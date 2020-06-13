Iran will reimpose restrictions if health rules not observed

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York

(Reuters) - Iran will reimpose restrictions to stem a surge in coronavirus cases if health regulations are not observed, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday.

After gradually relaxing its lockdown since mid-April, Iran has seen a sharp rise of new daily infections in recent weeks.

While compliance with health protocols was as high as 80% percent a month ago, it is now down to 20%, Rouhani said in a televised speech. He blamed the surge on travellers spreading the coronavirus to previously low risk provinces.

With 2,410 new cases on Saturday, the total has reached 184,955. With the death of 71 people in the past 24 hours, total fatalities stand at 8,730, the health ministry said.

Rouhani expressed concern about mass prayers at the recently opened Imam Reza shrine, Iran’s largest Shia Muslim religious complex in the northeast of the country.

"If there is no cooperation, we will have to reimpose the restrictions," Rouhani said, adding that adherence to the health protocols were needed "in order to keep businesses open".

Tehran faced stiff resistance from hard line clerics before it succeeded in closing holy shrines in mid-March. The closure sparked demonstrations with angry crowds storming the shrines of Imam Reza in Mashhad and Fatemeh Massoumeh in Qom.

Shia pilgrims from all over the world visit the shrines, which may have contributed to the initial spread of the virus.


(Editing by Alexander Smith)

  • Hillary Clinton knocks Trump's liability waiver for Oklahoma rally
    Yahoo News

    Hillary Clinton knocks Trump's liability waiver for Oklahoma rally

    Hillary Clinton chided Donald Trump's presidential campaign for resuming large rallies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and obliging those seeking tickets to his first event in Tulsa, Okla., to sign a liability waiver acknowledging the “inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19.” If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn't be holding them. In late May, Clinton, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, added a new Twitter profile picture that showed her wearing a black mask with the word “VOTE” printed on it.

  • Minneapolis police officers condemn former colleague Derek Chauvin charged with killing George Floyd in open letter
    The Independent

    Minneapolis police officers condemn former colleague Derek Chauvin charged with killing George Floyd in open letter

    More than a dozen members of the Minneapolis police department have condemned their former colleague Derek Chauvin in an open letter on the death of George Floyd. Fourteen officers signed the letter on Thursday which is addressed to “everyone -- but especially Minneapolis citizens”, following the killing of Floyd on 25 May. In their statement, the officers also say that they represent “the voices of hundreds of other Minneapolis Police Officers”.

  • Protester hit in face by police rubber bullet wants answers
    Associated Press

    Protester hit in face by police rubber bullet wants answers

    LaToya Ratlieff remembers the blood spilling from her head, covering her clothes, the car ride from a stranger to the hospital and the 20 stitches sewn into her head after being shot in the face by a police officer with a rubber bullet during a Fort Lauderdale protest. The 34-year-old was getting ready to leave on May 31 after several hours at a peaceful protest sparked by the death of George Floyd. Further away, she could hear a group of angry protesters becoming more agitated.

  • CHAZ, a 'no Cop Co-op': Here's what Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone looks like
    USA TODAY

    CHAZ, a 'no Cop Co-op': Here's what Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone looks like

    In Seattle, a group of peaceful protesters have cornered off several city blocks and established the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone – a sort of protest haven where artists paint murals, speakers discuss topics of racial equity, snacks are handed out for free and virtually no police are in sight. President Donald Trump has branded the protest society as a group of "ugly Anarchists" and "Domestic Terrorists," but the city's mayor says Trump doesn't get it. It's a group of people gathering lawfully and exercising their First Amendment right of free speech, said Mayor Jenny Durkan.

  • Beijing goes into 'wartime mode' and locks down after a spike in coronavirus cases emerge at a wholesale market
    Business Insider

    Beijing goes into 'wartime mode' and locks down after a spike in coronavirus cases emerge at a wholesale market

    A district in Beijing discovered a cluster of novel coronavirus cases tied to a major wholesale market this week and said it was going into "wartime emergency mode." Out of 517 people tested at the Xinfadi wholesale market in the southwest district of Fengtai, 45 tested positive but were not showing symptoms, according to Beijing's Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Chinese authorities are on high alert to new clusters of the virus emerging at markets after a seafood market in Wuhan became the suspected epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak.

  • Reuters

    French nuclear submarine on fire at Toulon harbour: prefecture

    Fire broke out onboard a nuclear submarine docked at the Mediterranean port of Toulon on Friday and was still raging but under control by afternoon, local officials said. Nobody was hurt and no nuclear materials or weapons were on board the vessel, the Perle, which is in dry dock for repairs, the prefecture said in a statement. The prefecture also said that smoke coming from the Perle was not radioactive.

  • Here’s How John Bolton’s Lawyer Just Threw Him Under the Bus
    The Daily Beast

    Here’s How John Bolton’s Lawyer Just Threw Him Under the Bus

    John Bolton, Donald Trump's former national security adviser, wanted to write a book. As expected, the White House weaponized the prepublication review process against him to keep him from publishing. Then his lawyer, Chuck Cooper, wrote a Wall Street Journal op-ed this week intended to put public pressure on the White House.

