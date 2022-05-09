Iran’s president says oil exports have doubled since August

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ebrahim Raisi
    Iranian president

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president said Monday the country is exporting twice as much oil as when he took office in August, despite heavy sanctions on oil exports imposed by the U.S.

Ebrahim Raisi made the claim in a live interview on state-run TV without elaborating, including on the amount of oil being exported.

“Oil sales have doubled," he said. “We are not worried about oil sales.”

Raisi’s remarks came as international markets are seeking alternatives to Russian crude following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions. Iran's crude, with a similar composition to Russia's grade, compete in the oil market.

As a result of the war and supply concerns, oil prices have surged to multi-year highs. International benchmark Brent crude nearly touched $140 in March, increasing the challenge of enforcing sanctions. Brent was trading over $105 a barrel on Monday.

The oil windfall has been a boon to Iran's public finances. Iran says it's now selling billions of dollars more crude than previously despite the American sanctions.

The Central Bank of Iran issued statistics at the start of February suggesting it made $18.6 billion in oil sales in the first half of this Persian year, as opposed to $8.5 billion the same period last year, according to the state-run IRAN newspaper. Much of that oil is believed to be heading to China. Venezuela also has received Iranian tankers at its ports.

Javad Owji, Iran’s oil minister, told local media in April that the country’s oil exports had surged by 40% since Raisi took office.

Four years ago, then-President Donald Trump withdrew America from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran, including against its oil sector — the lifeline of its economy. Iran’s crude exports plummeted and international oil companies scrapped deals with Tehran, weakening its economy.

The nuclear deal saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions — including those targeting its crucial oil sales.

Negotiations in Vienna on restoring the tattered deal nearly reached completion in early March but talks stalled. Negotiators have yet to reconvene in the Austrian capital. The European Union's coordinator for the talks is expected in Tehran later this week in a last-ditch effort to break the deadlock.

Iran has made the sanctions-hit oil industry a core issue in the negotiations with the aim of reaching the point where Iranian oil is sold easily and without any barriers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India is snapping up discounted Russian natural gas as even Putin ally China shuns supplies

    Gujarat State Petroleum and GAIL India purchased several liquified natural gas cargoes from Russia at bargain rates, sources told Bloomberg.

  • Duke Energy hit with $173M earnings charge for coal-ash court ruling

    Duke Energy has asked the State Supreme Court in both Indiana and South Carolina to reconsider rulings that disallowed recovery of a combined $392 million in coal-ash costs.

  • California revisits proposal on reforming rooftop solar policy

    The California Public Utilities Commission is seeking additional input into a proposal issued last year that was vilified by the solar panel installation sector as a jobs and industry-killer. Specifically, the agency is asking for feedback on whether solar panel owners should help fund low-income assistance and energy efficiency programs and whether they should qualify for an additional bill credit, which would be phased out gradually, on top of the credits they receive for exporting power they do not use to the grid.

  • Mexico president says hiring Cuban doctors, praises Cuban counterpart

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday lavished praise on Cuba's leader, reiterated his wish for the Caribbean island nation to be invited to the Summit of the Americas in June and said Mexico would be hiring over 500 Cuban doctors. Lopez Obrador, who visited Cuba over the weekend as part of a regional tour of Central America and the Caribbean, said at a regular news conference that he had met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, as well as former President Raul Castro. Lopez Obrador has emerged as the most important head of state in Latin America to criticize U.S. policy toward the region and Cuba, which he faults for mass migration, and to call for area integration and greater independence from Washington.

  • Putin tells experts to work on trade payments with allies and 'unfriendly' states

    Putin said in March that Russia, the world's largest natural gas producer, would require countries it deems hostile to pay for fuel in roubles by opening accounts at Gazprombank and making payments in euros or dollars, to be converted into Russian currency. The Kremlin has said the same will happen to anyone else who rejects the new payment terms. The working group will come up with "an infrastructure for international payments, including in Russian roubles, with trading partners from foreign states and territories that carry out unfriendly actions against Russia," the order said.

  • Black faith leaders call for firing, prosecution of police involved in Whitfield death

    Leaders in Indianapolis' Black faith community on Monday said the officers involved in the death of Herman Whitfield III should be prosecuted.

  • US sanctions alleged IS child trafficking financiers

    The U.S. announced Monday that it is sanctioning five people accused of fundraising for the Islamic State group and using the funds to help traffic children to serve as fighters for the organization. U.S. Treasury says the actors are pivotal to helping extremists travel to Syria and other regions where IS operates. Dwi Dahlia Susanti and her accomplices are accused of facilitating money transfers from Indonesia, Turkey, and Syria, where the Treasury Department says Sustani used the funds to help “smuggle teenage children out of the camps to the desert, where they were received by (IS) foreign fighters, likely as child recruits" for IS.

  • China's Iranian oil imports ease on poor margins, lure of Russian oil

    China's Iranian oil imports in April came off peak volumes seen in late 2021 and early 2022 as demand from independent refiners weakened after COVID-19 lockdowns pummelled fuel margins and on growing imports of lower-priced Russian oil. The easing of Iranian oil purchases, which still make up some 7% of imports by the world's largest crude importer, came as Western diplomats have largely lost hope in reviving a 2015 nuclear pact while high oil prices emboldened Iran to take its time to return to an agreement. A revived nuclear deal would allow Iran to boost its oil sales beyond China - Iran's number one customer for the past two years - to previous clients in South Korea and Europe.

  • South Korea's incoming govt considers joining U.S. economic pact

    South Korea is "positively considering" joining an Indo-Pacific economic pact planned by the United States, a government official said on Monday, after domestic media said the incoming administration had decided to join as a founding member. The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) could launch as soon this month, to fill a gap in engagement with the region since 2017, when then President Donald Trump quit a multinational deal that became the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). "It is listed in 110 national tasks that the incoming government is positively considering," said a South Korean finance ministry official, who sought anonymity in line with government practice.

  • Mexico inflation at 21-year high, central bank seen hiking rates again

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican headline inflation and the closely watched core index rose in April to their highest levels since January 2001, official data showed on Monday, data likely to prompt the central bank to hike its key interest rate again this week. Consumer prices rose 7.68% in the year through April and in the month alone increased 0.54%, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, the INEGI national statistics agency said. The annual figure was still far above the Bank of Mexico's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point, and compares to forecasts of 7.72%, according to a Reuters poll.

  • Trump’s hold on GOP faces another test in Nebraska, where his chosen candidate is accused of sexual misconduct

    Donald Trump is testing his political strength for the second straight week Tuesday, this time in Nebraska, where the former president is backing a candidate for governor accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.

  • BTS Unveils ‘Proof’ Anthology Album Tracklist for CDs 1 & 2: See It Here

    The tracklist for CD three is scheduled to arrive by May 11.

  • Russian invaders kill 25,000 people in Mariupol, mostly civilians, says Azov Regiment

    Invading Russian forces have killed 25,000 people in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Azov Regiment intelligence officer Illia Samoilenko said at a press conference from the Azovstal steel works on May 8.

  • Camden County OKs $10M settlement of Xavier Ingram lawsuit, but says not 'right decision'

    A county spokesman says the settlement resulted from a business decision by an insurance carrier.

  • Melitopol: Residents did not go out to celebrate 9 May, people brought in from Luhansk and Crimea - mass media

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022, 13:45 The Russian military failed to gather residents of occupied Melitopol to celebrate 9 May, said Mayor Ivan Fedorov, adding that people continue to flee the occupied city, even though it is difficult to do so.

  • Giants cut CB James Bradberry who made Pro Bowl under Raiders DC Patrick Graham

    CB James Bradberry had his best seasons for Raiders new DC Patrick Graham. Bradberry has now been released.

  • European Union to take up fast tracking of Ukraine admission as soon as June

    For now, Ukraine has an ‘association agreement’ with the EU, which includes a far-reaching free trade pact and helps to modernize Ukraine’s economy.

  • Brush fire contained, but causes smoke near State Road 207 in St. Johns County

    A brush fire near State Road 207 and Interstate 95 in St. Johns County caused smoke on Monday.

  • General Staff: The battle for Rubizhne continues, Russian army resumes shelling of Azovstal

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022, 18:28 Fighting continues in Rubizhne, Luhansk region; the Russian army has resumed shelling of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6 pm on 9 May Quote from the General Stuff: "The battle for Rubizhne continues on the Sievierodonetsk front.

  • Iran confirms upcoming visit of Qatar's Emir to Tehran

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Qatar's Emir will visit Iran soon, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed on Monday during a news conference. Citing a source, Reuters reported on Sunday that Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will visit Iran before travelling to Germany, Britain and other European states to discuss efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and energy security in Europe.