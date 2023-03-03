Iran president blames foreign enemies for wave of schoolgirl poisonings

The 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran
3 min read

(Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday blamed a wave of poisonings of hundreds of schoolgirls around the country on Tehran's enemies.

The so-far unexplained poison attacks at more than 30 schools in at least four cities started in November in Iran's Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Qom, prompting some parents to take their children out of school.

Iran's health minister said on Tuesday that hundreds of girls in different schools have suffered and some politicians have suggested they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls' education.

Raisi, speaking to a crowd in southern Iran on Friday in a speech carried live on state television, blamed the poisoning on Iran's enemies.

"This is a security project to cause chaos in the country whereby the enemy seeks to instill fear and insecurity among parents and students," he said.

He did not say who those enemies were although Iranian leaders habitually accuse the United States and Israel, among others, of acting against it.

Separately, a senior Iranian official said a fuel tanker found next to a school in a Tehran suburb and which had also been spotted in two other cities was probably involved in the poisonings.

Authorities seized the tanker and arrested its driver, Reza Karimi Saleh, deputy governor of Pardis suburb, told the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

He is the first government official to report an arrest in connection with the wave of poisonings.

He said the same tanker had also been to Qom and Boroujerd, in Lorestan Province in western Iran, where students have also suffered from poisoning. He did not elaborate.

"Guards at a parking lot where the fuel tanker was parked also suffered from poisoning," Saleh said, referring to the Pardis site.

In Geneva, the United Nations human rights office on Friday called for a transparent investigation into the attacks.

"We're very concerned about these allegations that girls are being deliberately targeted under what appear to be mysterious circumstances," Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, told a briefing.

She said the findings of a government investigation should be made public and the perpetrators brought to justice.

Some Iranian politicians have suggested the schoolgirls could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls' education.

Social media posts are replete with photos and videos of hospitalized girls. Some said they were nauseaous and suffered heart palpitations. Others complained of headaches or heart palpitations. Reuters could not verify the posts.

Schoolgirls have also taken part in the anti-government protests triggered by the death in custody of an Iranian-Kurdish woman last September. They have removed their mandatory hijabs in classrooms, torn up pictures of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and called for his death.

In one online video last year, schoolgirls are seen waving their heascarves in the air and heckling a member of Iran's paramilitary Basij force.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Geneva; Editing by; Angus MacSwan)

  • Iran to investigate poisonings of schoolgirls

    STORY: Iran said on Thursday (March 2) it would investigate a wave of poisonings of female students.Hundreds of Iranian girls in different schools have suffered "mild poison" attacks over recent months, the health minister said this week.Some politicians are suggesting the culprits might be religious groups opposed to girls' education."First we smelt gas in the classroom, then one of the students became nauseous and dizzy," this student tells Iran's WANA news agency. Minister of Health Bahram Eynollahi said on Thursday a committee of experts, including toxicologists, were investigating. Poisonings at more than 30 schools in at least four cities started in November in Iran's holy city of Qom.They've prompted some parents to take their children out of school, state media reported.They come at a critical time for Iran's clerical rulers, who faced months of anti-government protests sparked by the death of a young Iranian woman in the custody of the morality police.Iran's interior minister blamed the poisonings on unnamed "enemies" of Iran for causing disruption and inciting fear.

  • Iran Schoolgirls Allegedly Targeted With Poisonings To Stop Them From Going To School

    The first cases of poisoning were reported in November in the religious city of Qom.

  • Spanish woman freed from Iran jail says positive thoughts kept her going

    A 25-year-old Spanish woman who was jailed for over four months in Iran on spying charges and has now returned home after her release last week, said she kept forcing herself throughout her ordeal to think she would go free as she had done nothing wrong. Ana Baneira, her hair short after prison, told Europa Press news agency on Thursday that not knowing the charges against her for many days while being unable to communicate with other prisoners who spoke no English was probably the hardest part. Baneira, who works for a human rights non-governmental organisation but says she is not an activist, denied taking part in anti-government protests that started after her Sept. 6 arrival in Iran as a backpacker following a tour of Georgia and Armenia.

  • Reports of schoolgirls poisoned in Iran

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad about reports of schoolgirls being poisoned in Iran, as protests continue against the Iranian regime.

  • 'We don't know' what apparently poisoned Iranian schoolgirls, White House says

    The White House on Thursday said the Biden administration does not know what is causing the apparent poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran and called for the Iranian government to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation. On Sunday, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency filed multiple stories that included officials acknowledging the scope of the crisis.

