Iran presidential candidates trade barbs in TV debate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Candidates in Iran's presidential election this month traded strong barbs in a debate on Saturday, accusing each other of treason or of lacking the education to run an economy devastated by three years of U.S. sanctions.

While the five hardline candidates attacked the eight-year performance of outgoing pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani, the leading moderate candidate, former central bank chief Abdolnaser Hemmati, blamed hardliners for heightened tensions with the West that he said had worsened Iran’s economic woes.

In the first of three debates ahead of the June 18 vote, former Revolutionary Guards chief Mohsen Rezaee accused Hemmati of "fully complying" with U.S. sanctions and said he should face treason charges.

"If I become president, I will ban Hemmati and a number of other officials of the Rouhani government from leaving the country, and I will prove in court which treacherous roles they played," Rezaee said in the televised three-hour debate.

After Rezaee's remarks, Hemmati half-jokingly asked leading hardline candidate and judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi: "Mr Raisi, can you give me assurances that no legal action will be taken against me after this event?"

With the hardline-led election watchdog, the Guardian Council, barring leading moderate and conservative candidates, the turnout is likely to be record low in a seven-man race between hardline and somewhat less hardline candidates, and two low-profile moderates.

"I watched the debate and now I am even more certain not to vote. This election is a joke," said retired teacher Fariba Semsari by phone from the northern city of Rasht.

But a Tehran-based journalist, who asked not to be named, said: "Hemmati has drawn support among some who would have otherwise not voted. Among other things, his move to have himself represented in an interview with state TV by his outspoken wife has impressed some women."

Hemmati accused hardliners of isolating Iran internationally and ruining its economy, large sectors of which are dominated by hardline-run conglomerates.

"You have closed off our economy and our foreign contacts...I ask you and your friends, companies and institutions to please pull out of our economy, and then Iran's economy will surely improve," said Hemmati, an economics professor.

Mohsen Mehralizadeh, a moderate politician, said the economy could not be run by those with only traditional clerical studies, such as Raisi.

"You have only six years of classic education, and while respecting your seminary studies, I must say that one cannot manage the economy and draw up plans for the country with this much education," said Mehralizadeh, who holds a doctorate in financial management.

Raisi blasted Rouhani's government over galloping inflation and the rapid fall in the value of Iran's currency, and rejected comments by Hemmati and other moderates who blame U.S. sanctions for Iran's economic troubles and say without proper management the country would have been worse off.

"This is like a goalkeeper who lets in 17 goals... and then says without me it would have been 30 goals!" Raisi said.

The election is likely to reinforce the authority of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is close to hardliners, at a time when Tehran and six world powers are trying to revive their 2015 nuclear deal. Washington exited the accord three years ago and reimposed sanctions. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom and Parisa Hafezi Editing by Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey's leader vows to cure Marmara of 'sea snot' flare-ups

    Turkey’s president promised Saturday to rescue the Marmara Sea from an outbreak of “sea snot” that is alarming marine biologists and environmentalists. A huge mass of marine mucilage, a thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms, has bloomed in Turkey's Marmara, as well as in the adjoining Black and Aegean Seas.

  • Psaki: No circumstance where Biden would fire Fauci

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended Dr. Anthony Fauci amid growing criticism of the nation's top infectious disease expert among Republicans after the release of thousands of pages of his emails from the early months of the pandemic. (June 4)

  • 'Sea snot' in Turkey raises alarms for environmentalists

    The largest recorded marine mucilage in history is growing off the coast of Istanbul, Turkey. Experts are warning that its speedy growth is in part due to global warming.

  • South Korea beats Turkmenistan 5-0 in World Cup qualifier

    South Korea resumed its World Cup qualifying campaign after 19 months with a 5-0 win over Turkmenistan on Saturday to move within sight of the third round. Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-jo opened the scoring in Goyang after 10 minutes and Nam Tae-hee netted late in the first half to send the hosts on their way to 10 points from four games in Group H. Kim Young-gwon, Kwon Chang-hoon and a second from Hwang completed the comprehensive victory for South Korea, looking to qualify for a 10th successive World Cup.