  • Brazil overtakes UK to have second highest Covid-19 death toll in the world
    The Telegraph

    Brazil overtakes UK to have second highest Covid-19 death toll in the world

    Brazil on Friday overtook the UK to claim the second-highest coronavirus death toll in the world, behind the United States. The country's health ministry recorded 909 deaths in the past 24 hours, putting the total at 41,828, ahead of the UK's 41,481. Unlike the UK, Latin America's biggest economy remains far off flattening its coronavirus infection curve, with experts warning a peak of daily deaths may not arrive until August.

  • Head of Naval Aviation Schools Command, Another Navy Pilot Killed in Plane Crash
    Military.com

    Head of Naval Aviation Schools Command, Another Navy Pilot Killed in Plane Crash

    Two naval aviators were killed this week when their civilian single-engine aircraft crashed in Alabama. Capt. Vincent Segars, the head of Naval Aviation Schools Command, and Cmdr. Joshua Fuller died Wednesday when their Piper PA-32 crashed about 12 miles outside of Selma, said Cmdr. James Stockman, a spokesman for Naval Education and Training Command. Segars and Fuller were the only two aboard the plane, he added.

  • Trump administration to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court
    Yahoo News Video

    Trump administration to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the International Criminal Court as a “highly politicized” institution on Wednesday morning as he announced new sanctions against it for its investigation into potential war crimes by U.S. forces during the years-long war in Afghanistan.

  • Even if Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murdering George Floyd, he's still eligible to receive a $1.5 million pension
    INSIDER

    Even if Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murdering George Floyd, he's still eligible to receive a $1.5 million pension

    Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing a second-degree murder charge for killing George Floyd, could still receive his pension, even if he's convicted. 22 states require police to forfeit their pension benefits if convicted of any felony, but Minnesota is not one of them. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, will be eligible for a pension worth over $1 million – even if he is found guilty of the charge of second-degree murder.

  • Mississippi faces reckoning on Confederate emblem in flag
    Associated Press

    Mississippi faces reckoning on Confederate emblem in flag

    The young activists who launched a protest movement after George Floyd's death are bringing fresh energy to a long-simmering debate about the Confederate battle emblem that white supremacists embedded within the Mississippi state flag more than 125 years ago. Anti-racism protests have toppled Confederate statues and monuments across the United States in recent days, and even NASCAR banned the display of the rebel flag. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves rejects the idea of a legislative vote on erasing the symbol.

  • Seattle Police Chief: ‘We’re Not Able to Get to’ 911 Calls for ‘Rape, Robbery’ in Autonomous Zone
    National Review

    Seattle Police Chief: ‘We’re Not Able to Get to’ 911 Calls for ‘Rape, Robbery’ in Autonomous Zone

    The head of the Seattle's Police Department told officers in a video address on Thursday that the decision to abandon the city's Third Precinct to activists was “not my decision,” and has prevented the department from responding to emergency calls in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police Chief Carmen Best, who joined Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan at a news conference Thursday afternoon, revealed that “ultimately the city had other plans for the building and relented to public pressure.” On Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department said it would try to reopen the East Precinct, and Best was able to visit the location on Thursday.

  • US Air Force pilot becomes the first woman to fly the F-35A stealth fighter into combat
    Business Insider

    US Air Force pilot becomes the first woman to fly the F-35A stealth fighter into combat

    A US Air Force F-35A pilot recently became the first woman to fly the fifth-generation stealth fighter into combat, according to an Air Force press release. Capt. Emily Thompson, call sign "Banzai," made the historic flight in a fifth-generation F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter. "Being the first female, it's a pretty big honor," Thompson said this week in an Air Force statement.

  • Hong Kong: City of two masks faces a new crisis
    BBC

    Hong Kong: City of two masks faces a new crisis

    For the many critics of the proposed law, it is tantamount to making a crime of free speech, protest and dissent - and could mean the end of the unique freedoms guaranteed to Hong Kong when it was handed over to China in 1997. "Hong Kong has entered a new stage. After what happened in the past year, Hong Kong could become totally different in the future," said Alice Cheung, a former student leader.

  • Chicago Cops Hung Out Inside U.S. Rep’s Office as Protest Raged. They Made Popcorn, Drank Coffee, Napped.
    The Daily Beast

    Chicago Cops Hung Out Inside U.S. Rep’s Office as Protest Raged. They Made Popcorn, Drank Coffee, Napped.

    As protests across Chicago devolved into chaos last week and residents started to loot nearby stores, police officers were making popcorn and drinking coffee while “lounging” inside Congressman Bobby Rush's office, officials said in a stunning news conference on Thursday. Speaking alongside Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Rush said at least 13 Chicago Police officers were loitering inside his South Side campaign office in the early hours of June 1 and were “relaxing” while nearby stores were being looted and burned, and their fellow officers were clashing with demonstrators. The incident, which Rush and Lightfoot said was captured on CCTV, showed the officers—and at least three supervisors—with feet up on desks.

