in. Fourteen of Trump’s ambassadorships to Canada and the European Union went to people who donated at least $1m to his inaugural committee. Some were tasked with unusual diplomatic errands to run. After his appointment to Britain, Woody Johnson, owner of the New York Jets and a Republican fundraiser, was reportedly asked to campaign for the British Open to be held at Trump’s Scottish golf resort, Turnberry. Following complaints, Johnson was in August last year found by a state department watchdog to have “sometimes made inappropriate or insensitive comments” and directed to watch a video on workplace harassment. One simply never made it to their post. Mark Burkhalter, a Georgia real estate developer, had his nomination for ambassador to Norway returned after he failed to disclose his participation in circulating a racist flyer during a Georgia political contest. While the practice of rewarding supporters with ambassadorships was super-sized by Trump, the Biden administration’s desire to create daylight between it and its predecessor could help to usher in reforms of practice. Echoing Neuman, Axios recently reported that the White House is “tempering the ambassadorial expectations of his big-dollar donors”. According to Sarah Bryner, research director at Center for Responsive Politics, “Trump was a deviation from the norm with patronage appointments” and the Biden administration is likely to reduce but not eliminate the practice. “While the whole concept of patronage is problematic, the thing about ambassadorships is that they’re a pretty low-cost way to reward supporters and allies by placing them in foreign positions that are unlikely to have serious negative consequences,” Bryner told the Guardian. But, Bryner said, “there has been a lot of pressure put on Biden to restore morale in the state department and restore America’s image abroad, so that might result in him being a little bit more cautious. Does that mean we’re not going to see Rahm Emanuel, or other Democratic donors and supporters appointed? No, but there’s still a lot of pressure in this space.”

  • Biden and Japan's Suga project unity against China

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**Broadcasters: NO USE Digital: US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE CHINA. NO USE AUSTRALIA BROADCASTERS. NO USE ABC AMERICA, CNN, FOX, UNIVISION, TELEMUNDO, BBC AMERICA, NBC, OR THEIR DIGITAL/MOBILE PLATFORMS. VIDEO MUST BE USED IN ITS ENTIRETY. EXISTING GRAPHICS MAY BE OVERWRITTEN BY CLIENT'S OWN GRAPHICS BUT NO FURTHER EDITS ARE PERMITTED, INCLUDING FOR LENGTH.**U.S. President Joe Biden sough to present a united front with Japan against China's assertiveness on Friday, as he hosted Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House.The talks were dominated by China's increased military movements near Taiwan, as well as its tightening grip on Hong Kong and its crackdown on Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang."Today, Prime Minister Suga and I affirmed our ironclad support for U.S.-Japanese alliance and for our shared security. We committed to working together to take on the challenges from China and on issues like the East China Sea, the South China Sea, as well as North Korea, to ensure a future of a free and open Indo-Pacific."The summit came just days after China sent 25 aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, near Taiwan, a democratic island which Beijing claims as its own.A joint statement released by the leaders after the meeting made direct reference to the need for peace and stability in the Taiwan strait.Suga also underscored the importance of engaging in frank dialogue with Beijing."We also had serious talks on China's influence over the peace and prosperity of the Pacific and the world at large. We agreed to oppose any attempts to change the status quo by force or collusion in the East and South China seas and intimidation of others in the region."The two leaders also agreed to work on the development of 5G communication technologies to prevent one of China’s leading companies, Huawei, from dominating the global market.They also announced plans to jointly invest in artificial intelligence and semiconductor supply chains.This was the first in-person meeting Biden has had with a foreign leader and underscores his administration's commitment to a foreign policy focused towards East Asia.It also shows his desire to revitalise the U.S. alliances that frayed under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

  • Pressure mounts for Merkel's bloc to end its power struggle

    Pressure mounted Saturday on the two contenders hoping to lead German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right bloc into September's national election to end their power struggle and agree which of them will run to succeed her. Armin Laschet, the leader of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, and Markus Soeder, the head of its smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, have both declared their interest in running for chancellor. Germany’s parliamentary election Sept. 26 will determine who succeeds Merkel, who isn’t seeking a fifth term after nearly 16 years in power.

  • Nearly half of US adults have gotten at least 1 vaccine dose; global death toll tops 3 million: Latest COVID-19 updates

    The U.S. has reported 30% of adults are fully vaccinated and nearly 50% of the U.S. adult population has received at least one vaccine dose.

  • Era ends as Raul Castro steps down as Communist Party chief

    Raul Castro said he is stepping down as Cuban Communist Party leader, leaving the island without a Castro guiding affairs for the first time in more than six decades and handing control of the party to a younger generation. "I concluded my task as first secretary ... with the satisfaction of having fulfilled (my duty) and confidence in the future of the fatherland,” he said in a typically terse, to-the-point finale that contrasted with the impassioned verbal pyrotechnics of his brother Fidel, who died in 2016. Castro didn’t say who he would endorse as his successor as first secretary of the Communist Party.

