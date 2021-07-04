Iran reimposes virus restrictions as delta variant spreads

FILE - In this May 17, 2021 file photo, a medical worker receives the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine at the Iran Mall shopping center in Tehran, Iran. Iran announced on Sunday, July 4, 2021, that it was reimposing coronavirus restrictions on major cities as the spread of the highly contagious delta variant spurs fears of another devastating surge in the nation. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
·2 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran announced Sunday it was reimposing coronavirus restrictions on major cities, as the spread of the highly contagious delta variant spurs fears of another devastating surge in the nation.

After over a year battling the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East, Iran ordered the closures of non-essential businesses in 275 cities, including the capital of Tehran.

The shutdown of all public parks, restaurants, dessert shops, beauty salons, malls and bookstores applies to the country's “red" and “orange” zones, or municipalities ranked as having an elevated risk of COVID-19.

The government said it was also imposing a travel ban between cities with high infection rates.

Iran's new restrictions are designed to slow the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant first detected in India, which on Saturday President Hassan Rouhani warned was driving a potential “fifth wave" of infections in the country. Reports of new cases have risen steadily in recent weeks, nearly doubling from from mid-June to early July.

The country has reported a total of 3.2 million infections and 84,627 deaths — the highest toll in the region.

The spike comes as Iran's vaccine rollout lags, with less than 2% of the population of 84 million fully vaccinated, according to online scientific publication Our World in Data. Iran says it has administered some 6.3 million doses so far. Those shots have mainly come from abroad, including from COVAX, an international initiative meant to distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. Iran also has imported Chinese state-backed Sinopharm vaccines and Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

With foreign vaccines still in short supply, the country has accelerated efforts to develop its own shots. Last month, authorities granted emergency use authorization to the domestically produced COVIran Barekat shot, without publishing data on its safety or efficacy. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who previously warned against the import of American and British vaccines amid deep-rooted distrust of the West, received the homemade vaccine on state TV and encouraged the public to follow suit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • France probes claims that retailers used forced Uyghur labor

    French prosecutors have opened an investigation into alleged involvement in crimes against humanity based on claims that global retailers, including Uniqlo and the makers of Skechers shoes and Zara clothes, rely on forced labor of minorities in China's Xinjiang region. The Chinese government on Friday reiterated denials of any forced labor in Xinjiang, and lashed out at what it called interference in its internal affairs. The investigation was opened last month by the crimes against humanity unit of France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office, a judicial official said Friday.

  • Iran denies links to attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, Syria

    Iran denied on Saturday U.S. accusations that Tehran supported attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, and condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed militants there, state media reported. On Tuesday, the United States told the U.N. Security Council that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq with airstrikes to deter the militants and Tehran from conducting or supporting further attacks on U.S. personnel or facilities. But Iran's U.N. envoy, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said: "Any claim to attribute to Iran... any attack carried out against American personnel or facilities in Iraq is factually wrong and void of the minimum requirements of authenticity and reliability," according to the official news agency IRNA.

  • Libyan navy acknowledges dangerous chase of migrant boat

    Libyan maritime authorities have acknowledged that a Libyan coast guard vessel had fired warning shots at a migrant boat it was chasing in the Mediterranean Sea, in an apparent effort to stop it from crossing to Europe. The Libyan navy issued a statement late Thursday condemning “any acts that violate local and international standards and laws" and vowing to hold those responsible to account. On Thursday, the German non-governmental group Sea-Watch released footage filmed from a plane showing the Libyan coast guard chasing at high speed a blue wooden boat with a small engine and at least two dozen people onboard.

  • Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrate against Abbas

    Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Saturday to demonstrate against President Mahmoud Abbas, hoping to inject new momentum into a protest movement sparked by the death of an outspoken critic in the custody of security forces. Palestinian security forces and groups of men in plainclothes violently dispersed a similar protest a week ago, drawing expressions of concern from the United States and the U.N. human rights chief. The Palestinian Authority was established as part of the peace process in the 1990s and governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

  • EXPLAINER: Behind the Vatican's London real estate scandal

    The Vatican has set a July 27 trial date for 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal and papal contender, on charges related to the Holy See’s 350 million-euro investment in a luxury London real estate venture. The 487-page indictment request capped a two-year investigation that exposed how the Vatican had lost millions of euros — much of it donations from the faithful — in fees to brokers, bad investments and other questionable expenses. The Vatican’s Secretariat of State in 2013 decided to invest an initial 200 million euros in a fund operated by Italian businessman Raffaele Mincione, with half the money put into the London building, half in other investments.

  • South Korea can seek extradition linked to 2014 ferry sinking -U.S. judge

    A U.S. judge on Friday said a South Korean man wanted on embezzlement charges related to a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people, mainly high school students, is subject to extradition to his home country. U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith McCarthy said South Korea had demonstrated probable cause to extradite Yoo Hyuk-Kee on all seven counts he faced. Yoo will remain in federal custody as the case progresses to a district judge, also in the federal court for the Southern District of New York.

