Iran protests: Meta’s Oversight Board to make call on violent posts against government figures

Adam Smith
·4 min read
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Meta’s Oversight Board has taken on a new case regarding an Iranian protest slogan, as anti-government demonstrations continue in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini.

The young Iranian woman died in Tehran earlier this month after being arrested and allegedly beaten by Iran’s “morality” police for donning what they deemed to be “bad hijab”. She died in custody a few days later.

Protests have taken place across the country over the past two weeks, with dozens of people reportedly injured or killed.

Now the Oversight Board, which is paid by Meta to make controversial content moderation decisions, is examining a post in which Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is depicted as a caricature – grabbing a woman wearing a hijab by his beard, which has been drawn as a fist.

“A text bubble in Farsi next to Ayatollah Khamenei says that being a woman is forbidden. Below the image is a caption in Farsi. This calls for death to the ‘anti-women Islamic government’ and for death to its ‘filthy leader Khamenei.’ It calls the Islamic Republic the worst dictatorship in history, in part due to restrictions on what people can wear. It calls on women in Iran not to collaborate in the oppression of women”, Meta’s Oversight Board describes.

The post, which was shared in a group with fewer than 1000 members, was reported under Meta’s hate speech rules and – after human review – Meta removed it. The user appealed the decision, but was automatically closed; they have now made an appeal to the oversight board, stating that “the post criticizes the Iran ‘dictatorship’ and human rights violations in Iran.”

Meta since said that its decision to remove the content was in error, and should have been allowed online under a “newsworthiness” allowance that rose to prominence among social media companies in the wake of former President Trump, who would often post content that would violate platforms’ terms and conditions.

Under the newsworthiness allowance, Meta allows violating content on its platforms "if keeping it visible is in the public interest."

The Oversight Board is now looking for comment from members of the public on how Meta’s newsworthiness allowance should deal with calls to violence for government and religious figures, how Meta’s moderation of anti-hijab protests is being applied, the airness of Meta’s treatment of Farsi-speaking users, and the “situation for free expression in Iran”

“Really great move”, said Mahsa Alimardani, a researcher for international human rights organization Article 19. “I hope the @OversightBoard is aware of the events happening in Iran and takes note of the fact that a lot of people with opinions needed to contribute will be busy and should extend the deadline”.

The organization had previously argued that Meta’s Oversight Board in an effort to streamline processes to ensure freedom of expression is protected for users who rely on their platform in Iran last month, because “Instagram suffers from a deficit in trust and transparency when it comes to content moderation practices for the Persian community”.

Meta was previously debating similar content moderation decisions for Facebook and Instagram users in some countries calling for or violence against Russians and the death of Vladimir Putin as part of a moderation change that allowed posts promoting violence against Russian forces.

However, it later walked back that moderation decision to make it stricter. “We are now narrowing the focus to make it explicitly clear in the guidance that it is never to be interpreted as condoning violence against Russians in general,” Meta global affairs President Nick Clegg wrote in a post on the company’s internal platform on Sunday that was seen by Reuters.

“We also do not permit calls to assassinate a head of state ... So, in order to remove any ambiguity about our stance, we are further narrowing our guidance to make explicit that we are not allowing calls for the death of a head of state on our platforms.”

Meta did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment about that content moderation decision.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigerian child killed in 'bullet-proof' charm test

    The 12-year-old was shot dead after a healer had given him a protective charm, police say.

  • Biden consults Japan PM Kishida after N. Korea missile test

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss their next steps after North Korea conducted its longest ever test launch by firing a nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan. The White House in a statement said the leaders condemned North Korea's missile test in the “strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region, and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.” The White House said the leaders agreed to coordinate an immediate and longer-term response together, as well as with South Korea, and with the international community.

  • Judge tosses charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis

    A Michigan judge dismissed charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires' disease. Judge Elizabeth Kelly took action three months after the Michigan Supreme Court unanimously said a different judge acting as a one-person grand jury had no authority to issue indictments. Kelly rejected efforts by the attorney general's office to just send the cases to Flint District Court and turn them into criminal complaints, the typical path to filing felony charges in Michigan.

