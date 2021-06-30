Iran oil workers strike for better wages as economy suffers

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2007 file photo, a worker repairs a part of a unit of the Tehran oil refinery, in Tehran, Iran. Thousands of workers in Iran’s vast energy industry have gone on strike over the past week to press demands for better wages and conditions at oil facilities, Iranian media reported Wednesday, June 30 2021. The strike highlights economic pressures on the country as it struggles to secure relief from crippling sanctions. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
ISABEL DEBRE
·4 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Thousands of workers in Iran’s vast energy industry have gone on strike over the past week to press demands for better wages and conditions at oil facilities, Iranian media reported Wednesday. The widespread demonstrations underscore the mounting economic pressures on the country as it struggles to secure relief from crippling sanctions.

Footage has spread across social media showing construction workers at 60 oil and petrochemical installations, largely in the country’s oil-rich south, walking off their jobs in protest. In some videos, cars honk and crowds of workers cheer as they stream into the dusty roads, the refinery's hulking white storage tanks receding behind them.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed Wednesday to “solve” oil workers’ grievances and sought to assuage fears over any economic reverberations.

He said the labor demonstrations were mainly limited to private construction workers on temporary contracts at the plants and would not hurt Iran’s oil production. The protests have not yet reached the state-owned National Iranian Oil Company, where some 200,000 workers receive wages three times as high and better protections under Iran’s labor law.

“We do not have and we will not have any problem in the production, transfer, distribution and export of oil,” Rouhani told his weekly Cabinet meeting. “I promise the workers of the oil industry that their problems will be solved.”

The striking workers at remote facilities in the southern desert reaches of the country, where summer temperatures exceed 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), are pushing for wages on par with their counterparts in the state oil company. They also want 10 days off a month to visit their families in faraway cities. The contractors currently receive some $200 a month, just one day off per week and 2 1/2 vacation days a month.

Iran’s oil sector, the lifeblood of its economy, has been devastated by the impact of American sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear program. Three years ago, then-President Donald Trump pulled America from Tehran’s landmark 2015 atomic accord with world powers and returned sanctions on Iran that have slashed its petrochemical exports and clobbered its economy. Diplomats from parties to the deal have been struggling to resurrect the agreement in Vienna.

With the coronavirus pandemic worsening Iran’s economic woes, inflation has spiraled over 40%, exacting a heavy toll on ordinary laborers. Workers have staged scattered, low-level strikes in various cities and industries over salary, retirement and pension issues in recent months.

There have been no reports of tough action against the strikers by security forces. Human rights groups have nonetheless raised the alarm, citing the country’s dark history of crackdowns on popular unrest.

Iran’s news media, strictly controlled by authorities, has paid little attention to the oil workers' strikes. Organized labor demonstrations in the oil sector remain politically sensitive in Iran, where in 1978 mass strikes over wages and working conditions in the oil industry severed production and swelled into demands for the overthrow of the pro-Western monarchy before the Islamic Revolution months later.

“The issues facing the oil industry’s workers are the same as those facing all workers in Iran; the authorities should begin addressing their urgent needs,” said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran, a New York-based advocacy group, warning of potential for “violence against the strikers if these work stoppages continue and grow.”

In the meantime, however, Iranian officials say they’re trying to address workers’ demands.

In an emergency parliamentary committee meeting about the strikes this week, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said he received backing from lawmakers to remove wage restraints from construction contracts in the oil industry.

The former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was barred from running again in Iran’s presidential election this month, sent a letter in support of those on strike. Following his disqualification, the well-known populist has sought to rally support by posturing as an anti-establishment figure. Iran's hard-line judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi, won the vote widely seen as tipped in his favor.

“I warn all related authorities and officials," said Ahmadinejad, whose reelection in a disputed 2009 presidential vote saw security forces suppress Iran’s Green Movement protests with brutal force. “Disregarding the protests of those who have found all usual forms to express their demands blocked will not carry good consequences.”

___

Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Great Brexit sausage fight goes into freezer for 3 months

    The European Union and the United Kingdom agreed Wednesday not to let a fight over the transport of chilled meats from Britain to Northern Ireland sputter out of control for the moment and further damage already fraught relations. “We are pleased we have been able to agree a sensible extension on chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland," British Cabinet Minister David Frost said. Britain and the EU have been in a spat over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that borders the 27-nation bloc, for months, with London arguing that the terms of planned checks between Britain and Northern Ireland aren't realistic.

  • Iran Diplomacy Nerves Fray as Atomic Talks Run Into Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- Diplomats negotiating for months over Iran’s nuclear program now face the prospect of new delays and rising risk that they’ll fail to resurrect a landmark deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers.Envoys won’t reconvene as planned this week in Vienna and aren’t sure when a seventh round of diplomacy will be scheduled, according to four officials who asked not to be identified discussing the talks. Negotiations are being closely watched by energy markets because of the pot

  • Russia Able to Boost Oil Production Quickly If OPEC+ Agrees

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will be able to keep pace with any easing of OPEC+ production cuts in both the short and medium term, according to analysts including Bank of America Corp. and Fitch Ratings Inc.As the cartel discusses whether to boost output further in August, there has been renewed speculation about whether record production cuts could have permanently damaged Russian fields. While some old and inefficient wells have been shut for good in the past year, the country has largely preserved i

  • Irish government urges Britain to ‘show some honesty’ on Brexit

    Foreign minister says UK should admit what it has signed up to

  • Sausage wars: UK and EU agree to delay post-Brexit meat import ban

    A grace period extension in the sausage wars has been agreed between the UK and the European Union. The UK and European Union have agreed to extend a grace period allowing chilled meats including sausages to be sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland until September 30. An eleventh-hour deal to hold off a post-Brexit ban on sausages and other chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland had been mooted on Tuesday night. And the extension was announced just before 3.30pm on Wed

  • Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-approved masks are less than $1.30 a pop at Amazon

    Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands recommended by the FDA.