  • Biden says Iranian enrichment to 60% unhelpful, but glad about talks

    Iran on Friday said it had begun enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever and a step closer to the 90% that is weapons grade, at its Natanz plant, where an explosion occurred earlier this week that Tehran blamed on Israel. "We do not support and do not think it's at all helpful that Iran is saying it's going to move to enrich to 60 percent," Biden told reporters in Washington during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

  • Israel says it will 'definitely' stop Iran from getting bomb

    Israel’s foreign minister said Friday that his country was determined to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon, after Tehran promised to step up its uranium enrichment process. “We will do whatever it takes to prevent the extremists (in Iran) from succeeding, and definitely will prevent this regime from having a nuclear weapon,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told reporters on a visit to Cyprus. Iranian officials say the country will begin enriching uranium up to 60% purity following an attack on its nuclear facility at Natanz, in central Iran, on Sunday, that it blamed on Israel.

  • Iran's hit spy thriller is first shot in election culture war

    A culture war is heating up in Iran ahead of upcoming presidential elections with a popular television series and a hyped new social media platform becoming battlegrounds between reformists and hardliners fighting for the future of the Islamic Republic. Last month, screening of Gando, a Farsi-language spy thriller in the vein of Netflix dramas Homeland and Fauda, was halted midway through its second season amid criticism that it was being used to hype the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and denigrate moderates. Airing on Iran’s state-run television, the high-budget production is funded by a cultural centre with links to the IRGC and features storylines based on current events and infused with conspiracy theories. The first season featured an American-Iranian spy who bore a close resemblance to Jason Rezaian, the Washington Post journalist who was arrested in Iran in July 2014 and detained January 2016.

  • West Point forcing cadets to attend race theory seminars: Report

    Jeremy Hunt reacts to critical race theory infiltrating one of America's elite military institutions on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • Prince Harry Reunites with Prince William and Kate Middleton Following Prince Philip's Funeral

    The trio were seen chatting and walking together following the service.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are lone lawmakers to vote against National Marrow Donor Program

    In a Thursday night vote, the House overwhelmingly passed a reauthorization of the National Marrow Donor Program, which matches bone marrow donors and cord blood units with patients who need transplants. Overwhelmingly, that is, except for Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), reports CNN. The two lawmakers were the only nays in a 415-2 vote, though another 12 representatives didn't vote, including fellow freshman Republican Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), reports Newsweek. Greene's spokesperson Nick Dyer told Newsweek: "Nothing in this bill prevents the funding of aborted fetal tissue by taxpayers. It opens the door for the [National Institutes of Health] to use this bill to research the remains of babies who were murdered in the womb." Meanwhile Boebert said "this bill added hundreds of millions of dollars to the national debt, while not receiving a [Congressional Budget Office] score or going through the committee process." As Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) said on the House floor before the vote, the authorization greenlit "$23 million each year for 5 years for the cord blood side and, again, some $30 million each year for the bone marrow program." He noted the Be The Match registry, which pairs donors with patients who have leukemia and other diseases, has facilitated more than 105,000 bone marrow transplants and more than 40,000 cord blood transplants. Greene has continued to double down on her argument, asserting Americans "would be outraged if they knew" the details of the bill, seemingly referring to the authorization of stem cell research as detailed here. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planYou should start a keyhole gardenBiden bungles the politics of refugees

  • Boise council asks neighbors not to harass each other with new parking law

    Tickets will only be given under a new ordinance if complaints are made, but some worry the new language would make it possible for others to harass their neighbors.

  • Iran nuclear talks to last several days then pause: EU official

    Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain. A delegation from the United States, which pulled out of the accord under President Donald Trump, is based in a nearby hotel as Iran has refused to hold direct talks. Talks will continue "for a few days and then I think the two most relevant delegations will go back home to receive more precise instructions and then, I don't know when, we will resume," the EU official told reporters in a phone briefing.

  • Former VP Pence undergoes surgery to implant pacemaker

    Former Vice President Mike Pence has undergone surgery to have a pacemaker implanted. The 61-year-old Pence, who recently launched a new advocacy group and signed a book deal, had previously been diagnosed with a heart condition called asymptomatic left bundle branch block. Pence is considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate if former President Donald Trump declines to run again.

  • Russia scores first World Team Trophy victory with U.S. in second

    After two silver medals and a bronze at the last three ISU World Team Trophy competitions, Russia finally scored its first victory, finishing the three-day competition with 125 points.

  • North Korea has more nuclear weapons than ever. What should Biden do?

    After decades of sanctions, threats and diplomacy, including Trump's showy summits, North Korea has more nukes than ever and missiles that can hit the U.S.

  • Four Sikhs among victims of Indianapolis mass shooting

    Indianapolis' tight knit Sikh community mourned Saturday as members learned that four Sikhs were among the eight people killed in the mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse. The Marion County Coroner’s office identified the dead late Friday as Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74.

  • Reopening week: HMV, New Look, Space NK and entrepreneur Theo Paphitis encouraged by customer demand

    A number of retailers have recorded a jump in in footfall compared with when shops reopened from the first lockdown, and said they have been encouraged by trading so far this week. Theo Paphitis, the chairman of Boux Avenue, Ryman and Robert Dyas said: “It's encouraging to see that consumers are out in far greater numbers than expected.”