  • Zelenskyy may become Nobel Peace Prize laureate

    This year’s Nobel Peace Prize could condemn the war in Ukraine by recognizing the opponents of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the volunteers who have helped civilians, or even President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who ranks high on bookmakers’ lists, the Reuters news agency reported on Sept. 30.

  • Turkey Criticizes US Move on Cyprus Security Partnership

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey on Monday condemned the US’s decision to add Cyprus to a security cooperation program, saying that Washington is losing its impartiality in the dispute surrounding the divided island.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Wo

  • Canada imposes fresh sanctions on Iran citing death of Mahsa Amini

    (Reuters) -Canada imposed fresh sanctions on Iran on Monday for alleged human rights violations, including the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan who died while in custody of Iran's "morality police," the Canadian government said. "These sanctions are in response to gross human rights violations that have been committed in Iran, including its systematic persecution of women and in particular, the egregious actions committed by Iran's so-called 'Morality Police,' which led to the death of Mahsa Amini while under their custody," the Canadian government said in a statement.

  • Uttarakhand avalanche: At least four dead and dozens missing in Indian Himalayas

    The 41-strong team were practising high-altitude navigation when they were hit on their way down.

  • Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

    An animal charity believes there could be up to 14,000 badger baiting incidents each year.

  • Iran's supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US

    Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called “rioting” and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests. The unrest, ignited by the death of a young woman in the custody of Iran's morality police, is flaring up across the country for a third week despite government efforts to crack down. On Monday, Iran shuttered its top technology university following an hours-long standoff between students and the police that turned the prestigious institution into the latest flashpoint of protests and ended with hundreds of young people arrested.

  • North Korea Tests World’s Resolve by Sending Missile Over Japan

    Kim Jong Un’s regime is returning to an escalating cycle of provocation it hasn’t used for years, security experts say.

  • 9 NATO Countries Throw Support Behind Ukraine Membership

    Ukraine applied for fast-track membership into the military alliance just days earlier after Russia annexed four of its regions in violation of international law.

  • Even as 130 are killed, young Iranians risk it all to demand change

    "They can't arrest all of us," declared one of the many young women who've joined mass protests demanding an end to Iran's repressive regime.

  • U.S. to impose costs on Iran for crackdown on protests, Biden says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States this week will impose further costs on Iranian officials responsible for violence against demonstrators who protested against Iran's government after the death of Mahsa Amini, President Joe Biden said on Monday. Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan, was arrested on Sept. 13 in Tehran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police and died in custody. In a statement, Biden said he was "gravely concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protesters in Iran" and vowed a swift response.

  • Queen of Country music Loretta Lynn dies aged 90

    The singer's hits included Coal Miner's Daughter, Honky Tonk Girl and feminist anthem The Pill.

  • Oil Markets Are Set Up For A Bull Run

    Bullish catalysts are coming together in oil markets to send oil prices higher, with OPEC+ preparing to cut production targets, the U.S. SPR release coming to an end, and new Russian sanctions coming into effect

  • Zelenskyy reveals how he receives reports on the liberation: Successes are not limited to Lyman

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 23:17 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that a list of liberated settlements prevails in the daily reports that he receives, and that successes are not limited to only Lyman.

  • Zelenskyy approves NSDC decision on impossibility of negotiating with Putin

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved a recent decision made by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) that renders negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin impossible, as well as fresh sanctions against Russia.

  • Russia’s Lower House Approves Absorbing Ukrainian Territories

    Lawmakers unanimously approved bringing four regions under Moscow’s jurisdiction, despite battlefield setbacks and a lack of control over the areas they voted to incorporate.

  • Iran's president tries to assuage anger as protests continue

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday appealed for national unity and tried to allay anger against the country’s rulers, even as the anti-government protests that have engulfed the country for weeks continued to spread to universities and high schools. Raisi acknowledged that the Islamic Republic had “weaknesses and shortcomings,” but repeated the official line that the unrest sparked last month by the death of a woman in the custody of the country’s morality police was nothing short of a plot by Iran’s enemies. It's a familiar tactic for Iran's leaders, who have been mistrustful of Western influence since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and commonly blame domestic problems on foreign enemies without offering evidence.

  • Report: Saints offered RB Latavius Murray a roster spot prior to signing with Broncos

    Report: Saints offered RB Latavius Murray a 53-man roster spot prior to signing with Broncos