Iran plotted to kidnap dissident journalist and author from her Brooklyn home: feds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kerry Burke, Stephen Rex Brown And John Annese, New York Daily News
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK – An Iranian intelligence officer and a network of accomplices tried to kidnap a prominent U.S. journalist and author from her Brooklyn home to silence her criticism of the Iranian regime, federal prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors allege a disturbing plot by the Iranian government aimed to grab activist Masih Alinejad and lock her up in an Iranian prison. Their plans included spying on her home for months and researching the best route to the Brooklyn waterfront — where they hoped to shove her in a military-style speedboat headed for Venezuela.

“I was in three safe houses, and they were following me,” Alinejad, 44, told the Daily News. “I think I’m living in a movie. I’ve cooperated with the FBI for the last eight months.”

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan indicted Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, 50, an Iranian intelligence official who resides in Iran, and four accomplices, in the kidnapping scheme.

Only one has been arrested so far — Niloufar Bahadorifar, 46, of California. Farahani and three others, Mahmoud Khazein, 42, Kiya Sadeghi, 35, and Omid Noori, 45, remain at large.

The indictment doesn’t name Alinejad, but she spoke out at length about the plot, and posts on her Twitter page make it clear she was the intended target.

Alinejad is known for her fierce activism against the law requiring women in Iran to wear a hijab, and in 2019, she sued the Iranian government in federal court, accusing it of harassing her family and imprisoning her brother. She fled Iran in 2009, and became a U.S. citizen in 2019.

“I have 5 million followers on my Instagram... I’m giving a platform to people inside, challenging the compulsory hijab, and challenging the religious dictatorship,” she told The News. “All the years and years they called America the great Satan, the biggest enemy. But they’re scared of their own people. That’s why they sent officers from the intelligence service to Brooklyn to kidnap me.”

She said she was horrified by the news last year that the Iranian government had executed Ruhollah Zam, a dissident journalist living in France. Federal prosecutors said he was lured by Iranian intelligence services to leave France in October 2019, and captured him.

“My heart was broken following the news of his execution, and I was like, ‘Wow, they’re trying to exactly do the same to me.’ It’s scary but it gives me hope. I give voice to the voiceless people inside Iran,” she said.

In a 2020 column in the Washington Post, the activist said the Iranian government had started “a social media campaign calling for my abduction.”

“This is not some far-fetched movie plot,” FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said Tuesday. “We allege a group, backed by the Iranian government, conspired to kidnap a U.S. based journalist here on our soil and forcibly return her to Iran. Not on our watch.”

Starting in 2018, federal prosecutors allege, Iranian government officials tried to bribe her relatives, who still live in Iran, to invite her to travel to a third country, where they plotted to arrest and return her to Iran to be imprisoned. The relatives refused.

“They arrested my innocent brother. They sent him to prison for 8 years to punish me, to keep me silent,” Alinejad told The News. “They interrogated my 70-year-old mother. They brought my sister on Iranian national television to disown me.”

And starting June last year, the Iranian government hired private investigators to “surveil, photograph and video record” Alinejad and the members of her household in Brooklyn, “as part of the plot to kidnap (her) for rendition to Iran,” prosecutors allege.

Farahani oversaw the plot from Iran, receiving photos of her house through his intelligence network, which has run similar operations in Canada, England and the United Arab Emirates, they charge.

Khazein, a volunteer auxiliary member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the CEO of a company that imports marine, construction and agriculture equipment to Iran, is described by prosecutors as an intelligence asset of the Iranian government.

He researched Alinejad’s home in Brooklyn, and tried to find routes to the waterfront, prosecutors allege.

Sadeghi hired a private investigator under the fiction that he worked for a company in Dubai looking to collect debts and retrieve stolen money, prosecutors say.

“We require your services to conduct surveillance on potential address of missing person... Will need high quality pictures/video of persons living in the address and cars they drive,” he allegedly wrote in an e-mail to a Manhattan private investigator last July.

He also researched “a service offering military-style speedboats for self-operated maritime evacuation out of New York City,” prosecutors allege.

Noori facilitated payments to a private investigator, and helped collect surveillance footage.

Bahadorifar was working in a department store in California, but managed to make more than $472,000 in unexplained cash deposits to her bank account, and paid a private investigator on Khazein’s behalf, prosecutors allege.

Sadeghi’s requests got more specific, telling the investigator to take pictures of objects around her house, and warning that she had put up security cameras. He wanted 10 photos and five minutes of film for every hour of the surveillance, and pictures of everyone coming and going.

By February, he was asking for live video footage with a “discreet 4k camera,” prosecutors allege.

“The FBI contacted us eight, nine months ago. They said there is a plot to kidnap you,” Alinejad’s husband, Kambiz Foroohar, said. “We didn’t take it very seriously, we said, ‘Get in line, there are lots of threats. We get death threats every day. Then they showed us the surveillance photos.”

He said a U.S. government agency intercepted communications back to Iran, and alerted the FBI.

“They hired a private detective to surveil. The story was that we owed money to another family in Dubai, it was one Middle Eastern family against another. Then the FBI flipped him (the detective).”

The FBI encouraged Alinejad to broadcast live videos to her social media followers from several locations, then tracked down which of those videos caught the attention of Iranian intelligence officials, she said.

“This is the first time in my life I’ve said thank you to the police. I said that to the FBI. I wanted to hug every single officer in the FBI,” she said. “I’m thankful to the FBI. I’m expecting the Biden Administration to support us.”

____

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Anyone is building a marketplace for advice, one 5-minute call at a time

    Anyone, an audio app that's building a 'marketplace for advice' one five-minute phone call at a time, is launching new versions of its iOS and Android apps today* and beginning to large-scale onboarding after operating in a limited closed beta for the past six months.

  • Railsbank raises $70M to build out its fintech-as-a-service platform

    Financial services-as-a-service -- where entities like neobanks, retailers and others can create and sell their own financial products by way of a few lines of code and APIs -- has been one of the bigger trends in the world of fintech in recent years, with embedded finance on its way to being a $7.2 trillion market by 2030, according to forecast from Bain Capital. Railsbank, which builds APIs for banking, payment cards and credit products for use by fintechs but also a wide range of other kinds of businesses, has raised $70 million in new equity funding, money that the London startup plans to use to continue growing internationally and to add more features to its product set. “Our mission is to reinvent, unbundle and democratise access to the complex, opaque and byzantine 70-year-old credit card market, which is worth $4 trillion in the U.S. alone," Nigel Verdon, CEO and co-founder of Railsbank, told TechCrunch in an interview last year.

  • Castor, a clinical trial process company, raises $45M to create more human-centered research

    Castor is on a mission to make every clinical trial faster and patient-focused. The clinical trial software company announced Wednesday it raised $45 million in Series B funding to continue modernizing the process as the industry shifts to decentralized clinical trials. Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital co-led the round and were joined by existing investors Two Sigma Ventures and Inkef Capital.

  • Cardless raises $40M to help more brands launch custom credit cards

    Many consumers use their credit cards to rack up rewards to be used toward travel. The startup, which is out to give brands and tech companies a way to launch custom co-branded credit cards, has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by Activant Capital. Other investors include the owners and management of the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics and existing backers such as Accomplice and Pear VC.

  • Baltimore security guard shoots two people at grocery store, killing one

    ‘We finally get to come outside, you know post Covid, but now you got to worry about getting shot’

  • Next Gen Foods to launch its plant-based chicken in the U.S. after raising a $20M seed extension from investors like GGV

    Singapore-based Next Gen Foods will bring its plant-based chicken alternative to the United States after raising a $20 million seed extension. Investors included GGV Capital, agriculture and food tech-focused Bits x Bites, food and beverage company Yeo Hiap Seng, entrepreneur and “Blitzscaling” author Chris Yeh and English footballer Dele Alli. Returning investors include Temasek, which led Next Gen Foods’ original $10 million seed round, announced in February, and K3 Ventures.

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • Apple brings its free tutorials to YouTube

    For the first time, Apple will offer a Today at Apple tutorial on YouTube.

  • Police investigate video allegedly showing DoorDash driver tamper with officer's meal

    The clip appeared to show the driver opening a Chipotle container and putting a note inside that read "Hope that s--- taste good."

  • India bans Mastercard from adding new customers

    Reserve Bank of India has indefinitely barred Mastercard from issuing new debit, credit, or prepaid cards to customers in the South Asian market over noncompliance with local data storage rules. The South Asian market's central bank said the new restrictions will go into effect on July 22. The new order won't impact existing customers of Mastercard, which is one of the top three card issuers in India, RBI said.

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Retailers are bedeviled by rampant shoplifting. City leaders say otherwise.

    The city has been gripped by a perception of lawlessness after a string of videos featured people openly shoplifting, seemingly without repercussion.

  • A Capitol riot defendant who threatened to hang Nancy Pelosi said she didn't need an attorney because she was divinely immune from the court's laws

    In court filings, Pauline Bauer has insisted on representing herself and claimed to have special legal privileges as a "self-governed individual."

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Two Men Who Lured Real Estate Agent To Fake Showing And Killed Her Get Life In Prison

    Two men have been handed life sentences without the possibility of parole for their role in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent. Last June, a Minneapolis jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty of the murder of Monique Baugh, 28, according to Minneapolis’s Fox 9. “I didn’t think I’d be convicted of this,” Davis said in court last Monday, according to Fox 9. “If y’all watching the same show as me, didn’t prove me wrong.” On New Year’s Eve of 2019, the men lured Baugh

  • Legal threats to Donald Trump ‘more serious than ever before’, experts say

    Prosecutors in New York, Georgia and Washington have inquiries that could yield further, serious charges against the ex-president Trump at a rally in Sarasota, Florida earlier in July. Ex-justice department prosecutors say these inquiries and lawsuits increase legal pressures on him. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters As a New York criminal investigation continues after bringing tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s business and a top executive, other prosecutors in Georgia, Washington DC and

  • Police used sonic blast to end 'Rise of Moors' standoff

    More than a week after a tense standoff on Interstate 95, officials released more information about how the incident with a group called Rise of the Moors was resolved peacefully. SWAT teams used a sonic device called a Long Range Acoustic Device to disable the defendants to end the Wakefield standoff.

  • Clarence Thomas shuts down challenge to CDC transportation mask mandate

    Justice Clarence Thomas shut down an appeal to the Supreme Court challenging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mandate requiring masks on public transportation.

  • Megyn Kelly Torn To Shreds For Saying Media Exaggerated Capitol Riot

    People with eyes informed the former Fox News host she was wrong.