Top Iran lawmaker says UN inspectors will no longer have access to nuclear sites images

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

Iran's parliament speaker said that a three-month monitoring agreement with the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency has expired, so inspectors can no longer access images of nuclear sites, state media reported Sunday.

Why it matters: The remarks by Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf underline the "narrowing window for the U.S. and others" to strike a deal with Iran, which has been enriching uranium at levels much higher than the 3.7% agreed to in the 2015 accord, AP notes.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • If the monitoring agreement ends, Iranian officials could erase all recordings of the country's nuclear activity, effectively leaving inspectors unable to scrutinize work at the sites, per the Guardian.

Driving the news: The IAEA and Iran reached an agreement in February that allowed UN inspectors to continue necessary verification and monitoring of the country's nuclear facilities for up to three months.

  • "Based on the expiration of the three-month deadline, definitely the International Atomic Energy Agency will not have the right to access images from May 22," Qalibaf said.

The big picture: Iran stepped up its enrichment efforts by building centrifuges and enriching nuclear materials to levels that violated the deal after former President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the international agreement in 2018.

What to watch: IAEA head Rafael Grossi, who's been in talks with Iranian officials to extend the monitoring deal, was due to hold a news conference later Sunday, Reuters reports.

Go deeper: U.S. and Iran remain far apart as nuclear talks reach critical stage

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • U.S. existing home sales extend decline; house prices race to record high

    U.S. home sales fell for a third straight month in April as an acute shortage of properties drove prices to a record high. Existing home sales dropped 2.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.85 million units last month, the National Association of Realtors said on Friday.

  • Molten lava from Congo volcano swallows homes

    Molten lava from Mount Nyiragongo set homes on fire as it slowly spread to the lakeside city of about 2 million. Tthousands of residents fled on foot, many towards the frontier with Rwanda. Some were seen making last ditch efforts to throw water at burning buildings.Rwanda's Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management said more than 3,500 Congolese have crossed the border. Rwandan state media said they would be lodged in schools and places of worship.New fractures were opening in the volcano, letting lava flow south toward the city after initially flowing east toward Rwanda, said Dario Tedesco, a volcanologist based in Goma.Nyiragongo's last eruption in 2002 killed 250 people and left 120,000 homeless. It is one of the world's most active volcanoes and is considered among the most dangerous.

  • Firing of AP journalist following pro-Palestinian tweets prompts outcry

    The AP is being criticized for firing a young journalist over her social media activity, with some suggesting the news agency bowed to a political pressure campaign over her pro-Palestinian views from when she was in college.

  • Despite criticism, Marjorie Taylor Greene says she still stands behind her Holocaust statement

    "No one should be treated like a second-class citizen for saying 'I don't need to wear a mask,' .... so I stand by all of my statements," Greene said.

  • Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images

    Iran’s parliament speaker said Sunday that international inspectors may no longer access surveillance images of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts in Vienna to save Tehran's atomic accord with world powers. The comments by Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, aired by state TV, further underscored the narrowing window for the U.S. and others to reach terms with Iran.

  • Ted Cruz reacts to 'Kremlin Cruz' nickname given to him by MSNBC anchor Brian Williams after the Texas senator shared Russian army propaganda

    Brian Williams named the GOP senator "Kremlin Cruz" after noting that he hated being called "Cancun Cruz" when he fled Texas during a storm.

  • 'She had to hold her little boy as he died': 6-year-old's family, California police seeking shooter in road rage death

    The boy, identified by family as Aiden Leos, was in the backseat of his mother's car when another driver shot and killed him, authorities said.

  • Ousted GOP Chairwoman Liz Cheney calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's statement comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust 'evil lunacy'

    In an interview on Thursday, Greene also called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "mentally ill' for enforcing a mask mandate.

  • Simone Biles nailed a vault so dangerous that no woman had ever tried it in competition before her

    Simone Biles became the first woman to attempt - or complete - a Yurchenko double pike during competition at the US Classic Saturday night.

  • The poor, the rich: In a sick India, all are on their own

    For the family of the retired diplomat, the terror struck as they tried desperately to get him past the entrance doors of a private hospital. For the New Delhi family, it came when they had to create a hospital room in their ground-floor apartment. For the son of an illiterate woman who raised her three children by scavenging human hair, it came as his mother waited days for an ICU bed, insisting she’d be fine.

  • A 6-year-old boy was fatally shot while his mother was driving on a California freeway. Authorities are looking for suspected 'road rage' shooter.

