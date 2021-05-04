Iran police probe death of Swiss Embassy staffer in Tehran

·1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian police on Tuesday started investigating the death of a Swiss diplomat who died after reportedly falling from a high rise in the capital of Tehran.

The Swiss woman, in her 50s, fell from the upper floors of a 20-story building in which she lived in northern Tehran, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. A worker discovered her missing on Tuesday morning and called authorities.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry in Bern acknowledged in a statement that an employee “died in a fatal incident on Tuesday.” The ministry declined to identify the woman, but said diplomats had been in touch with local police.

The Swiss Embassy has represented American interests in Tehran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Recommended Stories

  • G7 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic pause

    Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialized nations are gathering Tuesday in London - their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years - to grapple with threats to health, prosperity and democracy. Host country Britain has warned that the increasingly aggressive activities of Russia, China and Iran pose a challenge to democratic societies and the international rule of law. U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain’s presidency of the G-7 this year “is an opportunity to bring together open, democratic societies and demonstrate unity at a time when it is much needed to tackle shared challenges and rising threats.”

  • Flurry of diplomatic contacts fuel Iran deal speculation

    A flurry of diplomatic contacts and reports of major progress suggest that indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran may be nearing an agreement. With the negotiations in Vienna on hiatus, the U.S. and Britain denied Iranian reports that any agreement was at hand with Iran for a swap of American and British prisoners.

  • US denies Iran claims of prisoner deal; UK plays it down

    The United States and Iran are in active talks over the release of prisoners, a person familiar with the discussions said Sunday as Washington denied a report by Iranian state-run television that deals had been struck. Prisoner swaps between the U.S. and Iran are not uncommon and both countries in recent years have routinely sought the release of detainees. The issue burst into public view with a report in Iran of a deal for the Islamic Republic to release U.S. and British prisoners in exchange for Tehran receiving billions of dollars.

  • U.S. denies report of cash-for-prisoners exchange with Iran

    The United States on Sunday immediately denied a report by Iranian state-run television that deals had been reached for the Islamic Republic to release U.S. and British prisoners in exchange for Tehran receiving billions of dollars.

  • Erdogan's nationalist ally prepares draft Turkish constitution

    President Tayyip Erdogan's nationalist ally said on Tuesday that his party had drafted a new constitution for Turkey that envisages an overhaul of the judiciary, and that it would soon be presented to Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP) for discussion. Erdogan has said he hopes a new constitutional text can be ready by 2022 for public debate, as the country prepares to mark the centenary of the creation of the modern Turkish republic in 2023 from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire. The Islamist-rooted AKP has spoken of drawing up a road-map to a new constitution but has not yet announced any details.

  • Blinken: China is acting 'more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken told 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday that the U.S. is not trying to "contain China, to hold it back, to keep it down," but rather uphold the "rules-based order that China is posing a challenge to. Anyone who poses a challenge to that order, we're going to stand up and defend it." China, Blinken said, is "the one country in the world that has the military, economic, diplomatic capacity to undermine or challenge the rules-based order that we care so much about and are determined to defend." When asked by CBS's Norah O'Donnell if he's ever seen China be "so assertive or aggressive militarily," Blinken said no, and over the last few years, he's witnessed China acting "more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad. That is a fact." China, which has the world's largest navy, has three new warships patrolling the South China Sea and is flying jets over the western Pacific Ocean. O'Donnell asked Blinken if he believes the U.S. is heading toward a military confrontation with China. "I think it's profoundly against the interests of both China and the United States to get to that point, or even head in that direction," he replied. Blinken was on the line during President Biden's first phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and said Biden "made clear that in a number of areas we have real concerns about the actions that China has taken, and that includes in the economic area and ... the theft of intellectual property." O'Donnell brought up estimates that China's gross domestic product could surpass the U.S. as early as 2028, and Blinken said that even if China becomes the world's wealthiest country, that won't necessarily translate to it becoming the world's most powerful. "A lot depends on how it uses that wealth," he continued. "It has an aging population. It has significant environmental problems. ... But here's the way I think about it, writ large: If we're talking about what really makes the wealth of a nation, fundamentally it's its human resources and the ability of any one country to maximize their potential. That's the challenge for us, it's the challenge for China. I think we're in a much better place to maximize that — that human potential — than any country on Earth, if we're smart about it." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesFlorida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictionsEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.

