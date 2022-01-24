Iran regains UN assembly voting rights after assets unfrozen

·2 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly said Monday that Iran, Guinea and Vanuatu had paid sufficient back dues to the United Nations’ regular operating budget to regain their voting rights in the 193-member world body.

That leaves only two countries -- Venezuela and Papua New Guinea -- without the right to vote in the General Assembly.

The U.N. Charter states that members whose arrears equal or exceed the amount of their contributions for the preceding two full years lose their voting rights. But it also gives the General Assembly the authority to decide “that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the member,” and in that case a country can continue to vote.

According to a letter to the assembly from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres circulated Jan. 12, eight countries lost their voting rights,

Three of those countries -- Sudan, Antigua and Barbuda, and Republic of Congo -- paid enough of their owed dues last week to regain their right to vote.

The General Assembly decided that three African countries on the list of nations in arrears -- Comoros, Sao Tome, and Principe and Somalia -- would be able to keep their voting rights.

According to Guterres’ letter, the minimum payments needed to restore voting rights were $18,412,438 for Iran, $39.850,761 for Venezuela and $299,044 for Sudan. The five other countries each needed less than $75,000 to restore their voting rights.

Using Iranian bank funds freed from American sanctions, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday it has paid Iran’s more than $18 million in delinquent dues.

It said the payment was made after consulting with the United States Treasury — a potential signal of flexibility amid floundering nuclear negotiations over the U.S. rejoining the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2018.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As soldiers mutiny in Burkina Faso, government dismisses talk of coup

    Sustained gunfire rang out from military camps in Burkina Faso on Sunday as mutinying soldiers demanded more support for their fight against Islamist militants and protesters ransacked the headquarters of President Roch Kabore's political party. The government called for calm, denying speculation on social media that the army had seized power or detained Kabore. A spokesperson for the mutineers said they were demanding "appropriate" resources and training for the army in its fight against militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State and the resignation of the army and intelligence chiefs.

  • Soldiers mutiny in Burkina Faso

    Gunfire sounded from several military camps in Burkina Faso on Sunday (January 23) as mutinying soldiers demanded more support from the government in their fight against Al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked militants.The government has called for calm and denies that the army has seized power or detained President Roch Kabore.Heavy gunfire was first heard in the early hours at a camp in the capital Ouagadougou, which houses a prison whose inmates include soldiers involved in a failed 2015 coup attempt.That's according to a Reuters reporter who saw soldiers firing into the air inside the camp, and at the Ouagadougou International Airport.A witness also reported gunfire at a military camp in Kaya, around 62 miles north of the capital.One of the mutineers, speaking to reporters, issued a series of demands.They include appropriate resources and training for the army which has suffered severe losses at the hands of militants in recent months.Another demand was the resignations of the army chief of staff and the head of the intelligence services.Hundreds have come out in support of the soldiers and police fired teargas in downtown Ouagadougou to disperse around 300 protesters.The government confirmed gunfire at some military camps but the West African country's defense minister said the reasons were still unclear.Countries in the region are on high alert for coups after successful takeovers in Guinea and Mali over the past 18 months.Earlier this month Burkinabe authorities arrested a dozen officers on suspicion of conspiring against the government.

  • Burkina Faso military says it has seized power

    President Kaboré has been overthrown and the government and parliament dissolved, the army says.

  • Fiona Hill says the US looks weak to Putin after 4 years of Trump's 'disastrous presidency,' and it helps explain the Ukraine crisis

    The US needs to make clear to Putin that he will face "global resistance" in the event of an invasion that would isolate Russia, Hill said.

  • S.Korea says Iran to regain UN vote after delinquent dues paid with frozen funds

    Iran is expected to regain its vote in the U.N. General Assembly after South Korea paid Tehran's delinquent dues to the world body with frozen Iranian funds in the country, South Korea said on Sunday. Iran had regained https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/iran-regains-un-vote-after-us-enables-un-payment-2021-06-11 its U.N. voting rights in June after a similar payment, but said this month it had lost https://en.irna.ir/news/84613258/Envoy-hopes-for-end-of-suspension-of-Iran-s-right-to-vote-in them again because it could not transfer the funds to pay its dues as a result of U.S. sanctions. Release of Iran's frozen funds requires the approval of the United States, which joined its European allies this week in saying only weeks remain to salvage https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-nuclear-talks-need-change-approach-february-decisive-french-source-2022-01-20 the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • Iran rules out release of American prisoners as precondition for nuclear talks

    Iran is ruling out releasing American prisoners as a precondition for nuclear talks as Tehran and other countries are engaged in an eighth round of negotiations in Vienna.During a weekly press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said "Iran has never accepted any preconditions" and that "the U.S. official's comments on the release of U.S. prisoners in Iran is for domestic use," according to Reuters.The United States'...

