Iran president warns against 'chaos' as protests continue

Devika Rao, Staff writer
·1 min read
Iran Protests
Iran Protests Erhan Demirtas/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As protests continue across Iran over of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned that he will not accept "chaos" throughout the country. The protests have caused 41 deaths, including security personnel, and approximately 1,200 arrests, per state media as reported by the BBC.

Amini died in the hospital on Sept.16 after being detained by morality police for allegedly violating the law requiring women to wear a hijab or headscarf. Raisi said that Amini's death "saddened all" and promised that it would be investigated properly by forensics and that they would "report on her death in the coming days."

Amini's death sparked widespread anti-government protests. The Iranian government attempted to stifle the backlash through the use of tear gas, clubs, and even ammunition; however, the protests nevertheless persisted, reports Reuters. Iran's former judiciary chief issued a warning that there is a difference between protests and riots and that "those who took part in the riots must be dealt with decisively."

Support for the protests has come from all around the world and includes several Iranian celebrities inside and outside the country. Iran's judiciary has warned that charges will be pressed accordingly, Reuters continues. The government has also accused the United States and some European countries of trying to destabilize the Islamic Republic through unrest.

"The government's red line is our people's security," Raisi said in an interview, "One cannot allow people to disturb the peace of society through riots."

You may also like

Returning the Crown Jewels

The most shocking claims from the newest books about Trump's presidency

New Pacific island forms after underwater volcano erupts

Recommended Stories

  • 22-year-old candidly answers questions about Iran protests in Reddit AMA: 'Right now for the first time, we feel like we belong to something'

    The woman explained in her original post that she wanted to answer any questions about the current turmoil in Iran following the very public death of Mahsa Amini.

  • Iranians in Turkey protest over Mahsa Amini death

    STORY: The crowd chanted slogans and held up banners, standing in solidarity with anti-government protesters in Iran.The demonstration in Istanbul came a day after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the death of Mahsa Amini had "saddened" everyone in the Islamic Republic, but warned that "chaos" would not be accepted amid spreading violent protests.Amini's death two weeks ago has sparked anti-government protests across Iran, with protesters often calling for the end of the Islamic clerical establishment's more than four decades in power.Angry demonstrations have spread to over 80 cities nationwide since the September 13 death of 22-year-old Amini, after she was arrested for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police who enforce the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

  • Several people try to enter Iranian Embassy in Oslo

    Several people in a violent crowd attempted to enter the Iranian Embassy in Oslo, police said Thursday, with scuffles breaking out and rocks being thrown at officers. A crowd had gathered outside the diplomatic mission in Oslo to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by Iran's morality police.

  • Iran's anti-government protests wane but discontent lingers

    An Iranian official said Thursday that the protests over the death of a woman who was being held by the morality police have ended in Tehran, even as anti-government chanting could be heard from windows and rooftops in some areas of the country's capital the previous night. Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests following the death earlier this month of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. Iranian police have clashed with protesters in dozens of cities across the country and authorities have imposed internet blackouts try to stifle the demonstrations.

  • Angelina Jolie Says Women of Iran 'Need Freedom to Live' as Protests Continue After Mahsa Amini's Death

    "Women don't need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled," Angelina Jolie wrote Wednesday in a post raising awareness about the current unrest in Iran

  • Exclusive-VTB urges Putin to curb Western grain traders' Russian ops - letter

    Sanctions-hit VTB Bank has urged President Vladimir Putin to curb the activities of Western grain traders in Russia, citing the need to strengthen Russian traders' role in the global market, a letter seen by Reuters shows. In the letter dated Sept. 14, VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin asked Putin to issue a decree to prohibit companies belonging to "persons related to unfriendly states" from buying grain and oilseeds from Russian farmers for onward export. VTB owns stakes in a number of major Russian grain export hubs in the Black Sea.

  • Russian occupiers force doctors and teachers of Mariupol to hand over their Ukrainian passports

    "UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:58 The Russian occupiers are forcing all educators and doctors of Mariupol to obtain Russian passports by 1 January 2023, as well as to hand over their Ukrainian ones.

  • Mexico, the deadliest place for land defenders

    Mexico became the deadliest place in the world for environmental and land defense activists in 2021, and the&nbsp;Yaqui indigenous people of northern Mexico have been hit hard by the murders. (Sept.29)(AP video: Fernanda Pesce)

  • With a mix of donated weapons, Ukraine’s defenders adapt in war

    Gen. James Hecker, the head of U.S. Air Forces in Europe, told reporters Sept. 19 that Russia has lost more than 60 fighter jets in the war so far.

  • Family frantically searched for Iranian woman after arrest

    When Mahsa Amini was detained in the Iranian capital for wearing her veil too loosely, her family sprang into action, calling relatives, friends, contacts — anyone who could help. One of her cousins, Irfan Mortezai, living in neighboring Iraq, got the message from her distraught brother. “She’s been arrested by the morality police,” the brother wrote to him from the family’s hometown of Saqqez in mainly Kurdish western Iran.

  • Suu Kyi convicted again, Australian economist gets 3 years

    A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi in another criminal case Thursday and sentenced Australian economist Sean Turnell to three years in prison for violating Myanmar’s official secrets act, a legal official said. Suu Kyi received a three-year sentence after being convicted with Turnell under the secrets law, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to release information about the case. Turnell was also convicted of violating immigration law, for which he was given a three-year sentence to be served concurrently with the term for violating the secrets law.

  • The U.K. Is a Warning Sign as Market Stresses Rise

    Developments in the U.K. are the most concerning, as the Bank of England has had to reverse course to stabilize the government-bond market and staunch the losses in the pound as it hit a record low against the U.S. dollar. The surge in the dollar that has followed the Federal Reserve’s repeated, aggressive increases in interest rates to fight inflation has worsened the challenges that policy makers in economies weaker than the U.S. are facing. The U.S. Dollar Index (ticker: DXY ) is up 17% so far this year.

  • George Clooney admits to 'terrible mistake' he made with five-year-old twins

    The actor has lamented teaching his children Italian

  • He’s rich, talented and 79 – why is Roger Waters still so angry?

    What's eating Roger Waters? No stranger to controversy, the veteran rock star has talked himself into trouble again. Planned concerts in Poland have been cancelled amid outrage over the Pink Floyd co-founder’s stance on the war in Ukraine.

  • More Russian men have now fled Putin's draft than fought in Ukraine, U.K. military intelligence says

    More Russian men have now fled Putin's draft than fought in Ukraine, U.K. military intelligence says

  • The Best Songs Of 1972: 68 Classic Tunes

    From Stevie Wonder's classic 'Superstition' to Elton John's iconic 'Rocket Man,' there is something for everyone.

  • Kuwait holds second election in two years amid gridlock

    Voters in Kuwait returned to the polls on Thursday for the second parliamentary elections in less than two years, hoping to move the wealthy Gulf Arab nation out of a prolonged period of political gridlock. Kuwait has the freest and most active assembly in the Persian Gulf, but political power is still largely concentrated in the hands of the ruling Al Sabah family, which appoints the prime minister and Cabinet, and can dissolve the assembly at any time. Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber, an 82-year-old who has assumed many of the duties of the ailing 85-year-old emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, called the elections earlier this summer when he dissolved parliament.

  • Gov. Newsom signs bills to turn unused retail areas into housing

    Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed two bills his administration says will boost housing and create thousands of jobs in California. The governor signed AB 2011 and SB 6, which together will allow for more affordable housing to be built in underused commercial areas typically reserved for retail, office and parking. The bills would create thousands of good-paying jobs and ramp up housing near public transit areas, Newsom’s office said.

  • Women in Iran are burning headscarves and cutting their hair in anti-hijab protests. They follow a long history of rising up for a woman's right to choose.

    Since the 20th century, the hijab has been a political symbol. Mahsa Amini's death has sparked renewed protests against compulsory veiling in Iran.

  • Nutrien Sees Supply Chaos Adding to World’s Food Security Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top fertilizer maker says Russia’s war in Ukraine is driving supply disruptions in nitrogen and potash markets and exacerbating concerns of global food shortages.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Chall