Iran refuses to recognize Russian sham referendums

The representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, blamed NATO for Russia's attack on Ukraine

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, based on its principled positions, always emphasizes the need to fully comply with the principle of the territorial integrity of countries as a fundamental norm of international law and respect the principles and purposes of the UN Charter,” Kanaani said, answering a journalist’s question about Russian “referendums” in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

He added that Iran urges the avoidance of any provocative actions that could disrupt the path to peace, stability and tranquility.

However, Iran has previously blamed NATO for Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, the raging fire of the war in Ukraine, caused by the provocative actions of NATO and led by the United States, is still raging, and efforts to reduce tension and conflict have not yielded any results due to the actions of some parties involved who are pursuing their own interests in continuing the crisis and tension," he said.

Iran has also sold combat drones to the Russian government, which have already been used to attack and murder Ukrainian civilians. As a result, Ukraine’s foreign ministry stripped the Iranian ambassador of his accreditation, and has ordered a significant reduction in the number of diplomatic staff at the Iranian Embassy in Kyiv. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has said that it regrets this "deterioration of relations".

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine