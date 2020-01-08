Iran plane crash analysis: What happened mid-air and who has the black box?

The normal procedure in the event of an airliner crash is for the manufacturer, engine supplier and safety experts from their country to assist with local aviation regulators in the ensuing investigation.

However, work to discover the causes of the loss of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 which crashed soon after take-off from Tehran is likely to be blocked by hostilities between Iran and the US.

On top of the current tensions, US sanctions already banned American companies from doing business in Iran, making it hard to see how Chicago-based Boeing could send staff there, or engine supplier CFM, a joint-venture between American conglomerate GE and France’s Safran.

Boeing insiders say this is a factor behind the American aerospace giant’s cautious response to the incident.

Just under two hours after crash, Boeing tweeted that it was “aware of media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information”.

Six hours later, the company issued a statement. “This is a tragic event and our heartfelt thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families,” the company said. “We are in contact with our airline customer and stand by them in this difficult time. We are ready to assist in any way needed.”

However, with reports out of Iran that the country will not release the aircraft’s “black box” which records flight data, Boeing could find its path into the investigation blocked.

“Standard practice is for Boeing to get investigators on the ground to help with the work of domestic flight regulators but they have to be invited into the country - which is normally a formality,” said independent aerospace analyst Howard Wheeldon. “It’s hard to see how that will happen at the moment with the current climate.”

Having manufacturers assist with investigations brings expertise and understanding which flight regulators in some countries may lack, he added.

Limited information about the circumstances around the crash mean that aviation experts are reluctant to commentate on what could have brought down the Ukrainian International Airlines jet.

Mr Wheeldon said that if reports that pilots did not have time to issue an emergency radio message indicating the problems, it could indicate a sudden and catastrophic event.

According to flight data the 737-800 climbed to 8,000ft before information from the jet was lost.

With the 737 able to fly on a single engine, the loss of one its two jets should not have been a problem.

Even in the unlikely event of both engines failing simultaneously, the aircraft should have been able to glide for about 15 miles from its reported altitude.

In both cases, pilots would normally be able to radio the nature of the emergency following the pilots maxim of “aviate, navigate, communicate”.

The Ukraine embassy in Tehran initially said the jet suffered an engine failure but later withdrew the statement, causing speculation of a much more serious problem with the aircraft.

Unauthenticated video showing a fiery object falling from the sky said to be the Ukraine International Airlines hints at a serious and sudden catastrophe, if it turns out to be genuine.

“It’s all speculation but I would say that it is very unlikely indeed that Iran’s rocket strikes and the crash are linked,” Mr Wheeldon added. “There are all sorts of possibilities, such as poor maintenance.”

Despite this multiple airlines have halted flights over Iran and Iraq following the missile attacks, and the US Federal Aviation Administration has banned US carriers from operating in the region. EASA, Europe’s aviation regulator has not issued a similar edict.