  • Biden tells Israel president he won't tolerate nuclear Iran

    President Joe Biden sought to assure Israel that he would not tolerate a nuclear Iran as he met with outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday amid a major shakeup in Israeli politics and growing angst in Tel Aviv over the U.S. administration's effort to reenter the Iran nuclear deal. Biden noted that he had ordered airstrikes a day earlier targeting facilities the U.S. military says were used by Iran-backed militia groups near the border between Iraq and Syria. The rhetoric seemed to underscore that he would remain tough on malign Iran activity even as he seeks a diplomatic track to stem Tehran's nuclear program.

  • 2021 NHL Awards: Marc-Andre Fleury wins the Vezina Trophy

    Connor McDavid headlined the 2021 NHL Awards show, winning the Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award. Here are the other winners for the NHLs major awards.

  • Iraq hedges its bets, cozies up to Iran as US pullout looms

    U.S. airstrikes against camps used by Iranian proxies in Iraq and Syria aren’t substantial enough to fortify an eroding U.S. position as a key Iraqi leader appears to be hedging his bets about U.S. support, say analysts familiar with the internal power dynamics of the country.

  • In UAE visit, Israeli minister builds ties after Gaza war

    Israeli's foreign minister acknowledged Wednesday during his first state visit to the United Arab Emirates that when tensions flare in Jerusalem, it reverberates across the region. “Nobody is denying the fact that tensions in Jerusalem endanger the entire area,” Yair Lapid told reporters in Dubai. It was the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the UAE since the two countries agreed to establish full ties nine months ago.

  • U.S. eyes more stable, predictable ties with Russia, Blinken tells paper

    The United States hopes for more stable and predictable relations with Russia but if the latter continues to "be aggressive", then Washington will respond, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday. "But if Russia is going to continue to take reckless or aggressive actions, we'll respond — not for purposes of conflict, not to escalate, but because we will defend our interests and values," he told Italian daily La Repubblica. Blinken - who was in Rome for a meeting on international efforts to combat Islamist militia - referred to the SolarWind cyberattacks and the attempt to poison jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

  • Manhattan D.A. expected to bring first criminal charges against Trump Org on Thursday

    Manhattan D.A. expected to bring first criminal charges against Trump Org on Thursday

  • Putin reveals he was vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V

    President Vladimir Putin revealed Wednesday that he had received the domestically developed Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year, stressing the importance of getting vaccinated amid a surge of new coronavirus infections and deaths in Russia. During an annual call-in show taking pore-screened question s, Putin voiced hope the immunization drive could help avoid a nationwide lockdown. Russia on Wednesday reported 21,042 new infections and 669 deaths — similar to numbers it has been reporting daily since June 24.

  • 2022 in-state wide receiver Cameron Miller visits Tennessee

    2022 wide receiver Cameron Miller visits Tennessee.

  • Symbolic funeral in Baghdad after U.S. strike

    Waving Iraqi and PMF flags, fighters stood in ranks on Tuesday (June 29) as the crowd waited for the arrival of coffins draped in Iraqi flags and then carried through the crowd. On Monday (June 28), the Iraqi government condemned the U.S. air raid against Iran-aligned fighters along its border with Syria and said it would "study all legal options" to prevent such action, which it called a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, of being repeated.It was a rare criticism of U.S. action by the government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who is seen as friendly to the United States and has tried to check the power of Iran-aligned militias.Several PMF members and protesters who spoke to Reuters during the funeral said they are demanding the total withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq, where it still has about 2,500 forces.The Iran-aligned factions, which are the most powerful in the PMF, have since Islamic State's defeat in 2017 expanded their military, political and economic power and attacked bases housing the remaining U.S. forces in Iraq.

  • Calls to cancel Canada Day after graves found: ‘Indigenous people paid with their lives’

    Two grim discoveries on the grounds of former residential schools have shifted country’s mood as national day looms A family walks through a field where flags and solar lights now mark the site where more than 750 unmarked graves were discovered at the former Marieval Indian school in Saskatchewan on 26 June. Photograph: Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images Indigenous groups have called for Canada’s national celebration to be cancelled over the discovery of nearly 1,000 unmarked graves, most of which a

  • Russia Targets Fox News Fans in Bid to Become the World’s Anti-Woke Capital

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastGalvanized by the results of recent American polls and the popularity of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Fox News and its audiences, the Kremlin is proceeding with a new charm offensive targeting Western conservatives. Russia cannot offer much in terms of gun rights, freedom of speech, or standard of living—at least not for those excluded from Putin’s mob-like circle of trust. Rather, the Kremlin intends to attract Western converts with ano

  • U.S. troops in Syria come under attack after strikes on militias

    There were no injuries and damage is being assessed, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto said.

  • Interview: Palestinian activist calls on Biden to challenge Abbas

    The Biden administration needs to put more pressure on the Palestinian Authority over its human rights abuses and anti-democratic steps, prominent Palestinian human rights activist Issa Amro told me in an interview.What he's saying: “Palestinian Authority officials say internally that they are protected by the U.S. so they can do whatever they want. They feel nobody will try to hold them accountable and nobody will demand them to take steps toward reform and democracy," Amro told me.Stay on top

  • Ex-official who said Surfside condo was sound leaves new job

    A former municipal official in Florida who assured condo board members that their building was in “very good shape” three years before it collapsed has left his new job, a city spokesman said Wednesday. Rosendo “Ross” Prieto is on a leave of absence from his temporary job with a contracting business that provides building services for the city of Doral, a city spokeswoman said in an email statement Wednesday. Doral is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Surfside, where the Champlain Towers South is located.