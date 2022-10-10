Iran racing to expand enrichment at underground plant, IAEA report shows

8
·1 min read

VIENNA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Iran is racing ahead with a planned expansion of uranium enrichment with advanced centrifuges at its underground plant at Natanz and now intends to go even further, a confidential U.N. nuclear watchdog report seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The third of three cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-6 centrifuges recently installed at the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz has now come onstream, the International Atomic Energy Agency report said, adding that Iran had informed the agency it plans to add an extra three cascades of IR-2m centrifuges on top of the 12 already planned there.

One cascade of IR-4 centrifuges and six of IR-2m machines that had not been completed on Aug. 31, the date of the last visit mentioned in the IAEA's last quarterly report on the issue, had now been fully installed but not yet used to enrich, the report to member states said. (Reporting by Francois Murphy, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Key Senate chair urges US to freeze cooperation with Saudis

    Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez called Monday for freezing all U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia, delivering one of the strongest expressions yet of U.S. anger over Saudi oil-production cuts that serve to boost Russia in its war in Ukraine. In a statement, Menendez specifically called for cutting off all arms sales and security cooperation — one of the underpinnings of the more than 70-year U.S. strategic partnership with the oil kingdom — beyond the minimum necessary to defend Americans and American interests.

  • Wormuth: US Army to invest in larger, high-tech formations

    Contending with advanced adversaries means larger Army formations with high-tech capabilities, the service secretary said Oct. 10 at AUSA.

  • Macro bets help hedge funds ride rough Chinese markets

    The hedge funds that have managed to weather and outperform China's bumpy stock markets so far this year say betting on big-picture macroeconomic changes have helped them. One such fund is Stanley Tao's $230 million Golden Nest Greater China Fund. The hedge fund posted approximately a 2.4% net return for September, according to internal estimates, and is down 1.2% for the first nine months.

  • Twitch Tries to Win Back Streamers’ Trust After Compensation Changes

    (Bloomberg) -- Weeks after Amazon.com Inc.’s video livestreaming site Twitch announced controversial changes to the way creators make money on the platform, executives sought to rebuild trust with streamers at its annual TwitchCon convention.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities HitThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Hous

  • ‘She was lovely, playing her violin’: Russian missiles kill civilians who fled frontline to start new life

    Vladimir Putin’s revenge attack for the Crimea bridge explosion claimed innocent lives, as <strong>Kim Sengupta</strong> reports from Slovyansk

  • Putin's wounded military is using suicide drones to spread 'terror and chaos' among Ukraine's civilians, experts and officials say

    Russia carried out drone and missile attacks against areas across Ukraine on Monday, attacking cities hundreds of miles from the war's front lines.

  • Shuttered Mooresville solar installer Pink Energy files for bankruptcy, listing more than $138M in debt

    Shuttered and financially strapped Pink Energy has filed for bankruptcy liquidation, claiming it has more than $138 million in debts and at least $100 million in assets.

  • Oil Prices Wobble on Signs of Weakening Demand in China

    Oil prices found their footing Monday after slipping earlier on Chinese economic data that suggests a drop in demand is coming from the world’s second largest economy. The wobble comes after Wednesday’s decision by OPEC+ to cut production pushed prices to a five-week high. Brent crude the international standard, was down 0.1% to $97.85 a barrel in morning trading.

  • Enough time to evacuate?

    Questions swirl about forecasts and plans after Hurricane Ian left at least 50 dead in one Florida county. It's Monday's news.

  • Tesla's China-made sales hit record following Shanghai factory upgrade

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc delivered 83,135 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in September, smashing its monthly record, according to a report released on Sunday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The number marks an 8% increase from August and set a record for Tesla’s Shanghai factory since production began in December 2019, topping the prior deliveries high of 78,906 in June, as the U.S. car maker continues to invest in production in China. "The record high sales of China-made Tesla cars showed electric vehicles have been leading the mobility trend," Tesla said in a brief statement.

  • Exclusive-Iran racing to expand enrichment at underground plant, IAEA report shows

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran is rapidly expanding its ability to enrich uranium with advanced centrifuges at its underground plant at Natanz and now intends to go further than previously planned, a confidential U.N. nuclear watchdog report seen by Reuters showed on Monday. While indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have stalled, Tehran has brought onstream an ever larger number of advanced centrifuges the deal bans it from using to produce enriched uranium. These machines are far more efficient than the first-generation IR-1, the only centrifuge that the deal lets Iran use to grow its stock of enriched uranium.

  • Preeclampsia is threatening the lives of pregnant women and their babies in Florida | Opinion

    The prevalence of preeclampsia, a life-threatening hypertensive disorder of pregnancy that features high blood pressure, is rising in South Florida, posing a threat to many mothers and infants. As a labor and delivery nurse at Memorial Hospital Miramar, part of Memorial Healthcare System, I work to raise awareness about the fact that we are treating more and more cases of preeclampsia in our system.

  • Russian people turning on Vladimir Putin and his war, UK spy chief says

    The Russian people are losing faith in Vladimir Putin’s “war of choice”, the head of GCHQ has said.

  • Iran oil workers go on strike

    Workers at an Iranian oil company went on strike Monday as ongoing anti-government demonstrations creep into important sectors of the country’s economy. The Wall Street Journal reported that dozens of employees at a plant in the Iranian province of Bushehr blocked roadways as part of an anti-government protest. According to various social media posts, the…

  • Sierra Canyon senior Bronny James reaches NIL deal with Nike

    Sierra Canyon senior Bronny James, along with Haley Jones, Caitlin Clark, Juju Watkins and DJ Wagner, reached NIL deals with the Swoosh brand.

  • Fort Pierce to reopen utility assistance program Tuesday

    The city will accept 200 applications for the program. Those qualifying will be eligible to receive $250.

  • Sami Miro Vintage and Levi’s Host LAFW Dinner

    Guests included Tyga, A$AP Nast, Shameik Moore and Aleali May.

  • Sierra Nevada buys drone maker Volansi after VC funding dries up

    Sierra Nevada said it bought Volansi for "considerably less" than other drone manufacturers have sold for recently.

  • White House says nuclear attack not ‘imminent’ after Biden warns ‘armageddon’ more likely amid Putin threats

    Russia is rumoured to be considering a nuclear test near Ukraine

  • Fear driving China's tech manipulation poses threat to all -UK spy chief

    China is using its financial and scientific muscle to manipulate technologies in a manner that risks global security, Britain's top cyber spy will say on Tuesday, warning that Beijing's actions could represent "a huge threat to us all." In a speech, Jeremy Fleming, director of the GCHQ spy agency, will say that the Chinese leadership was seeking to use technologies such as digital currencies and its Beidou satellite navigation network to tighten its grip over its citizens at home, while spreading its influence abroad. "They seek to secure their advantage through scale and through control," Fleming will say in the annual security lecture at the Royal United Services Institute think tank, according to extracts released by his office.