Iran Ramps Up Uranium Enrichment While Stalling Probe

Jonathan Tirone
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Atomic monitors reported Iran’s stockpile of highly-enriched uranium jumped and that the Islamic Republic continues to lay the groundwork for a major expansion of its capacity to produce nuclear fuel.

The International Atomic Energy Agency released its quarterly safeguards report as negotiations between Iran and world powers over reviving their nuclear deal remain stalled.

Talks to rein in Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief broke down two months ago, and diplomats have said the prospects of striking a deal in the short term look grim.

In the absence of restrictions, Iran has accumulated 43 kilograms (95 pounds) of uranium enriched to 60%, a rise of 30% in the last three months, the IAEA reported on Monday in a 16-page restricted document seen by Bloomberg. Tehran’s government also continued to stonewall a probe into uranium traces sampled at several undeclared locations, inspectors wrote in a second 10-page document.

“Iran has not provided explanations that are technically credible,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi wrote. “The agency cannot confirm the correctness and completeness of Iran’s declarations under its comprehensive safeguards agreement.”

The suggestion that Iran could be providing incomplete information has potentially serious consequences. The entire international apparatus of rules that the IAEA enforces is based on verifying the correctness and completeness of nations’ declared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities.

“The agency remains ready to engage without delay with Iran to resolve all of these matters,” Grossi said.

The IAEA’s 35-member board of governors meets June 6 in the Austrian capital, where diplomats could pass a resolution to formally censuring Iran. The country has previously been referred to United Nations Security Council for violating its nuclear-safeguards obligations.

Iran has previously declared its intention to install scores of advanced centrifuges, potentially at short notice. Since Iran suspended some IAEA monitoring in retaliation against sanctions a year ago, inspectors haven’t been able to verify the status of those plans. The fact Iran has been slow to install more efficient machines to separate uranium isotopes suggests it may want to avoid escalation in the short term, according to a senior diplomat in Vienna with knowledge of the program.

(Adds centrifuges, investigation from the eighth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Waller supports 50 bps rate hikes for 'several' meetings

    "I support tightening policy by another 50 basis points for several meetings," Waller said in prepared remarks to the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability in Frankfurt, Germany. The Fed raised its benchmark policy rate by half a percentage point earlier this month, to a target range of between 0.75% and 1%, and plans further increases of the same size at its next two meetings in June and July. Debate at the Fed has shifted to the interest rate hikes required for the remainder of the year.

  • Soccer-Roman era ends as Abramovich completes sale of Chelsea to Boehly-led consortium

    The consortium, which won the bid to acquire the London side earlier this month, received approval from the Premier League and the British government last week for the sale to go ahead. Russian owner Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation". "In selling the club, Mr. Abramovich stipulated that the new owner must be a good steward of the club, the net proceeds of the sale must be donated to charity, and that he would not seek the repayment of loans made to affiliates of the club," Chelsea said in a statement https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2022/05/30/statement-from-board-of-directors-of-chelsea-football-club-limit.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Says No to Rockets That Could Hit Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the US would not send Ukraine “rocket systems that can strike into Russia,” seemingly quashing reports the administration would consider long-range weapons in a new assistance package. Ukraine has repeatedly called for more offensive weapons as it battles Russian troops in the east. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerNATO Should Think Twice Bef

  • UN nuclear watchdog reports scant progress in standoff with Iran

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has not credibly answered the U.N. nuclear watchdog's long-standing questions on the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites despite a fresh push for a breakthrough, the agency said in a report seen by Reuters on Monday. The lack of progress could set up a new diplomatic clash with the West when the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors meets next week. If Western powers seek a resolution criticising Tehran it could deal a further blow to stalled efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Israeli PM defends march marked by violence, racism

    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday defended the decision to hold an annual march that celebrates Israel's takeover of east Jerusalem and was marked by violence and anti-Palestinian racism. Authorities called up thousands of police, forcibly cleared out Palestinians and risked another war with the Islamic militant group Hamas to ensure that tens of thousands of mostly right-wing Israelis could parade through a dense Palestinian neighborhood and hundreds could visit an intensely contested holy site. Israel had changed the route at the last minute in 2021, at a time of soaring tensions over violence at the holy site and attempts by settlers to remove dozens of Palestinian families from their homes in east Jerusalem.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ( NYSE:ELF ) by estimating...

  • Here's What To Make Of Spire's (NYSE:SR) Decelerating Rates Of Return

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other...

  • Aristotle Capital: “Jacobs (J) is Now Well-Positioned to Benefit From Several Attractive Secular Trends”

    Aristotle Capital Management, an independent/employee-owned investment management organization, published its “Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Composite Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Composite generated a total return of -4.38% gross of fees (-4.52% net of fees), […]

  • We're Hopeful That Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • ADA Price Prediction: Bulls Visit $0.52, With an Eye on $0.55

    It’s a bullish start to the week for ADA. A jump in Cardano’s TVL and slide in ADA liquidations point to a strong afternoon session.

  • Downtown Shanghai remains deserted despite ‘reopening’

    As Shanghai continues to ease its months-long lockdown, the Post's Shanghai video correspondent Thomas Yau, who has been in lockdown for 61 days, was granted a one-time-only door pass that allowed him to travel within his district for two hours.

  • Goldman Sachs has 'about a billion dollars' behind One Million Black Women initiative so far: Exec

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Goldman Sachs is putting big money to work as part of its One Million Black Women initiative.

  • GameStop, Salesforce, Netflix, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    The stock market is closed on Monday for Memorial Day. Then, GameStop, Salesforce, Chewy, Lululemon, and more earnings. Plus, May jobs data, PMIs, and consumer confidence.

  • Supply chains: 'This pandemic is not over,' Citi exec explains

    The shock of the war in Ukraine and China's zero-COVID policy continues to signal that the pandemic supply chain woes are far from being done.

  • German inflation beat firms case for bigger ECB rate hike

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German inflation rose to its highest level in nearly half a century in May on the back of soaring energy and food prices, strengthening the case for a big, half a percentage point European Central Bank interest rate hike in July. German consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data across the European Union, increased to 8.7% from 7.8% a month earlier, well ahead of expectations for 8%, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Monday.

  • ‘No Sane Person’ Would Believe Putin Is Seriously Ill, Says the Kremlin

    Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via ReutersPersistent rumors that Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from cancer can be laid to rest, according to his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. “I don’t think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment,” Lavrov—whose relationship the truth is at best sketchy—told France TF1 television. “You can watch him on screens, read and listen to his speeches. I leave it to the conscience of those who spread such rumors desp

  • Do Kwon’s resurrected Luna 2.0 token plunges on debut as investors rush to the exit

    The new incarnation of Luna fell 80% on its debut this weekend, sparking some to jokingly warn Terraform Labs would soon be forced to roll out Luna 3.0.

  • Estonia's Kallas Says Her Future as PM Is Uncertain

    Estonian Prime Minister&nbsp;Kaja Kallas said in an interview with Bloomberg in Brussels that her future as head of government is unclear. When asked if she is confident that she will hold on to power amid a standoff with the junior coalition partner, she said that&nbsp;"politics is so that one day you're in power and the next day, you're not. That's democracy. So I can't be sure of that." Kallas has seen her popularity soar in recent months as an outspoken critic of Russian President&nbsp;Vladimir Putin.

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Impasse Over Oil Ban With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month on a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodC

  • Traffic jams just a maths problem, says Israeli AI firm

    Israel's traffic congestion ranks near the worst among developed economies but an algorithm can help, says one of the country's IT firms engaged in the auto and mobility sector.