  • 'Hospitals are full' as Argentina COVID-19 cases hit 3 million

    Argentina coronavirus cases hit 3 million on Sunday since the pandemic began, as medical workers said hospitals were full to capacity despite toughened government measures to bring down the spread of infections. The country's health ministry said there were 11,394 new cases over the last 24-hour period, bringing up the grim new milestone, with 156 new deaths taking fatalities to 64,252. The government of President Alberto Fernandez this week unveiled a new round of tougher restrictions as a second wave of infections has battered the country, filling up intensive care units and setting new daily records for cases and deaths.

  • WHO chief Tedros plans to seek re-election - Stat News

    Tedros, as he is widely known, has been the public face of the WHO's efforts to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic ever since the new SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. In 2017, Ethiopia's Tedros became the first African to head the Geneva-based United Nations agency and made universal health care coverage his priority. It is unclear at this point whether others will emerge to challenge Tedros for the five-year term, the Stat report said.

  • The CIA Is One Step Away From Using “Hot Girl Summer” As A Recruitment Tactic

    On Monday, a (very bizarre) video advertisement shared by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Twitter account became the subject of controversy (and some mockery). In a lengthy video, a Latinx CIA employee is shown making a very heavy-handed pitch to millennials, replete with every “woke” stereotype imaginable. The tweet, which starts with the hashtag #WednesdayWisdom (it was first posted last Wednesday), includes a quote from the employee: “I am unapologetically me. I want you to be unapologetically you, whoever you are. Whether you work at #CIA, or anywhere else in the world. Command your space. Mija, you are worth it.” In a full version of the video, titled “Humans of CIA,” a camera follows this nameless woman officer around the CIA headquarters for a full two and half minutes. She describes herself as “a cisgender millennial diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder,” and uses the word “intersectional” while walking past multiple portraits of old white men. At age 36, she said she suffered from “imposter syndrome” and also “refuse[s] to internalize misguided, patriarchal ideals about what a woman can and should be.” The video was short of using every woke-ism apart from maybe “hot girl summer” and “bestie.” But fear not, because this agent is clearly #thriving #goals #CIA. The apparent use of woke bait as a recruiting tactic obviously created “discourse.” (The CIA knows this.) The video made a lot of references to things like marginalization, feminism, and mental health, which prompted conservatives to argue how empty the use of identity politics really are. However, non-conservatives, or in this case, Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine, fired back, explaining that the issue isn’t just the very blatant woke bait — it’s the fact that an organization that has thrived on war crimes, torture, and silencing the opposition is trying to recruit the very communities that they’ve destroyed most. Silly me I thought the CIA was evil because of their 70 years of war crimes, assassinating heads of state, torture, and crushing people’s movements around the globe, and it turns out the real problem was a woke pamphlet https://t.co/MYcNFLjd5s— Tom Morello (@tmorello) May 3, 2021 Actual quotes from this new CIA recruitment ad:“I am a woman of color”“I am a cisgender millennial”“I have been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder”“I am intersectional”I think it’s safe to say the contemporary American left has failed.pic.twitter.com/ruUzWSeIur— Aisha Ahmad (@aishaismad) May 2, 2021 the CIA cynically uses the language of democracy, resistance, education, anti extractivism & dozens of other lefty concepts too it doesn’t mean they’re all tainted & need to be abandoned. Indeed, co-opting otherwise useful political currents to push empire is kind of their thing! https://t.co/KkVgblsHaW— Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) May 3, 2021 In case anyone needed a reminder, this effort to rebrand the CIA as a fun start-up recruiting fresh young minds is just a distraction from their storied history as a killing machine. The organization has a long track record of participating in a global drug trade and experimenting on human beings in America and Canada using illegal substances, and it has long been suspected of playing a role in the death of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., among, you know, other issues. So, sure, the CIA can absolutely try to tell young people to command their space, as long as that space includes abolishing the systems of violence that they created. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?These Custom Starbucks Orders Are Going ViralNew York Wants To Decriminalize Sex WorkJewish Creators Reclaimed This Antisemitic TikTok

  • A Swiss diplomat in Iran has died after mysteriously falling from a high-rise building, state media says

    The semi-official Fars news agency reported that a first secretary at the Swiss embassy had fallen from a tower in Tehran.