  • Top US Lawmaker Presses Big Companies on Ransomware Crypto Payments

    Paying international criminals to unlock data “will put an even bigger target on the back of critical infrastructure,” says U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

  • New England's success against COVID-19 could be a model

    For Dr. Jeremy Faust, the moment he realized the pandemic no longer dominated his workday came over Memorial Day weekend, when he didn’t see a single coronavirus case over two shifts in the emergency room at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Kerry LaBarbera, an ER nurse a few miles away at Boston Medical Center, had a similar realization that same weekend, when just two patients with COVID-19 came through her unit, one of the busiest in New England. Massachusetts and the rest of New England — the most heavily vaccinated region in the U.S. — are giving the rest of the country a possible glimpse of the future if more Americans get their shots.

  • Dutch woman, three children repatriated from Syria IS camp

    The Kurdish-led administration in Syria's northeast handed over on Saturday to the Netherlands a Dutch woman, her two young sons, and a Dutch girl, who lived in a camp for families of alleged Islamic State militants. A delegation from the Netherlands led by special envoy to Syria Emiel de Bont received the four in Qamishli city, at the Kurdish administration's offices. The group will be taken home and Kurdish authorities say the adult woman faces no criminal charges by his administration.

  • NBA Legend Chris Bosh Says He Convinced Dwyane Wade To Start Eating Salad

    What a guy!!

  • Before final verdict, Mladic's bloody legacy divides Bosnia

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Fikret Grabovica wants to see at least some remorse from wartime Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic when U.N. judges deliver their final verdict for genocide and other war crimes committed during Bosnia’s 1990s ethnic carnage. Grabovica's 11-year-old daughter, Irma, was among the 10,000 civilians killed in the relentless shelling and sniping that Serb troops under Mladic inflicted on the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo.

  • The Best Mountain Towns in the U.S.

    Right about now, we could all really use a magical trip to the mountains. Think: fresh air, rugged trails, the smell of marshmallows roasting over an open fire and cozy cabin...

  • News Analysis: Drama over Netanyahu's possible ouster could complicate U.S.-Israel ties

    Many Biden administration officials wouldn't be sorry to see Netanyahu go, after his Trump alliance pushed Israel closer to the GOP. But the prime minister isn't going quietly.

  • Peralta's near no-no ' FastCast

    Freddy Peralta takes a no-hitter into the 8th on his birthday, while Blake Snell takes a no-hit bid into the 7th in this edition of FastCast

  • U.S. Post Service chief faces FBI probe over campaign fundraising

    The FBI is investigating campaign fundraising activity involving a company that the head of the U.S. Postal Service formerly led, a spokesman for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said on Thursday. DeJoy, a supporter of Republican former President Donald Trump who was named to the post in May 2020, has faced criticism from Democrats over mail service changes and a plan to slow some deliveries to save money. DeJoy previously served as chief executive at North Carolina-based New Breed Logistics.

  • N.Y. Senate advances bill that would give adult abuse survivors new window to sue

    The legislation, which survivors of sexual abuse have campaigned for, will also have to be passed by the state Assembly before the legislative session ends on June 10.

  • FBI sought info on who read USA Today news article for case

    The USA Today newspaper is resisting an FBI demand to hand over data on readers of its story.

  • Roger Stone claims Steve Bannon blackmailed Trump to receive his pardon

    ‘Come on, sloppy Steve. We can find you a suit and tie that is clean, I think, and you should come on Infowars and answer what I just said,’ Roger Stone says

  • Holidaymakers scramble to return to UK from Portugal before quarantine deadline

    Tens of thousands of British holidaymakers scrambling to return from Portugal were forced to queue for hours in the hope of getting Covid tests before trying to board planes to the UK. Tour operators and airlines increased capacity with extra flights departing from airports including Faro, Porto and Lisbon to try to cope with the exodus of those wanting to avoid the prospect of 10 days of quarantine. The dash home came as the boss of Airlines UK criticised the Government for failing to place Por

  • ‘Cooperative some of the time’: Inside Don McGahn’s secret testimony to Congress about Trump

    Don McGahn described by top Democrat as ‘somewhat difficult’ during his testimony

  • Woman killed by bull terrier dog that her brother bought to improve her mental health well-being

    Kayden Barrett, 21, from Birmingham, England, is believed to have told her brother that she feared the dog would bite her the night before her death.

  • When will we learn what former White House lawyer Don McGahn told House Democrats?

    Former White House counsel testifying on Capitol Hill but transcript may not be released for another week