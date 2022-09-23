Iran president cancels interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour after she refuses to wear head scarf

17
Brendan Morrow, Staff Writer
·2 min read
Christiane Amanpour
Christiane Amanpour Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

CNN's Christiane Amanpour has revealed the president of Iran refused to sit for a scheduled interview with her after she declined to wear a head scarf.

Amanpour, chief international anchor at CNN, explained on the network that she was set to interview Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York, only to be told at the last minute that she would have to wear a head scarf.

"I very politely declined on behalf of myself and CNN and female journalists everywhere because it is not a requirement, and it was lobbed at us at the very last minute," she said. "And very unfortunately, they decided to pull the interview."

Amanpour described the request as unusual because the interview was to take place in the United States, not Iran. "In New York or anywhere else outside of Iran, I have never been asked by any Iranian president [to wear a head scarf], and I have interviewed every single one of them since 1995," she said. She also explained the request was made after hours of discussions to plan the interview.

This revelation came during a discussion on CNN abou protests in Iran over the death of a woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly. "This has been going on much, much more stringently since the election of this current government," Amanpour explained, calling her experience trying to interview Iran's president "very unsettling."

CNN anchor John Berman suggested the true reason Raisi canceled the interview was because "they didn't want to talk to you about what's happening now on the streets," though Amanpour suggested the president "did not want to be seen with a female without a head scarf in this moment."

You may also like

Trump claims on Fox News that presidents can declassify documents 'by thinking about it'

Bachelorette star DeMario Jackson accused of sexually assaulting 2 women

The Space Force unveils its official anthem, 'Semper Supra,' and people don't love it

Recommended Stories

  • Travellers who have visited Cuba in last 11 years will need visa to enter US

    <strong>Exclusive: </strong>Trump’s final travel act, ranking the island alongside Iran, North Korea and Cuba, could affect hundreds of thousands of UK holidaymakers

  • China faces skeptics with UNGA pitch for global leader status

    Xi Jinping wants to rewire the international system in Beijing’s image — but he’s left it to a deputy to make the case.

  • Catholics Biggest Religious Group in Northern Ireland for First Time, Census Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Catholics make up the biggest religious group in Northern Ireland for the first time since the state was formed a little over a century ago, a trend that will likely add fire to a debate over the region’s future in the UK.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global Eco

  • Australia seeks stable ties with 'great power' China, minister says

    Australia is aiming for a stable relationship with China despite differences in particular on trade, Australia's foreign minister said, as she called on China to use its influence as a great power to help end the war in Ukraine. Australia's ties with its largest trading partner are at a low after disputes over a number of issues including the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and Australian accusations of Chinese interference. "I think it is a long road on which many steps will have to be taken by both parties to a more stable relationship," Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong told reporters after meeting her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Thursday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

  • Putin Readies 43% Defense Spending Hike Amid Plan for Longer War

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin is looking to spend far more on the military in the next two years than initially planned as Russia tailors the budget to the needs of a longer and increasingly costly war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes Bank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekSouth Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA

  • Voices: Christiane Amanpour lost out on a very big interview for all the right reasons

    Interview was to have taken place while country rocked by protests over death of young woman who died in custody

  • CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour declined to wear a head scarf in front of Iran's president, walking away from the interview amid ongoing hijab protests over the death of Mahsa Amini

    CNN international anchor Christiane Amanpour declined to interview Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday after refusing to wear a head scarf.

  • Oxford High School teachers who flagged shooter's 'concerning' warning signs were ignored: attorney

    Oxford High School teachers' emails to school staff flagging warning signs from shooter Ethan Crumbley went largely ignored, according to attorney Ven Johnson.

  • U.S. announces over $170 million in humanitarian assistance for Rohingya Muslims

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday announced over $170 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims, including those outside the country such as in Bangladesh, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "With this new funding, our total assistance in response to the Rohingya Refugee Crisis has reached nearly $1.9 billion since August 2017, when over 740,000 Rohingya were forced to flee to safety in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh," Blinken said in a statement. The assistance comes about a month after the United Nations refugee agency said the funding to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh was "well short of needs."

  • Capitol rioter who testified before Jan. 6 committee sentenced to probation

    Steven Ayres of Ohio, who participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol and testified before the Jan. 6 Committee, was sentenced to 24 months probation on Thursday.

  • Ukraine war – live: Russia denies nuclear weapons threat as ‘sham’ referendums begin

    War with the West not in Moscow’s interests, Kremlin says

  • UN's Guterres meets Russia's Lavrov, Iran's Raisi

    STORY: Raisi told a news conference on Thursday that Iran has freedom of expression, but that protests happening after the death of a young woman who was held in police custody, are unacceptable "acts of chaos". He said he had ordered a probe into the death that has sparked bloody demonstrations.Lavrov defended Moscow's war in Ukraine at the U.N. Security Council on Thursday as the UN warned Moscow against annexing Ukrainian regions and Western ministers called for accountability over atrocities.Lavrov was only in the council chamber to deliver his address to the meeting of the 15-member body, which was attended by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.Lavrov did not listen to anyone else speak.

  • Here’s How Effective the Original Vaccines Are Against Omicron

    A study quantifies how well the original vaccines and boosters work against the Omicron variant

  • These baseball teams have clinched a 2022 MLB playoff berth

    Five teams have clinched a spot in the MLB playoff bracket. Who will join them next?

  • Ukraine Latest: Prisoners Freed; Bracing for Russian Gas Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine sealed a major prisoner swap with Russia, an exchange that included handing over a key ally of President Vladimir Putin in return for leading defenders of Mariupol under a deal facilitated in part by Turkey and Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes Bank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekSouth Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is S

  • CNN's Christiane Amanpour Says Iran President Cancelled an Interview After She Declined to Wear a Hijab

    Amanpour's interview would have come days after a 22-year-old Iranian woman died in the custody of the Iranian Morality Police after being detained for purportedly wearing a hijab too loosely

  • 'Sad part about this': What we know about Iran's response to protests over Mahsa Amini's death

    What's behind recent protests in Iran? More than the death of a woman at the hands of the "morality police."

  • Khloé Kardashian Premieres New Son on The Kardashians Season 2

    No, we don't know what his name is yet.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: President Joe Biden just announced that he is adding the U.S. as a signatory to the United Nations “Small Arms Treaty,” which would “establish an international gun control registry” in which other countries can “track the ‘end user’ of every rifle, shotgun, and handgun sold in the world.” THE FACTS: There is no “U.N. Small Arms Treaty.”

  • Finland mulls barring Russians from entering as border traffic grows

    VAALIMAA, Finland (Reuters) -Finland said on Thursday it was considering barring most Russians from entering the country as traffic across the border from its eastern neighbour "intensified" following President Vladimir Putin's order for a partial military mobilisation. Finnish land border crossings have remained among the few entry points into Europe for Russians after a string of Western countries shut both physical frontiers and their air space to Russian planes in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday the government was assessing risks posed by individuals travelling through Finland, and was considering ways to sharply reduce Russian transit.