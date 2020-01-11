Iran protesters take to the streets over shooting down of Ukrainian airliner

Protesters took to the streets in Tehran as tensions boiled over inside Iran - Anadolu

Protesters took to the streets of Tehran on Saturday night after the regime was forced into the embarrassing admission that it accidentally shot down a civilian airliner.

After three days of officially denying any involvement in the crash, Iran abruptly reversed course and said “human error” had led its forces to shoot down Flight PS752 after mistaking it for a US cruise missile.

The announcement was met with fury on the streets of Tehran, where crowds of students gathered to denounce the Revolutionary Guard. “Shame on you,” the protesters shouted. “End your rule over the country.”

The surging anger over the crash and the days of false denials comes at a sensitive moment in Iran and just weeks after the regime’s forces killed hundreds of civilians while crushing nationwide protests.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei quickly insisted he was not responsible for misleading the public about the real cause of the Ukraine crash and moved to place the blame on the military.

“As soon as the supreme leader was informed of the catastrophic mistake” he ordered the truth to be "made known to the people explicitly and honestly,” the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tried to distance himself from blame Credit: IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images More

In an official statement on his website, he ordered the military to address “shortcomings” and expressed “sincere condolences” but stopped short of apologising for the crash.

There were indications that the relatively moderate circle around Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s president, was also seizing the moment to push blame towards its hardline rivals inside the Revolutionary Guard.

Hesamedin Ashena, an advisor to Mr Rouhani, said the Revolutionary Guard had “cheated” the public by denying its involvement in Wednesday’s disaster.

“What they regarded as news was a lie. What they regarded as a lie was actually the news,” he said. “May god save us from cover ups.”

The anger directed towards the Revolutionary Guard marked a sharp reversal from earlier in the week, when an estimated million people turned out to the public funeral of Qassim Soleimani, one of the force’s top leaders, and many celebrated Iran’s missile barrage against the US.

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the same commander who triumphantly took credit for the missile attack on US forces in Iraq on Wednesday, appeared looking forlorn in front of state television cameras yesterday to take responsibility for his men’s mistake.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, aerospace commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, pointing at a map during a televised press conference Credit: Photo by -/IRINN/AFP via Getty Images More