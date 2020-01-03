Iran has been planning a counterstrike on the US for decades. Trump just lit the fuse.

Business Insider

Getty/Press Office of Iranian Supreme Leader; ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images

After the US killed the Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike early Friday, Iranian officials swore vengeance.

The attack has given Iran a reason to launch a retaliatory attack on the US.

"They're going to respond — they have to as this is considered a declaration of war," a NATO military intelligence official told Insider.

The official, based in the Middle East, said Iran had a huge array of targets because of broad US interests in the region.

"They've been setting the table for decades for this moment," the official said.

The US assassination of Qassem Soleimani, Iran's most powerful military and intelligence figure, is virtually guaranteed to draw an Iranian response somewhere in the region.

But precisely where is hard to predict because the Iranians have been planning for this moment for 40 years, according to a NATO military intelligence official based in the region.

"They're going to respond — they have to as this is considered a declaration of war," said the official, who cannot be named because they work undercover in the Middle East.

"They've been setting the table for decades for this moment, their proxies have been carefully selected and trained in places like Lebanon, obviously, Bahrain, Iraq, Yemen, and Gaza," the person said.

Iraqi Security Media Cell via Reuters

"And the US has allies at risk in the case of Israel, but also its own bases all over Iraq, the Persian Gulf, and even Afghanistan. Any of them can be targeted and usually by proxies that can serve as a layer of deniability."

The drone strike that killed Soleimani — as well as the top Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis — came after a rocket attack last week on an American base near Kirkuk killed a US contractor and wounded several others.

The US had initially responded by striking camps in the Iraqi desert run by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia, killing more than 20 fighters.

The Iran-backed militias then responded by laying siege to the US Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week before a Reaper drone struck Soleimani and al-Muhandis' convoy just outside Baghdad's airport.

Associated Press/Khalid Mohammed

Iran immediately vowed to take revenge, with a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps among those calling for a response to the killing.

"Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Suleimani joined his martyred brothers, but we will take vigorous revenge on America," said the former commander, Mohsen Rezaei, who had worked with Soleimani.

But where this revenge might take place is difficult to predict because of the number of US-linked targets that sit well within Iran's striking range, as demonstrated in the September attack, blamed on Iran, in which 20 cruise missiles were launched at key Saudi oil facilities, striking 19 out of 20 targets and knocking offline 5% of the world's oil supply.

REUTERS/Stringer

Not only were the missiles not intercepted by the massive US military presence in the region, but the US has yet to officially determine where they came from.