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up Taser maker's battle with FTC

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear Axon Enterprise Inc's bid to revive its challenge to the constitutionality of the Federal Trade Commission's structure aimed at countering an antitrust action by the agency against the Taser manufacturer. The justices took up an appeal by the company, which sells stun guns, body cameras and other equipment used by police, after a lower court threw out the case, finding that Axon cannot contest the constitutionality of the FTC's structure in a federal court before first enduring the agency's enforcement action in an in-house administrative proceeding. The FTC, an independent federal agency that targets anticompetitive and fraudulent business practices, can enforce its authority either in federal court or through its own administrative hearings.

  • Why fewer NASCAR drivers racing Rolex 24? Next Gen car surprisingly a limiting factor

    After drawing multiple NASCAR drivers last year, the Rolex 24 at Daytona will have one Cup driver in Austin Cindric. A busy Next Gen schedule is partly why.

  • Turbulent career in politics of Lebanon's Hariri

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's leading Sunni Muslim politician Saad al-Hariri said on Monday he would not run in a forthcoming parliamentary election and was suspending his role in political life, urging his political party to do the same. Hariri https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/lebanons-hariri-expected-announce-election-boycott-party-members-say-2022-01-24 has served three times as prime minister, but his political fortunes have waned in recent years, with his position weakened by the loss of Saudi support. * Hariri, 51, inherited the political mantle of his father, Rafik, after his assassination in 2005, becoming the leading Sunni Muslim in Lebanon's sectarian politics.

  • Tour de France winner Egan Bernal suffers serious injuries after training crash with bus

    Ineos Grenadiers have suffered a huge blow on the eve of the season with 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal reportedly suffering a broken femur and kneecap after colliding with a bus on a training ride in his native Colombia.

  • AFCON hosts Cameroon labour to beat Comoros side deprived of goalkeeper

    Hosts Cameroon are through to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations but only after labouring to a 2-1 win over a Comoros side who were forced to start outfield player Chaker Alhadhur in goal and played most of the game with 10 men.

  • In the Ukraine-Russia crisis, Biden bumps against the limits of U.S. power

    The Russia-Ukraine crisis offers a lesson: The U.S. is still a superpower, but its ability to influence events overseas is increasingly limited.

  • South Korea Enters Phase 2 of CBDC Tests After Successful Initial Trials

    The CBDC simulated testing’s second round is planned to be completed by this June, testing additional functions like offline payments.

  • Trump Mocked For Embarrassing 'Please Clap' Moment At His Own Resort

    The former president seemed to need some adulation at Mar-a-Lago.

  • NATO takes command of US carrier strike group as allies send more jets and warships to deter Russia's threat against Ukraine

    The exercise is the first time NATO has commanded a full US carrier strike group since the Cold War, the alliance said.

  • Attacks inside one of Iran's most secure nuclear facilities are the latest blows in a shadowy battle with Israel

    They have mostly avoided open clashes, but Iran's and Israel's campaigns against each other have been punctuated by attacks and assassinations.

  • Michael Cohen says Donald Trump told him if one of his kids had to go to prison to 'make sure' it was Donald Jr., not Ivanka

    Michael Cohen told MSNBC's Alex Witt that Donald Trump gave the instruction when Donald Jr. and Ivanka were on the verge of being indicted in 2012.

  • Putin discusses ‘strategic partnership’ with Cuban leader amid fears of military threat

    Following recent threats of a potential military deployment to Cuba earlier this month, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin discussed the “strategic partnership” and further coordination of “actions in the international arena” with Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel in a call disclosed Monday by the Kremlin.

  • Cartoonistry: Gaslighting is blinding too many in our polarized country

    Gun-control issue a classic example of sides distorting the truth for their benefit