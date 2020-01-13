Iran plane crash: British ambassador summoned by Tehran claiming he attended 'illegal rally'

Iranian demonstrators hold placards and chant anti-Britain slogans in front of the British embassy in the capital Tehran on January 12 - AFP

Iran summoned the British ambassador on Sunday after it accused him of "illegal and inappropriate" presence at anti-government demonstrations, deepening a diplomatic rift between the countries.

Ambassador Rob Macaire denounced his detention on Saturday, which he said was "of course illegal", saying he had attended a vigil for victims of the Ukrainian Airlines crash, but left as protests broke out.

It came as Iran faced a second day of protests over the downing of the flight by the Iranian military, killing all 176 passengers, and initial denials by the regime.

Iranian officials defended the detention of Mr Macaire, which foreign secretary Dominic Raab said risked the country gaining "pariah status".

Hamid Baeidinejad, Iran’s ambassador to the UK, suggested Mr Macaire should have heeded his own embassy’s warnings to “not be present in the proximity of political demonstrations in Tehran.”

Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, said Mr Macaire had been arrested as an “unknown foreigner in an illegal gathering” and “15 min later he was free.”

Demonstrators light candles while gathering during a vigil for the victims of the Ukraine International Airlines flight Credit: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg More

The arrest was condemned by both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a “violation of international law.

Meanwhile scores of protestors gathered in Tehran to protest against the regime, despite the widespread presence of riot police just months after hundreds of protesters were killed in a crackdown on demonstrations.

Videos showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans, including: “They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here.”

Iranian demonstrators prepare to burn a Union flag and Israeli flag in front of the British embassy in Iran's capital Tehran on January 12 More

One video circulated on social media appeared to show crowds of students at a Tehran university deliberately walking around American and Israeli flags painted on the floor in order to avoid stepping on them.

Residents of the capital told Reuters that police were out in force on Sunday. Some protesters in Azadi Square first called on officers there to join them, then turned their anger on the authorities, chanting anti-government slogans including "Down with the dictator" - a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to social media posts and Iranian media reports.

The semi-official ILNA news agency said police moved to disperse the protesters, who it said numbered as many as 3,000. Videos posted online showed demonstrators running from police who used batons and teargas.