  • 7 Cryptos to Watch as the Market Rebounds From Weekend Lows

    Over the last month-and-a-half period, the once blazing hot cryptocurrency sector received a rude awakening. No longer was the sentiment about blasting off to the moon. Instead, the atmosphere became strikingly morose, with proponents begging individual cryptos to hold onto their critical support lines. The fallout left a lingering question — if this sector is so transformative, why are digital assets tumbling? Though the potential for blockchain-based platforms to change the financial and busin

  • China rejects US criticism on human trafficking

    China on Friday rejected U.S. accusations it is failing to stop human trafficking and said Washington has no right to criticize due to its history of racial discrimination. Beijing was among 17 governments that were warned Thursday of potential U.S. sanctions over human trafficking, adding to tension with Washington. “We firmly oppose the U.S. unfounded accusations against China based on lies and rumors,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

  • Swimming caps for natural Black hair banned from Tokyo Olympics

    The International Swimming Federation (FINA) said that swimming caps designed for natural Black hair have been banned from use in this summer's Tokyo Olympics, BBC News reports.Driving the news: Soul Cap, the British Black-owned company that made the caps, told BBC that FINA argued the hats do not "fit the natural form of the head" and that to their "best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration."Stay on

  • Lithuania declares emergency due to migration from Belarus

    Lithuania has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of migrants in the last few days from neighboring Belarus, as tensions between the European Union and Belarus escalate. Lithuania's Interior Minister Agle Bilotaite said late Friday that the decision, proposed by the State Border Guard Service, was necessary not because of an increased threat to the country of 2.8 million people but to put a more robust system into place to handle migrants coming in. “It’s very important to have a legal system and instruments ... to be able to swiftly make decisions in response to arising challenges,” Bilotaite said during a government meeting Friday evening, according to the Baltic News Service.

  • The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 70

    You're not required to file for Social Security at one specific age. The earliest you can sign up for benefits is 62, and if you go that route, you'll get your money sooner, but you'll also permanently slash your benefits in the process. Meanwhile, if you hold off on filing for Social Security until full retirement age, or FRA, you'll get the exact monthly benefit you're entitled to based on your earnings history.

  • Biden to push millions of immigrants to apply for US citizenship

    The Biden administration launched a government-wide effort aimed at encouraging millions of immigrants to apply to become U.S. citizens, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday.

  • Australian officials report biggest daily COVID-19 caseload for 2021

    Australia's New South Wales state recorded its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections this year, even as residents in several major cities across the country were released from snap lockdowns on Saturday. Sydney, the New South Wales state capital and home to a fifth of Australia's 25 million population, has been hit hardest in a flurry of outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant around the country over the past two weeks. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian reported 35 new cases, 29 of which were linked to previous cases.

  • Hundreds of Islamic State women 'marrying' their way out of Syrian camps

    Hundreds of women associated with the Islamic State have been smuggled out of a northeast Syria detention camp by paying bribes with money raised from husbands they met online, according to a new report. Women living in Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria are meeting men online using social media profiles advertising their jihadist bona fides and soliciting donations which are used to fund escape attempts or improve their quality of life in the camp, the Guardian reported on Friday. The Syrian Democr

  • The Pentagon Permission Slips That Enable Forever Wars

    Iranian Leader Press Office /Anadolu Agency/GettyA conference is currently underway in Vienna to explore paths forward to reignite the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The United States is not directly participating in talks with Iran, but it does have a delegation of representatives in Vienna to influence the situation. If the U.S. and Iran can agree to resume compliance with the 2015 deal, it may ease tensions between the two countries, and they may not stumble into a war with each other.The June 18 pr

  • Putin OKs revised Russian national security strategy

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a revised version of Russia’s national security strategy that envisages “symmetrical and asymmetrical measures” in response to foreign states' “unfriendly actions that threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Russia. Putin signed a decree approving the strategy on Friday, according to the Kremlin website. The 44-page document was published Saturday on a government website and outlined Russia's national interests and priorities.

  • Hammer-thrower Gwen Berry's tweets about 'retarded' white people and rape resurface after protesting national anthem

    The U.S. hammer-thrower who turned away from the American flag during the national anthem at an Olympic trial wrote about drunk "white people" being "sooo retarded" and made light of rape in her early 20s.

  • Ex-Prosecutor Spots Trump 2016 Debate Boast That May ‘Come Back To Haunt Him’

    Trump's brag about taxes to Hillary Clinton may not age well, suggested former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.

  • Trump at Independence Day celebration: 'Biden is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history'

    Former President Donald Trump questioned his successor's patriotism during an Independence Day celebration in Florida.

  • Trump Visits Florida to Whine About Arrests of Jan. 6 Rioters Amid Surfside Recovery Efforts

    Joe Raedle/GettyDonald Trump held a rally Saturday night in Sarasota, Florida, where he revived his long-running list of grievances about Joe Biden’s “atrocious” administration and appeared to voice support for Jan. 6 Capitol rioters.“The radical Left, thanks to a rigged and dishonest election, now controls the U.S. government,” he complained, continuing to propagate the lie that he won the 2020 presidential election. He also called New York prosecutors “fascist and authoritarian” for charging h