    The incident occurred on 55 Freeway in Orange, California Friday morning. Police are looking for the suspects involved, according to local reports.

  • Are Senate Republicans trying to 'drive a wedge' between Biden and his staff during infrastructure negotiations?

    Senate Republicans are "trying to drive a wedge" between President Biden and his staff during negotiations over the White House's infrastructure proposal, political analyst Bill Scher argues, citing an email to the press from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.). Capito is leading the Republican effort to get Biden to cut down on his plan, which initially cost $2.25 trillion, but, as of Friday, sits at $1.7 trillion. Shrinking the total appeared to be a gesture of compromise, but it wasn't well-received by the GOP, and Capito's office took aim at Biden's advisers, stating that the two sides have been growing further apart since they got involved. White House staff, meanwhile, insist they, just like Biden, genuinely want to reach across the aisle, Politico reports. This, from Capito’s office, should be parsed closely: “Based on today’s meeting, the groups seem further apart after two meetings with White House staff than they were after one meeting with President Biden.” Capito is trying to drive a wedge between Biden and his staff — Bill Scher (@billscher) May 22, 2021 If Scher's reading of Capito's statement is accurate, there so far doesn't seem to be any inkling that the strategy is working. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn'tAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Israeli and Palestinian leaders tell Nick Clegg to stop plague of misinformation

    Israeli and Palestinian leaders have told Nick Clegg to stop the plague of disinformation and hate speech that is fueling conflict and driving street violence. Ministers spoke directly to Sir Clegg to demand Facebook take down posts that incited violence and respond swiftly to removal requests from his government. “We are in a moment of social emergency, and we expect your assistance,” Benny Gantz, Israel's justice minister, told Sir Nick, Facebook’s vice‑president for global affairs. In the battle to control the public narrative of the conflict, social media sites have become a hotbed for unverified content, research by the Sunday Telegraph has found. Falsified posts have been shared to thousands of people, tricking influential Cambridge University alumni and trusted journalists. Whatsapp, the Facebook-owned encrypted messaging service, has become a place for extremist Israelis to plan violence against Palestinians. One messaging group appeared with the title “Death to Arabs”. It told members to congregate in a town on Israel’s coast, named Bat Yam. Mobs were caught on camera later that night smashing car windows and assaulting Arabs.

  • Trump’s internet influence drops to five-year low as much-promoted blog falls flat, report says

    Mentions of Donald Trump on social media have gone down 95 per cent since January, to their lowest point since 2016

  • India battles fatal fungal threat as virus deaths near 300K

    Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients or those who have recovered from the disease amid a coronavirus surge that has driven the country’s fatalities to nearly 300,000. The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare but doctors suspect that the sudden increase in the infection could further complicate India’s fight against the pandemic. India has reported more than 26 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, with almost half occurring in the past two months.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'School of Rock' almost 18 years later

    The iconic musical-comedy starring Jack Black was released in the early 2000s. Here's what the cast has been up to over the years.

  • US CDC investigates reports of heart inflammation in young Covid vaccine recipients

    Some teenagers and young adults who received Covid vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients - predominantly male, adolescents and young adults - developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The condition often goes away without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses, the CDC group said. CDC monitoring systems had not found more cases than would be expected in the population, but members of the committee on vaccinations felt that healthcare providers should be made aware of the reports of the "potential adverse event", the committee said. It did not say how many people had been affected and recommended further investigation. Dr Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, said vaccines are known to cause myocarditis and it would be important to monitor to see if it is causally related to the vaccine. It is important to look at the risk-benefit ratio, he said: "Vaccines are going to unequivocally be much more beneficial outweighing this very low, if conclusively established, risk." The CDC said the cases typically occurred within four days after receiving the mRNA vaccines. It did not specify which vaccines. The United States has given emergency authorisation to two mRNA vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. Israel's Health Ministry in April said it was examining a small number of cases of heart inflammation in people who had received Pfizer's vaccine, although it had not yet drawn any conclusions. Most of the cases in Israel were reported among people up to age 30. Pfizer at the time said it had not observed a higher rate of the condition than would normally be the case in the general population and that a causal link to the vaccine had not been established. Pfizer and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday. The CDC in late April, after news of the Israeli investigation, said it did not see a link between the two. Earlier this month US regulators expanded authorisation of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine to children aged 12 to 15.

  • Does a $75m settlement make up for three decades in prison?

    Two brothers have received a $75m payout over their wrongful 1983 murder conviction.