  • Kentucky’s Bad Blue-State Habits

    There must be some amount of detachment from reality required for a Democrat to serve as Kentucky’s governor. Andy Beshear — elected in large part as the polite alternative to his whip-smart, sharp-elbowed predecessor Matt Bevin — is fighting a rearguard action with the barely resuscitated remains of the old blue-dog coalition that once reigned supreme in the Bluegrass State. Beshear’s buoyed by the partisan progressive moment in Washington, D.C. The federal-spending spigots, first opened in the initial fit of COVID panic, are now on full blast and drenching states with federal aid. When asked about the latest windfall filling Kentucky’s state coffers, Senator Mitch McConnell answered, “I’m sure they love to have it. But I don’t see that they needed it.” McConnell was right. Kentucky will finish its fiscal year with a historic surplus. Beshear disagreed, arguing the federal “stimulus” was crucial to create jobs and to end the recession. Kentucky’s unemployment rate is 5.2 percent, down from a pandemic peak of 16.9 percent. Service industries are struggling to find workers in what’s fast becoming a tight labor market. Beshear isn’t an ideologue. He does, however, subscribe to the idea that the best dollar spent to stimulate the economy is a dollar redistributed through government. Beshear’s 2021 budget proposal was full of new spending, characterized as “one-time investments.” In reality, they would have been long-term, recurring commitments. When Kentucky Republicans, who hold supermajorities in the state legislature, rejected most of the governor’s wish list, Beshear and his liberal allies complained that Kentucky was missing out on a historic opportunity to spend more. Their cries of “austerity” continued even after the state received another $2 billion in the latest round of federal stimulus. What Beshear ignores — or is ignorant of — is the fact that Kentucky already has one of the highest per-capita government spending levels in the nation, far exceeding “blue states” such as New Jersey and Michigan. Though considered a solid “red state” because we vote for Republicans in presidential elections, the truth is that the size and scope of Kentucky’s state government is more like those in New York and California than in Alabama or North Carolina. Government spending is the lifeblood of redistribution, and Frankfort spends with the best — or rather, the worst — of them. Culture permeates politics in a small state like Kentucky. Republican majorities in the legislature engage in their own form of redistribution by dishing out corporate welfare through the tax code. Their most recent show of favoritism showered $75 million on the film industry, $6 million to a hospitality hedge fund renovating a luxury hotel, and $1 billion over 30 years for urban redevelopment through an unaccountable tax-increment-financing scheme. Meanwhile, Tennessee provides clear and convincing evidence that embracing economic freedom generates much faster economic growth and wealth creation. Kentucky’s elected officials have seen the Volunteer State’s fortunes rise, both literally and figuratively, while their home remains mired in the bottom ranks of growth and overall well-being. What’s been missing in the analysis of the problems facing Kentucky is an understanding that decades of Democratic control ingrained redistribution as the organizing principle of state government. Following in the footsteps of our neighbor to the south would mean rejecting the status quo and upsetting powerful constituencies that rely upon it. But it would pay off in the long run with higher standards of living for average Kentuckians. Red states can be blue, too. That suits Andy Beshear just fine. The bigger question is whether Kentucky’s Republicans are up to the task of realigning us with the most successful red states favoring limited government as their first priority.

  • Not a god: Taiwan defends health minister amid uptick in COVID cases

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang defended the island's health minister on Tuesday amid a rare uptick in domestic COVID-19 infections, saying that even if he were a god reborn on earth he could not protect against every eventuality. Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control because of early and effective prevention, including largely closing its borders. Most of its 1,154 cases to date have been imported from abroad, although Taiwan has reported sporadic domestic infections.

  • Eilish, Chalamet, Gorman and Osaka headline fall Met Gala

    When the Met Gala returns in September, it will feature a heavy-hitting contingent of celebrity co-chairs: Actor Timothée Chalamet, musician Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka. Honorary chairs for the evening will be designer Tom Ford, sponsor Instagram's Adam Mosseri, and Vogue's Anna Wintour. The museum made the announcement Monday on the traditional day of the Met Gala — the first Monday in May. Those plans, of course, were upended by the pandemic.

  • Curry's 41 points push Warriors past Pelicans 123-108

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) Stephen Curry elicited gasps from the New Orleans crowd with a pair of deep 3s that put the Warriors up by 20 and pushed his point total to 17 - in the first quarter. Curry's early surge was only the beginning of a 41-point performance. Draymond Green added 10 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds, and Golden State took a big step toward locking up a postseason berth with a 123-108 victory over the desperate Pelicans on Monday night.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash over tweet demanding ‘loyalty to Trump’

    ‘You are clueless about what Republican voters think and feel, which is #AmericaFirst and loyalty to Trump,’ Ms Greene tweeted to Rep Adam Kinzinger

  • Joy Reid calls Tucker Carlson ‘segregationist housewife from the 1950s’ after his repeated on-air attacks

    Fox News host has referred to MSNBC host as ‘race lady’ multiple times during his show

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel