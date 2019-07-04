Iran Is Open to U.S. Talks `If Supreme Leader Gives Permission'

(Bloomberg) -- Iran is open to negotiations with the U.S. if the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei agrees to it, a minister said.

“Negotiation between Iran and America will take place if the supreme leader gives the permission,” Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi was cited as saying by state-run IRNA news agency. “The U.S. president thought that sanctions would bring Iran to its knees but the Islamic Republic will not succumb to negotiations under the pressure of global arrogance.”

Iran’s leaders, including Khamenei, have repeatedly refused to negotiate with the U.S. while under crippling sanctions.