  • Putin appeals to Russians' core values as vote on extending term looms
    Reuters

    Putin appeals to Russians' core values as vote on extending term looms

    President Vladimir Putin appealed to what he termed Russians' core values on Friday, the country's national day, as he sought to rally support for a vote on constitutional reforms that could potentially keep him in office until 2036. The plebiscite will run from June 25-July 1 and, if approved, includes a change that would allow 67-year-old Putin, in power since 1999, to serve two more six-year terms in the Kremlin after 2024, when he would under current laws be obliged to step down. "We have a common historical code, moral foundations... Respect for parents and family (and) love for our soil," Putin said at a flag-raising ceremony in Moscow to mark Russia Day.

  • NBC News

    Human trials for a COVID-19 vaccine to start ahead of schedule

    Several major players in the global race for a coronavirus vaccine took steps to move their research forward this week. Pharmaceutical companies developing potential vaccines, including Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, announced start times for various phases of clinical trials in humans. In addition, a U.S. Army lab announced the selection of a lead vaccine candidate, along with two backups that they plan to pursue.

  • Pompeo plans to meet with Chinese officials in Hawaii
    Politico

    Pompeo plans to meet with Chinese officials in Hawaii

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is quietly planning a trip to Hawaii to meet with Chinese government officials. The relationship between the U.S. and China is at a low ebb; Trump administration officials, led by Pompeo, have lambasted the country for its opacity and deception regarding the early spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak, which started in China and has since claimed more than 413,000 lives worldwide. China has been equally critical of Pompeo, with state-owned media organs openly mocking America's top diplomat in harsh and often personal terms.

  • Letters to the Editor: Try this: Don't call the police. Use respect to de-escalate dangerous situations
    Los Angeles Times Opinion

    Letters to the Editor: Try this: Don't call the police. Use respect to de-escalate dangerous situations

    To the editor: When it comes to proposals to defund the police, the word "defund" is misleading. Redirected funds would address mental health and substance abuse problems, education needs and resources for impoverished communities. In my 30 years as executive director of Friends Outside in Los Angeles County, a 48-year-old nonprofit that serves inmates, ex-inmates and their families, I have contacted the police one time.

  • Will the Black Lives Matter movement finally put an end to Confederate flags and statues?
    USA TODAY

    Will the Black Lives Matter movement finally put an end to Confederate flags and statues?

    The national protest movement that has erupted in the wake of George Floyd's death has rekindled a fire under the cultural tinderbox known as the American Confederacy. In the past week, public officials, military leaders and sports executives have made moves to take down Confederate statues and ban the Confederate flag, iconography that remains inextricably linked to the Southern cause that launched the Civil War: the preservation of a way of life anchored to slavery. While such efforts have flared in recent years, historians say the Black Lives Matter protest movement once again sweeping the nation after Floyd's death has catapulted the issue to a place of unprecedented visibility that is likely to have lasting effects.

  • Australian prime minister apologizes for 'no slavery' claim
    Associated Press

    Australian prime minister apologizes for 'no slavery' claim

    Australia's prime minister apologized on Friday to critics who accuse him of denying the country's history of slavery, as a state government announced it will remove a former Belgian king's name from a mountain range as part of a global re-examination of racial injustice. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended the legacy of British explorer James Cook, who in 1770 charted the site of the first British penal colony in Australia, which became present-day Sydney. Morrison, who represents the Sydney electoral district of Cook in Parliament, described the British naval hero on Thursday as “very much ahead of his time,” and urged people calling for the district to be renamed to “get a bit of a grip on this.”

  • Even in a group of entirely healthy young people, only 60% of those infected with coronavirus developed antibodies
    Business Insider

    Even in a group of entirely healthy young people, only 60% of those infected with coronavirus developed antibodies

    A severe coronavirus outbreak hit the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a Navy aircraft carrier stationed in the Pacific, in late March and April. A new study shows that one in every five infected sailors showed no symptoms, and just 60% of those infected developed coronavirus antibodies. The sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt are young and healthy, with few underlying medical conditions.

  • One killed in blast in Pakistan's Rawalpindi
    AFP

    One killed in blast in Pakistan's Rawalpindi

    At least one person was killed and a dozen others wounded in a rare bomb blast in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi on Friday, officials said. Rawalpindi, Pakistan's fourth-largest city, is known for its military garrison and adjoins the capital Islamabad. The explosion took place Friday evening at a popular market, a stone's throw from Pakistan's heavily guarded military headquarters.

  • 'They are blatantly snubbing us': Protesters feel at risk as some NYPD officers don't follow guidelines to wear masks
    INSIDER

    'They are blatantly snubbing us': Protesters feel at risk as some NYPD officers don't follow guidelines to wear masks

    Scott Heins/Getty Images NYPD officers have been photographed not wearing face masks, worn to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. Some protesters said they see it as a blatant disregard for the safety and well being of the public. The NYPD has been dismissive of criticism on the issue.